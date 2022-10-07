ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

First In-Person Moundville Native American Festival Since 2019 Set For This Week

The University of Alabama will host the first in-person Moundville Native American Festival since 2019 this week at its Moundville Archaeological Park. The festival will run from Wednesday through Saturday and is returning in-person for the first time since 2019. Several prominent Native American performers will be featured, including Lyndon Alec performing hoop dancing and the group Chikasha Hithla demonstrating Chickasaw stomp dancing.
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Visit Tuscaloosa Hires New VP of Marketing and Communications

Jimmy Hart has been named Visit Tuscaloosa's vice president of marketing and communications, the tourism board announced Tuesday. Hart, who will officially take the reins Thursday, has nearly 20 years of marketing and communications experience and previously served as The University of Alabama's first centralized director of marketing since 2017 where he oversaw the creation of the now-ubiquitous "Where Legends Are Made" campaign.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Corner Eli Ricks Posts Cryptic Social Media Story

In 2022 we live in a social media driven world and we have seen football players utilize social media in strategic fashions in many instances. Sports fans saw Deebo Samuel, Kyler Murray and DK Metcalf utilize Instagram to express their displeasure with their teams this past offseason to secure new contracts from their professional teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29

An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa’s JamisonMoneyFarmer Promotes Employees

Tuscaloosa's own JamisonMoneyFarmer PC recently announced promotions for five of its employees. JMF serves privately-held businesses and their owners, government and not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in Alabama and throughout the southeast with a full range of accounting, tax, and consulting services. It is Alabama’s seventh-largest CPA firm. Two JMF...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Greenetrack Entertainment Center to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening Friday

Greenetrack Entertainment Center will celebrate its grand re-opening Friday night after an Alabama Supreme Court decision forced the bingo hall to close earlier this year. Back in July, Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said the court's ruling that Greenetrack owes the state of Alabama $76 million in taxes would signal the end of bingo operations at the gaming complex, which employs around 80 people in Eutaw, Alabama.
EUTAW, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama, Texas A&M Dominates Week 6 Viewership

Not only was Alabama versus Texas A&M the most desired home ticket of the year, it was one of the most viewed college football games of the year. Saturday's matchup between the Tide and the Aggies was the second most watched college football game of the year, sitting behind Alabama's matchup with Texas on September 10, which did 10.6 million viewers on FOX.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Photos: BobaMania Celebrates Grand Opening of Midtown Village Location

BobaMania is officially bringing boba tea to Midtown Village and celebrated the grand opening of their second Tuscaloosa store Friday. The store, located at 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 434, kicked off the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and featured a special appearance from Mayor Walt Maddox, who commended the business for continuing to be successful in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Stillman College To Host National Night Out

Stillman College is doing its part to encourage positive interactions with the community and law enforcement with an upcoming event. On Tuesday, October 4, Stillman College will host National Night Out on campus, a free event that's open to the community. National Night Out is a cheerful, joyful, spirited occasion...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

