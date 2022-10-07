ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ramírez homer leads Guardians to 2-1 victory

By Associated Press, Jordan Unger, Darcie Loreno
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) – The Cleveland Guardians are heading in the right direction after taking the speedy first win in the American League Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday afternoon.

Photo Gallery: Fans flood Progressive Field for Game 1 of Wild Card Series

After a scoreless first five innings, the Rays made their way onto the board with the first run of the game, taking the lead in the sixth.

But that lead didn’t last.

José Ramírez landed a two-run homerun later in the sixth, helping the Guardians win 2-1 in Game 1, also ending the team’s eight-game postseason losing streak.

Starting pitcher Shane Bieber, rocked in his only other playoff appearance two years ago, allowed only three hits and struck out eight before being lifted with a runner on in the eighth.

Emmanuel Clase then took over, getting four outs for his first postseason save and finishing a game that took only 2 hours and 17 minutes.

Game 2 will kick off from Progressive Field at noon on Saturday. Game 2 has officially sold out, but you can check out ticket information here .

It’s the first time the Guardians are back in the postseason since 2020.

Guardians Wild Card festivities: Here’s what is happening

The Guardians won the regular season match-up between the two teams 4-2, including beating Tampa in two out of three games just over a week and a half ago.

The biggest difference between the two teams is the Rays have playoff experience; four straight years, including a World Series trip. The Guardians are in the postseason party with a lot of new faces.

This is unfamiliar territory for many of Cleveland’s players, most of whom were in the minor leagues during the strange 2020 season when the team, then known as the Indians, was eliminated in the first round by the New York Yankees.

In their words: How the Guardians are feeling ahead of Wild Card weekend

“It seems that nothing has been too big or too small for us this year,” said starting pitcher Shane Bieber. “I really don’t expect too much of a change within the clubhouse or on the field.”

Team members said Thursday they couldn’t wait for the experience.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

'Play ball!' Legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams calls start of Wild Card game as Guardians face Tampa Bay Rays

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Sept. 8, 2022. Although he wasn’t in his well-known seat under the scoreboard at Progressive Field, John Adans and his iconic rally drum still made a special appearance at the ballpark to kick off the first Wild Card game between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
Cleveland Guardians Announce Playoff Roster vs. Tampa Bay Rays

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays are just about ready to open the 2022 American League Wild Card Series on Friday afternoon at Progressive Field. One of the last orders of business on Friday morning was the official announcement of the postseason rosters, including which tough decisions would have to be made in the bullpen for Terry Francona and the Guardians front office staff.
Police: Boy, 12, died from injuries after Akron funeral procession crash

Tymar Allen, the 12-year-old Akron boy killed after a vehicle crashed during a Thursday funeral procession, died from injuries sustained in the crash, police told FOX 8 Friday morning. A 6-year-old who was critically injured in the crash — which was followed by gunfire — is still in critical condition, police said.
