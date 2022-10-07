Not only was Alabama versus Texas A&M the most desired home ticket of the year, it was one of the most viewed college football games of the year. Saturday's matchup between the Tide and the Aggies was the second most watched college football game of the year, sitting behind Alabama's matchup with Texas on September 10, which did 10.6 million viewers on FOX.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO