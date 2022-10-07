Read full article on original website
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Review: Mila Kunis Leads Lackluster Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s Bestseller
Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis) lives an opulent, regimented and, some people might consider, enviable life. The protagonist of Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive writes for a glossy women’s magazine, is engaged to a poster boy for summers in Nantucket and wears designer clothes tailored to her svelte form. She has discerning taste, a sharp personality and a caustic tongue. When we meet Ani, shopping at Williams-Sonoma with her fiancé, Luke Harrison IV (Finn Wittrock), the contours of her meticulously curated existence are evident. But so is the anxious energy percolating beneath it. The wide-eyed brunette wrestles with memories of a traumatic high-school...
Chris Parnell, Cara Buono, Dennis Haysbert to Lead Rom-Com ‘In Fidelity’ (Exclusive)
Chris Parnell (SNL), Cara Buono (Stranger Things), Dennis Haysbert (24), Willow Shields (The Hunger Games) and Illeana Douglas (Stir of Echoes), have joined the cast of In Fidelity, currently filming in New York City. The Manhattan-set story centers around a happily married husband (Parnell) conflicted after permitting his terminally ill wife (Buono) to sleep with their well-known rock star neighbor (Haysbert) before she dies young. Shields portrays their blue-haired Gen-Z daughter, while Douglas adds belly laughs as their eccentric confidante.More from The Hollywood ReporterRebel Wilson and 'Senior Year' Actors Reflect on High School Moments They Would Do Over'No Exit': Film ReviewDanny Ramirez, Dennis...
What to Watch in October: ‘Catherine Called Birdy,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ and Sinead O’Connor Doc
If you want to be scared this Halloween season you won’t need to stray too far from movie theaters—or even leave the house, if you don’t want to. October brings two vampire series, numerous horror movies, and a reunited Key and Peele as demons. But if you...
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
The People We Hate at the Wedding Stills
The film follows struggling American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) in the English countryside alondside their mother, Donna (Allison Janney). The film releases globally on Prime Video on November 18.
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’
The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
The Lost King review – Sally Hawkins saves Richard III dig drama
Stephen Frears, Jeff Pope and Steve Coogan turn the true story of how the infamous king’s remains were found under a Leicester car park into an uneven comedy drama. A couple of years ago, the gently charming Brit pic The Dig told the “true-life” story of autodidactic archaeologist Basil Brown (played with low-key aplomb by Ralph Fiennes) being sidelined from the unearthing of the Sutton Hoo treasures by a snobby establishment attempting to take credit for his work. That winning formula is revisited in this latest seriocomic drama from the team behind 2013’s Oscar-nominated Philomena: director Stephen Frears, writer Jeff Pope and writer-actor Steve Coogan. In The Lost King, it’s Sally Hawkins’s amateur historian-sleuth Philippa Langley who gets to butt heads with the archaeological establishment as she pursues her dream to find the mortal remains of the much-maligned King Richard III.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Characters Most Likely to Be Sauron
This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. To see our thoughts on the episode, check out our review of "The Eye." In its penultimate episode, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 introduces us to the land now known as Mordor. We also learn the fates of Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). Then, at New York Comic-con, the team took the stage to reveal a brand new finale trailer for the series that may or may not have revealed the identity of Middle-earth's biggest bad. Here's where we sit now that we have all the information there is headed into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 finale.
Netflix Reveals Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci in New 'Wednesday' Trailer
Netflix released the first trailer for Wednesday on Saturday during New York Comic-Con, finally revealing who is playing Uncle Fester in the newest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family. Saturday Night Live veteran Fred Armisen was completely transformed to star as the beloved character. Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday Addams in the early 1990s Addams Family movies, also makes an appearance as her new character.
Hunt - Review
The below is an advanced review out of Fantastic Fest. Hunt will release in North American theaters and VOD on Dec. 2, 2022. Hunt is the South Korean directorial debut of Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae, who also stars in the double-crossing espionage thriller. Jung-jae is an experienced actor with credits dating back to the mid ‘90s, translating into a steady hand behind the camera. Expect an ‘80s conspiracy blend between dramatic investigations and explosive action that sometimes becomes lost in its scripted web of lies but still somehow fluidly navigates even its murkier transitions. Give Jung-jae credit for proficiently pulling double-duty here in two departments since Hunt rarely presents itself as a first-timer's crack.
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
Emmy Winners 2022 — The Full List!
The complete list of nominees and winners for the 2022 Emmys, updated live!. Patricia Arquette, "Severance" Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game" Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession" Sarah Snook, "Succession" Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria" Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Nicholas Braun, "Succession" Billy Crudup, "The...
Werewolf by Night: Why Monsters Are the Future of the MCU
The Marvel Universe may be packed full of colorful heroes and villains, but it's also a place where monsters dwell. Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night special has begun peeling back the curtain on the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet even more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade. Even Kevin Feige has teased that this special is the start of big things to come for MCU horror characters.
Why House of The Dragon Changed the Book Canon in a Major Way (Again)
First it was secret Targaryens and now we have a secret Velaryon on our hands. House of the Dragon on HBO Max has already changed the canon established in Fire and Blood, the history of the Targaryen dynasty written by George R.R. Martin as Laenor Velaryon just faked his own death in the show. But why make this major change and what ramifications will it have in the series moving forward? IGN host Kim Horcher breaks it all down.
His Dark Materials Season 3: December Premiere Date Revealed
His Dark Materials will return to HBO for Season 3 on December 5, airing two episodes a week for four weeks. Revealed during New York Comic-Con, the third and final season of the show will air at 9pm Pacific / 11pm Eastern, and will begin with two back-to-back episodes on HBO and HBO Max. The season will be eight episodes long, airing two a week, and conclude on December 26.
Harley Quinn Animated Series to Get 'A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special'
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special is coming to HBO Max in February. The holiday special will "feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year," according to HBO.
Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ Limited Series
Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce.
Batman & Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Video Review
Battle & Superman: Battle of the Super Sons will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD on Oct. 18. Review by Jesse Schedeen. Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons doesn't rival the best of the many DC Universe Movies. The plot is straightforward and predictable to a fault, and the shift to full computer-generated animation creates as many problems as it solves. Even so, the film succeeds where it matters most by capturing the wonderful dynamic between Jon Kent and Damian Wayne. These two are a more compelling Dynamic Duo than their fathers ever were, and that alone makes a strong case for a series of Super Sons movies.
‘My Octopus Teacher’ Director James Reed Ties With BBC Studios
EXCLUSIVE: James Reed, director of Oscar-winning Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher, has struck a one-year development partnership with BBC Studios. Under the terms of the deal, Reed and his company Underdog Films will work with the BBC’s commercial producer-distributor over the next 12 months, adding to its pipeline of natural history feature docs. Reed will be joined by his Underdog creative partner Matt Houghton. The news has been unveiled as the UK’s Wildscreen Festival gets underway, the respected natural history TV festival, and Reed is due to speak on a panel later today. He achieved worldwide acclaim with Netflix 2020 doc My Octopus...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Sinner’ Season 4 On Netflix, Where Detective Harry Ambrose Solves His Final Case
When detective miniseries The Sinner first premiered in 2017, the show was mostly a vehicle for Jessica Biel, whose role as a mysterious murderer earned her an Emmy nomination. The show was originally supposed to be a limited series, but it was subsequently renewed for three more seasons with Bill Pullman starring as Detective Harry Ambrose, a veteran investigator who is occasionally haunted by cases past. Now available on Netflix, the fourth and final season of the show features Pullman at his finest, grizzled and determined to find out what happened to a young woman who seemingly vanished into thin...
