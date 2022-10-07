Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Homemade West Hartford Halloween Display Focuses on Ongoing War in Ukraine
With the ongoing war in Ukraine, one family in West Hartford is sending a powerful message to their neighbors through art and a homemade Halloween display. One house in West Hartford goes over the top for Halloween, but instead of witches, goblins or ghosts, it is a much different scene.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
Haunting at the Ridge debuts at Powder Ridge Mountain Park
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Halloween attraction that started 30 years ago is making its debut at Powder Ridge Mountain Park in Middlefield. The Haunting at the Ridge is a unique haunted attraction because it starts with a suspenseful 10-minute ski lift to the top of the mountain. Graveyard Productions put on the attraction. It has […]
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven woman's quest to honor city's first Black resident, Lucretia, nears reality
NEW HAVEN — Since Ann Garrett Robinson’s discovery of Lucretia’s story about 25 years ago, she made it her mission to create a corner to honor the woman believed to be the city’s first Black resident of record. Now, the finish line looks closer as her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
Friends who found out they are sisters have family reunion in Dominican Republic
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two friends from New Haven that found out they were siblings finally had their family reunion in the Dominican Republic. FOX61's Lauren Zenzie first reported this story almost two years ago. To recap, Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison were friends at the former Russian Lady Bar in New Haven and Julia noticed Cassandra's Dominican flag tattoo which acquainted them and they finally realized they were both adopted from the Dominican Republic.
New Britain Herald
Ann Bindas
Ann Bindas, born and raised in New Britain, passed away Jan. 31, 2022 in Georgia. She was the wife of the late John Bindas who passed away Nov. 12, 1998. Ann leaves her daughters: Marilyn Bindas of Daytona Beach Shores, FL, Janet Bindas of Walnut Creek, CA and Donna Randall (Justin) of Statesboro, GA, four granddaughters, three great-granddaughters, one great-grandson, many nieces and nephews. Ann also leaves her sisters-in-law Iona Bartosiewicz of Cedar Edge, CO, Helen (Joe) Cimino of Kensington, and Mary Bindas of Windsor. Ann was predeceased by her granddaughter Stephanie Randall, son-in-law Tim Fanto, sisters Mary Bartosiewicz and Theresa Morawski, and brothers Joseph, Stanley, Frank, John and Edward.
'Our heritage goes a long way' | Puerto Rican restaurant makes locals feel at home
HARTFORD, Conn. — Aqui Me Quedo restaurant in Hartford prides itself on family, fresh food, and culture. Staff explained that although they're decades in the game, they have ongoing efforts to leave a legacy in the community they serve. Joel Rohena, Owner of Aqui Me Quedo Restaurant, said they...
RELATED PEOPLE
cityofwesthaven.com
Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
New Britain Herald
Zita Rioux Pelletier
Zita Rioux Pelletier, age 101 of New Britain, widow of Marcel Pelletier, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at the Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Zita was born Sept. 15, 1921 in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada; the beloved daughter of the late John & Marie (LaForge) Rioux. Zita was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in New Britain. She was very involved in many religious organizations including the Ladies Guild, Catholic Council, Legion of Mary, Ladies of St. Ann, and Daughters of Isabella.
Register Citizen
Johnny Depp focus of Norwalk Halloween haunted house at SoNo mall
NORWALK — From drag queen witches to haunted houses, there are a number of Halloween-themed events that are set to begin. Starting next weekend, the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts will hold a haunted house in The SoNo Collection mall parking lot. The 30-minute tours, which begin Oct. 14 and continue on weekends until the end of the month, will feature a Johnny Depp theme.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
ctexaminer.com
Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival
OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
sheltonherald.com
How New Britain development is 'dramatically changing' downtown
NEW BRITAIN — Downtown New Britain, famously cut off from the bustle of Broad Street by the highway in the 1970s, is experiencing rapid change in retail housing, pedestrian infrastructure and public perception. Developers say downtown New Britain isn’t the place it was five years ago. “If you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands run in 2022 Hartford Marathon. Here's who crossed the finish line first.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of runners from around Connecticut and across the Eastern Seaboard came to Hartford for the annual Eversource Hartford Marathon. The races included a 5K, a half marathon, which is 13.1 miles, and the marathon, a whopping 26.2 miles. The top three winners in the men's...
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates National Pizza Month
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – October is National Pizza Month and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to celebrate with Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant owner,. In this segment, Lou shows our viewers the huge selection of different kinds of pizza they offer at Abate’s Apizza, and there’s something for all kinds of tastes. Whether it’s for a big party, or just a quick family dinner, you’ll find something to make your taste buds happy.
NewsTimes
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
Amusing Planet
The Windham Frog Fight of 1754
Drive through the small town of Windham in Eastern Connecticut, United States, and you’ll wonder why the people here have a strange obsession with frogs. Many local businesses are named after frogs. You will see frogs in their logos, frogs graffiti painted on the walls and frog statues everywhere, including four large bronze pieces at the four corners of a bridge across the Willimantic River. Even the town’s official seal has a frog in it.
Comments / 0