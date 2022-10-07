Read full article on original website
Related
High school football rankings: The small-school Top 5 has a new No. 1
There’s a new No. 1 ... No, unbeaten Emmaus hasn’t been unseated in the overall Top 10. Northern Lehigh, rather, has climbed atop the small-school rankings thanks to a big victory over Notre Dame.
Nazareth football rolls to victory vs. Central after offense adds key ingredient: the ball
The Nazareth Area High School football team’s offense can do some special things. The Blue Eagles just need one key ingredient: the ball. Host Allentown Central Catholic did its best to keep the rock away from Nazareth on Saturday night. The visitors, however, got opportunities in the second half, and the result was 35 straight points and a comfortable Blue Eagles victory.
Northern Lehigh football scores with 18 seconds left to beat Notre Dame
FULL STORY: Northern Lehigh football gets its confidence back in memorable win over Notre Dame. The Northern Lehigh football team fought off hard-charging Notre Dame to clinch a 40-33 home victory in an instant classic on Friday night. The Bulldogs took the lead with 18 seconds left in the fourth...
Kelly redeems himself as resilient Bethlehem Catholic football beats Easton
DJ Kelly didn’t need to wait long for his opportunity at redemption. After giving up a big play in the first half, the Bethlehem Catholic sophomore cornerback atoned for his mistake in the best way possible. Kelly’s 90-yard interception return for a touchdown propelled the Golden Hawks, ranked No....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phillipsburg football avenges loss from last season in home win over Bridgewater-Raritan
Phillipsburg 28, Bridgewater-Raritan 13 -- Rapid Recap. Last season, the Phillipsburg High School football team’s offense never got going in a frustrating 17-7 loss to Bridgewater-Raritan. Facing the same opponent at Maloney stadium on Friday night, the Stateliners overcame a slow start to remain undefeated with a 28-13 victory...
Bohal’s blocks power Phillipsburg football to win over Bridgewater-Raritan
Phillipsburg junior Cameron Bohal isn’t just playing through injury. The defensive back and special teams ace, who suffered a torn ACL two weeks ago but has managed to stay on the field with the aid of a brace, has been making plays all over the field for the Stateliners.
Hungover in the desert; Eagles bumble past Cards, because they signed the better backup kicker | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. -- A lot of Eagles fans who made the trip out West might have been hungover Sunday, after an impressive showing Saturday night on the streets and bars of Scottsdale and surrounding environs, celebrating the Phillies’ victory in the Wild Card series over St. Louis. The team...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce and a battered offensive line help grind out an ugly win in the desert | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. — Jason Kelce has never seen the movie “El Cid,” it turns out, which isn’t surprising, since it came out in 1961, and Kelce was born in 1987. Kelce got the gist of where I was going with this, though, when I explained that near the end of the film, the Spanish warlord played by Charlton Heston is dead but rides into battle anyway, strapped onto his horse by his followers. The enemy, which was pretty sure it had gotten rid of that guy, thinks it is being attacked by a ghost and scatters in defeat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagles injury update: Jordan Mailata, Kyron Johnson statuses change day before game vs. Cardinals
The Eagles updated the statuses of two players ahead of their Sunday afternoon game against the Arizona Cardinals. One of the status changes means the Eagles will be without the person who protects quarterback Jalen Hurts’ blindside. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles downgraded left...
Eagles get a gift from Cardinals’ Kyler Murray and sweat out 20-17 win | Observations
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles kicker Cameron Dicker waited on the sideline as two injured Arizona Cardinals defenders were being treated by trainers and medical staff. Dicker went to the net to sneak a couple of kicks, swinging his legs like a golfer sizing up a putt. The practice squad...
Eagles-Cardinals inactives: Boston Scott’s availability determined; 2 rookies active for 1st time
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Eagles officially released their inactive list 90 minutes before their Sunday afternoon game against the Arizona Cardinals, and there were a couple of notable names who will not be playing. As for the expected names on the list, left tackle Jordan Mailata was on there...
Eagles elevate 2 from practice squad, including replacement for Jake Elliott
The Eagles have been hit with a lot of injuries lately, watching players such as left tackle Jordan Mailata, cornerback Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, and linebacker Patrick Johnson. Because of the sudden influx of players with ailments, the Eagles have to turn to their practice squad for help. BUY...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jalen Hurts hates hearing the Eagles are 5-0
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Inside the visitor’s locker room at State Farm Stadium, the Eagles were smiling and joking, having just escaped with a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, something the team had not done since the 2001 season. “Only players whose team is 5-0 can get on...
Eagles injury report: 3 out against Cardinals, another key player doubtful
The Eagles had been hoping that left tackle Jordan Mailata would be available to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. However, it appears that Mailata will play the role of spectator. The Eagles officially released their injury report Friday, and Mailata is doubtful...
Phillies series win sets up incredible sports weekend in Philadelphia
Now that the Phillies clinched a spot in the NLDS, next weekend in Philadelphia is going to be sports heaven for Philly fans with the Phils and Eagles in action.
Football field in Scranton vandalized
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the person responsible for vandalism at a football field. Officers believe a car drove through the West Side Falcons Football Field along Jackson Street, tearing up the grass and leaving behind tire marks. The field is used by the West...
Pork Roll Palooza sizzles up some fall fun in Phillipsburg (PHOTOS)
Now under new management, Pork Roll Palooza brought out crowds of fans of authentic New Jersey cuisine for some fall fun Saturday in Phillipsburg. It was the fifth annual celebration of a snack known alternatively as Taylor Ham or pork roll, but the first officially managed by Norwescap — in partnership with the Phillipsburg Downtown Association.
Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of their MLB NL wild card matchup at Busch Stadium on...
NEXT Weather: First frost for parts of the Delaware Valley on Sunday morning
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday night will be our coldest of the season thus far and the coldest since we dipped to 40 degrees on April 28. The saying "Frost on the Pumpkin" will be true Saturday night for much of the Lehigh Valley, Upper Bucks, Upper Montgomery, Upper Chester, Berks, Monroe and Carbon Counties.Under clear skies with light winds, temperatures will drop quickly to the 30's away from the city. The first Frost Advisory of the season has been issued for areas farther northwest of Philadelphia from midnight tonight through Sunday morning at 8 a.m.Any temperature sensitive vegetation needs to be protected if you wish to enjoy it a bit longer this fall.Closer to I-95 and eastward, there are no advisories for the remainder of southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware or South Jersey. Temperatures in these areas will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s with upper 40s at the Shore.
When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0