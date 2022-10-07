ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NBC Sports

Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady

It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k

The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

49ers fear torn ACL for Emmanuel Moseley, broken hand for Jimmie Ward

The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lions set embarrassing NFL record thanks to stellar Patriots defense

The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots leading the NFL in points scored and total yards of offense. That won't be the case entering Week 6. The Patriots defense dominated the Lions' high-powered offense in a 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. Detroit's offense...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers' defense fuels win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 49ers turned to a balanced, efficient offensive attack after their best defensive player exited the Week 5 game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers put together their best offensive showing of the season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a strong running game in the team’s 37-15 victory over the lowly Panthers and embattled head coach Matt Rhule.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Shanahan fears Moseley tore ACL in 49ers' win vs. Panthers

The 49ers appear to have suffered another big injury in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who had a pick six in the second quarter, left Sunday's game with a knee injury in the fourth. In speaking to reporters after the game, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the team fears Moseley suffered a torn ACL.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots

The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Belichick has high praise for Zappe after Week 5 win

Bill Belichick likes what he has seen from Bailey Zappe through the rookie quarterback's first two NFL games. After nearly leading the New England Patriots to a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, Zappe impressed in Sunday's 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. He completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start.
NFL
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake. Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

49ers lose Nick Bosa to groin injury

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been knocked out of today’s game in Carolina with a groin injury. The 49ers announced early in the third quarter that Bosa will not return to the game. Bosa entered today’s game with an NFL-leading six sacks this season. He’s a big loss...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Kittle sounds off on Panthers' ‘crappy’ turf after Week 5 win

After watching several of his teammates leave the game with injuries, 49ers tight end George Kittle has had enough. Kittle spoke up about the ongoing controversy over artificial turf in NFL stadiums after San Francisco’s 37-15 injury-filled win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady throws for 256 yards in first half as Buccaneers lead 13-0

Tom Brady hit his hand on the team’s first drive when he went 0-for-3. Brady, who entered with right finger and right shoulder injures, has flexed his hand a few times. But he has gone 24-of-30 since, passing for 256 yards. The Buccaneers lead the Falcons 13-0 at halftime,...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Carson Wentz: I thought we had six points when final pass left my hand

The Commanders had the ball on a first down from the 2-yard-line in the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Titans and they needed a touchdown to tie the game, but they wouldn’t get one. Carson Wentz threw a pair of incompletions, including an intended throwaway that...
NFL
NBC Sports

Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence is going to get better

After back-to-back wins left them with a 2-1 record, buzz around the Jaguars was all positive. That was particularly true of the chatter about quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He threw for 497 yards and five touchdowns without turning the ball over in either game, which was exactly the kind of play that the Jaguars expected when they took Lawrence with the first overall pick in 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

