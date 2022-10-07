Well 💩glad their catching these 💩heads. Prison and shut down that whole farm and land. Give the money to farmers that do the right thing and makes sure our food is the best in the world. Thank You to All Farmers who do a very hard jobs and get no help.🙏
Dont you clean your produce??Animal poop has always been used, plowed into the ground in the fall. Its why farm ground stays fertile. Look at your flower beds after a year or to the ground is no longer rich with nutrients. You buy fertilizers, it doesn't bring ground back manure does.
Why haven't they been recalled? So in other words they are still selling this. Not everyone reads this kind of stuff,so people that don't know about it may be buying and consuming human waste unknowingly that's so wrong.
Comments / 19