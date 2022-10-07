Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady
It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k
The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
NBC Sports
49ers fear torn ACL for Emmanuel Moseley, broken hand for Jimmie Ward
The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how...
NBC Sports
Lions set embarrassing NFL record thanks to stellar Patriots defense
The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots leading the NFL in points scored and total yards of offense. That won't be the case entering Week 6. The Patriots defense dominated the Lions' high-powered offense in a 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. Detroit's offense...
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers' defense fuels win over Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 49ers turned to a balanced, efficient offensive attack after their best defensive player exited the Week 5 game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers put together their best offensive showing of the season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a strong running game in the team’s 37-15 victory over the lowly Panthers and embattled head coach Matt Rhule.
NBC Sports
Shanahan fears Moseley tore ACL in 49ers' win vs. Panthers
The 49ers appear to have suffered another big injury in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who had a pick six in the second quarter, left Sunday's game with a knee injury in the fourth. In speaking to reporters after the game, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the team fears Moseley suffered a torn ACL.
NBC Sports
Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
NBC Sports
Belichick has high praise for Zappe after Week 5 win
Bill Belichick likes what he has seen from Bailey Zappe through the rookie quarterback's first two NFL games. After nearly leading the New England Patriots to a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, Zappe impressed in Sunday's 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. He completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start.
NBC Sports
Closer review of Tua Tagovailoa from Bills game makes “back injury” even less persuasive
As the football-watching world waits for a resolution of the investigation regarding the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to re-enter a Week Three game against the Bills after striking his head against the ground, I decided to go back and re-watch the TV images generated by the moment and its immediate aftermath.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake. Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But...
NBC Sports
49ers lose Nick Bosa to groin injury
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been knocked out of today’s game in Carolina with a groin injury. The 49ers announced early in the third quarter that Bosa will not return to the game. Bosa entered today’s game with an NFL-leading six sacks this season. He’s a big loss...
NBC Sports
Kittle sounds off on Panthers' ‘crappy’ turf after Week 5 win
After watching several of his teammates leave the game with injuries, 49ers tight end George Kittle has had enough. Kittle spoke up about the ongoing controversy over artificial turf in NFL stadiums after San Francisco’s 37-15 injury-filled win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady throws for 256 yards in first half as Buccaneers lead 13-0
Tom Brady hit his hand on the team’s first drive when he went 0-for-3. Brady, who entered with right finger and right shoulder injures, has flexed his hand a few times. But he has gone 24-of-30 since, passing for 256 yards. The Buccaneers lead the Falcons 13-0 at halftime,...
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 3 ruled out for Tampa Bay
A trio of Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to injury, while two more players are still in doubt. Tight end Cameron Brate will miss Week 5 with a concussion, while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and defensive back Logan Ryan are out with foot injuries.
Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy get personal in ugly Twitter feud
Former division rivals Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy got personal, throwing barbs at one another in an ugly Twitter feud that went viral during Thursday night’s Broncos/Colts game.
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz: I thought we had six points when final pass left my hand
The Commanders had the ball on a first down from the 2-yard-line in the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Titans and they needed a touchdown to tie the game, but they wouldn’t get one. Carson Wentz threw a pair of incompletions, including an intended throwaway that...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 38 games: Charlotte native Steve Wilks named interim HC
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule in the middle of his third season on Monday. Rhule won just 11 games during his tenure with the Panthers.
NBC Sports
Leonard Fournette’s first rushing touchdown of 2022 gives Bucs 7-0 lead
Leonard Fournette‘s first rushing touchdown of the season has the Buccaneers out in front of the Falcons early in the second quarter. Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run has Tampa Bay up 7-0 with 9:31 left in the first half. The Bucs went 88 yards in 13 plays on their...
RB Boston Scott, OL Jordan Mailata inactive for Eagles vs. Cardinals
The Philadelphia Eagles will be missing one of their starting offensive linemen as they take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium this afternoon. Left tackle Jordan Mailata, originally listed as doubtful to play with a shoulder injury and then downgraded to out, is among the Eagles’ inactive players for Week 5.
NBC Sports
Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence is going to get better
After back-to-back wins left them with a 2-1 record, buzz around the Jaguars was all positive. That was particularly true of the chatter about quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He threw for 497 yards and five touchdowns without turning the ball over in either game, which was exactly the kind of play that the Jaguars expected when they took Lawrence with the first overall pick in 2021.
