Ann Bindas, born and raised in New Britain, passed away Jan. 31, 2022 in Georgia. She was the wife of the late John Bindas who passed away Nov. 12, 1998. Ann leaves her daughters: Marilyn Bindas of Daytona Beach Shores, FL, Janet Bindas of Walnut Creek, CA and Donna Randall (Justin) of Statesboro, GA, four granddaughters, three great-granddaughters, one great-grandson, many nieces and nephews. Ann also leaves her sisters-in-law Iona Bartosiewicz of Cedar Edge, CO, Helen (Joe) Cimino of Kensington, and Mary Bindas of Windsor. Ann was predeceased by her granddaughter Stephanie Randall, son-in-law Tim Fanto, sisters Mary Bartosiewicz and Theresa Morawski, and brothers Joseph, Stanley, Frank, John and Edward.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO