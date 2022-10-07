ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Nazareth football rolls to victory vs. Central after offense adds key ingredient: the ball

The Nazareth Area High School football team’s offense can do some special things. The Blue Eagles just need one key ingredient: the ball. Host Allentown Central Catholic did its best to keep the rock away from Nazareth on Saturday night. The visitors, however, got opportunities in the second half, and the result was 35 straight points and a comfortable Blue Eagles victory.
NAZARETH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles' Jason Kelce and a battered offensive line help grind out an ugly win in the desert | Bowen

GLENDALE, Az. — Jason Kelce has never seen the movie “El Cid,” it turns out, which isn’t surprising, since it came out in 1961, and Kelce was born in 1987. Kelce got the gist of where I was going with this, though, when I explained that near the end of the film, the Spanish warlord played by Charlton Heston is dead but rides into battle anyway, strapped onto his horse by his followers. The enemy, which was pretty sure it had gotten rid of that guy, thinks it is being attacked by a ghost and scatters in defeat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Football field in Scranton vandalized

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the person responsible for vandalism at a football field. Officers believe a car drove through the West Side Falcons Football Field along Jackson Street, tearing up the grass and leaving behind tire marks. The field is used by the West...
SCRANTON, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: First frost for parts of the Delaware Valley on Sunday morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday night will be our coldest of the season thus far and the coldest since we dipped to 40 degrees on April 28. The saying "Frost on the Pumpkin" will be true Saturday night for much of the Lehigh Valley, Upper Bucks, Upper Montgomery, Upper Chester, Berks, Monroe and Carbon Counties.Under clear skies with light winds, temperatures will drop quickly to the 30's away from the city. The first Frost Advisory of the season has been issued for areas farther northwest of Philadelphia from midnight tonight through Sunday morning at 8 a.m.Any temperature sensitive vegetation needs to be protected if you wish to enjoy it a bit longer this fall.Closer to I-95 and eastward, there are no advisories for the remainder of southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware or South Jersey. Temperatures in these areas will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s with upper 40s at the Shore.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims' families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

