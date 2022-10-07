ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, MI

Comments / 19

BiteMe2020
2d ago

Well 💩glad their catching these 💩heads. Prison and shut down that whole farm and land. Give the money to farmers that do the right thing and makes sure our food is the best in the world. Thank You to All Farmers who do a very hard jobs and get no help.🙏

Reply
14
Irene Schnurr May
2d ago

Dont you clean your produce??Animal poop has always been used, plowed into the ground in the fall. Its why farm ground stays fertile. Look at your flower beds after a year or to the ground is no longer rich with nutrients. You buy fertilizers, it doesn't bring ground back manure does.

Reply(1)
5
Mary ❤
2d ago

Why haven't they been recalled? So in other words they are still selling this. Not everyone reads this kind of stuff,so people that don't know about it may be buying and consuming human waste unknowingly that's so wrong.

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Hello, Ann Arbor: 2 public health hazards involving human waste; no turning on red lights

Having a quaint downtown to amble through is a blessing. But it’s not always a walk in the park in Ann Arbor. Maintaining a peaceful balance between cars, cyclists and pedestrians can be tricky. This week, Ann Arbor City Council banned red-light turns at 50 intersections in the city in an effort to reduce collisions. Hopefully this makes it a little safer to both drive and walk downtown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your go-to comfort food? If the answer is a burger and some fries on the side, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve delicious burgers, and no matter how you prefer them, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Boil water advisory issued for portions of Flint Twp., Mundy Twp.

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of Flint Township and Mundy Township following a water main break on Friday. The break occurred in a 30-inch line near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection. The Genesee County Drain Commission said crews are working to repair the issue, and that they will continue through the weekend.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Health
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Farmington Hills, MI
City
Dexter, MI
City
South Lyon, MI
City
Canton, MI
City
Tecumseh, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Pinckney, MI
City
Homer, MI
City
Livonia, MI
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
City
Chelsea, MI
Popculture

Candy Corn Recalled as Halloween Approaches

Arcade Snacks recalled its candy corn in late September, with Halloween just around the corner. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this brand had eggs not listed among the other ingredients – a dangerous undeclared allergen. The product was sold mostly in Massachusetts as well as one location in Connecticut.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Coli#Fresh Food#Hepatitis A#Human Waste#Department Of Agriculture#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Linus Hepatitis#General Health#The Michigan Food Law#White Lotus#Argus Farm Stop
Washington Examiner

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities

If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
BRIGHTON, MI
1470 WFNT

The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan

The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back

WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday. Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy