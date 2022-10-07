ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Saving Money at Home with Window World

Inflation has been making things a bit difficult for families across the country. Here to tell us ways we can save money around the house is president of Window World TX Martin Bomba. Take a look for more info!. FOR MORE INFORMATION:. Window World TX. 5238 Evers Road San Antonio,...
Don't miss out on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, few tickets left

SAN ANTONIO - Our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway, and tickets are close to selling out. There are less than two thousand tickets are left. The 248,000-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located on Lennar in the Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
Brackenridge Park hosts the 2022 Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival

SAN ANTONIO – The 2022 Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival is to take place Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Pecan Grove at Brackenridge Park. The free event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have a parade, obstacle course, butterfly tagging, and beehive demonstrations. The park has even transformed its iconic train to resemble a Monarch Caterpillar.
It's Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day

SAN ANTONIO – Monday is Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day, and because of that many students are off. Students in the Northeast ISD are off, along with SAISD, Judson, and Alamo Heights. Unfortunately, students in Northside ISD are in class. Post offices and banks will also be closed.
Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
Average San Antonio gas price rises nearly 15 cents in just one week

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in San Antonio rose about 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in San Antonio are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
Woman tells police she's being chased, found minutes later shot in the head

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she was being chased by someone. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg and Gardina Road.
DA Joe Gonzales commends SAPD for firing officer who shot teen at Northside McDonald's

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales discussed the status of the officer who shot a teen at a Northside McDonald’s Wednesday night. According to Gonzales, the teen was charged with evading a vehicle and aggravated assault. Since reviewing the footage, he is dismissing those charges pending further investigation. He also commends the San Antonio Police Department for firing the officer.
Two people dead, one in critical condition following horrific crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials say two people are dead following a horrific crash Sunday morning. The crash happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway. According to officials, the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer was driving the wrong-way and collided head-on into a...
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who ran over man riding a bicycle

SAN ANTONIO – The police are asking for public help in locating a suspect who ran over a man riding a bicycle. The incident happened Sept. 26, 2022, at around 1:32 a.m. on Enrique M. Barrera towards the West Side of town. According to officials, the victim, Henry Arizola,...
Authorities investigate what caused vacant building to go up in flames

SAN ANTONIO - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a vacant building to go up in flames this afternoon near a Northwest side shopping center. Firefighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Popping Drive at around 12:28 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames and smoke billowing out...
