Read full article on original website
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri participation in public benefits program WIC fell sharply during pandemic
A public clinic, Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services, advertises services to participants of WIC, a federal nutritional assistance program for qualifying low-income women, infants, and children. (Clara Bates/Missouri Independent).
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri study: 82% of farmstead income is earned outside the farm
(The Center Square) – Research shows more farmers aren’t relying on the harvest to make ends meet, and the trend is changing the economic distance between rural and urban communities. “I don’t want to paint this as challenge for agriculture,” Alan Spell, an assistant extension professor at the...
Comments / 0