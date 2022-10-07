Read full article on original website
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
Popculture
Extreme Rules: WWE's Bianca Belair Could Be Losing Her Championship
WWE Extreme Rules is tonight, and it could mark the end of Bianca Belair's reign as WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair, real name Bianca Blair Crawford, has been champ since WrestleMania 38, where she defeated Becky Lynch. At Extreme Rules, she will face Bayley in a ladder match. Despite dominating the Raw roster all year, Belair's time at the top of Raw's roster might be up. (The event will stream live via Peacock.)
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy
As Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle get ready to square off at Extreme Rules, Rollins shared the genesis of the pair's real-life beef. The post Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
411mania.com
Edge Succumbs to The Judgment Day, Forced to Say ‘I Quit’ at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Despite a valiant effort, Edge was not able to overcome the sinister depths of The Judgment Day tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. In his I Quit Match against Finn Balor, the WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately forced to say “I Quit” after the other Judgment Day members interfered and threatened Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix.
wrestlinginc.com
KUSHIDA Pulled From Another NJPW Show
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that KUSHIDA will not be appearing on the company's Declaration of Power show set to take place this coming Monday. KUSHIDA has now missed several weeks of action due to hand, foot, and mouth disease. While that ailment typically does not take too long to recover from, it's possible that KUSHIDA is dealing with a more severe version, or the company is giving the performer ample time off to fully recover before bringing him back into the ring.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Believed To Be Joining AEW
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar name could be joining the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have indicated they believe Renee Paquette is heading to AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport has heard that WWE reached out to Renee about possibly returning. Neither Renee nor AEW have confirmed that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Reveals Which AEW Star Is 'My Guy' Backstage
It's good to be Jade Cargill. The AEW star is nearly a year into her reign as inaugural AEW TBS Champion, during which time she has continued to stretch out her undefeated streak, and at 38-0 stands only twelve matches shy of reaching 50 consecutive wins to start her career. And if that wasn't enough, Cargill has the best people working with her behind the scenes as she continues to grow as a performer, including fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson. Cargill raved about him in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid.
411mania.com
Lacey Evans on Her Dirt Bike, Dana Brooke, Big E, Ronda Rousey Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Ronda Rousey and Johnny Gargano sharing some baby photos, Lacey Evans taking a ride on her dirtbike, Dana Brook visiting Xcel Energy, Bianca Belair, Bayley hanging out with Seth Rollins, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Kross attacked him before the match. Drew fought back and slammed him on the steel steps. Drew used the strap, but was distracted by Scarlett and Kross targeted the shoulder. Kross hit him with the strap several times before hitting a suplex for 2. Drew fought back and was about to go for the claymore kick, but Scarlett sprayed him with what appeared to be pepper spray and Kross hit his finisher for the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Smith On Why Behind-The-Scenes WWE Is More CM Punk Than Brock Lesnar
WWE has seen a number of its wrestlers either come over from the MMA world or make their way to MMA from WWE. An example of a wrestler turned professional fighter is current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who began an MMA career after leaving WWE in 2008. An example of an MMA fighter becoming a WWE wrestler is Ronda Rousey, who dominated in MMA her first 12 fights before losing twice. Former "WWE Raw" commentator Jimmy Smith revealed why WWE wrestlers in real-life are not like "Brock Lesnar."
wrestlinginc.com
Massive Update On Jon Moxley's AEW Contract
Fans hoping for a Shield reunion will have to keep waiting. Reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is staying with Tony Khan's promotion for at least another five years. The news was announced Friday via a press release issued by AEW, which noted that Moxley's responsibilities with AEW will be expanding "to include mentoring and coaching talent." Furthermore, Moxley will henceforth work exclusively for AEW and its international partners, including New Japan Pro Wrestling. It's unknown if the new contract will preclude Moxley from wrestling for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), a promotion he wrestles regularly for and currently holds its World Championship.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey has become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion for the second time after tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, making her pass out to a submission hold. This ends the reign of Morgan at at 98 days. She won the...
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Reportedly Backstage At WWE Raw This Week
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the big go-home show for the Extreme Rules premium live event, and it featured some interesting moments. Some of WWE’s top talent appeared on the show, but it sounds like one of the company’s biggest names was backstage. PWInsider is reporting that former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was backstage at Raw in St. Paul, Minnesota, this week.
411mania.com
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
PWMania
Backstage News on Saraya’s AEW In-Ring Status, Cleared For In-Ring Competition
AEW Ringside Physician Michael J. Sampson reportedly cleared Saraya for in-ring competition. Saraya was clearly cleared for physical action after she got into it with Britt Baker and Rebel on this week’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary episode. Saraya has not wrestled since suffering a neck injury at a non-televised...
ComicBook
AEW's Jon Moxley Drops the GCW World Championship to Nick Gage
AEW just locked up their AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a major multi-year extension, but before he goes exclusive to AEW and their international partners, he had some business to wrap up in GCW. Coming into today Moxley was also the GCW World Champion, and at tonight's Fight Club pay-per-view, he was set to take on Nick Gage in a Title vs Career match. The match was bloody and featured glass, pizza cutters, and more, but it would ultimately be the help of AEW's The Firm that would help Gage seal the deal and defeat Moxley, becoming the GCW World Champion once again.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On Jon Moxley’s Future With GCW
As we previously reported here on eWn, Jon Moxley signed a five-year contract extension with AEW. Fightful Select has provided more details regarding Moxley’s future with GCW. Moxley is said to be working exclusively now for AEW and the company’s internal partners, such as New Japan Pro Wrestling. Moxley...
411mania.com
Mark Henry Talks About Saraya’s Potential With AEW
In a recent interview with Brandon Robinson of Bovada, Mark Henry spoke regarding his individual connections with Saraya and also his perspective on her potential contributions to AEW (via Wrestling Inc). Henry worked with Saraya during her time with WWE and is optimistic about having her at the promotion for which he now coaches. You can read a highlight and watch the complete video below.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Didn’t Want Jon Moxley Wrestling At GCW Fight Club Event
Last night, Jon Moxley defended his GCW World Title against Nick Gage in a career vs. title match. The match was a bloody encounter that resulted in Nick Gage emerging victorious after MJF’s newly formed faction The Firm interfered in the match, costing Moxley his title. According to Sean...
