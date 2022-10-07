Read full article on original website
Saving Money at Home with Window World
Inflation has been making things a bit difficult for families across the country. Here to tell us ways we can save money around the house is president of Window World TX Martin Bomba. Take a look for more info!. FOR MORE INFORMATION:. Window World TX. 5238 Evers Road San Antonio,...
Don't miss out on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, few tickets left
SAN ANTONIO - Our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway, and tickets are close to selling out. There are less than two thousand tickets are left. The 248,000-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located on Lennar in the Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
Brackenridge Park hosts the 2022 Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival
SAN ANTONIO – The 2022 Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival is to take place Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Pecan Grove at Brackenridge Park. The free event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have a parade, obstacle course, butterfly tagging, and beehive demonstrations. The park has even transformed its iconic train to resemble a Monarch Caterpillar.
It's Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day
SAN ANTONIO – Monday is Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day, and because of that many students are off. Students in the Northeast ISD are off, along with SAISD, Judson, and Alamo Heights. Unfortunately, students in Northside ISD are in class. Post offices and banks will also be closed.
South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors due to severe shortage
SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is in serious need of Type O blood due to an increase in emergency trauma cases. The scarce amount of available blood in supply has forced doctors into difficult situations about conserving it. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ...
Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
Two young people shot while skating at North Side skate park, suspects on the run
SAN ANTONIO – Police say two men are fighting for their life after being shot while skating at a park on the North Side of the city. Officers received a call at around 7:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fresno St. for a shooting in progress. When officers...
Average San Antonio gas price rises nearly 15 cents in just one week
SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in San Antonio rose about 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in San Antonio are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
Police Department mourning death of Captain who served the City of Seguin for 39 years
SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department announced the sudden passing of Police Captain Miguel Rosas. Captain Miguel Rosas proudly served the City of Seguin for 39 years before retiring in 2008 at the rank of Captain with the Seguin Police Department. “He served the community selflessly and with...
Firefighters extinguished flames after a Northside Sea Island caught on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters made a fast attack on a fire at a Northside seafood restaurant. The incident happened at Sea Island in 10303 I-10, San Antonio, Texas 78230 at around 5:03 a.m. Upon arrival, they located the fire in the exterior of the restaurant and quickly extinguished the...
OTR: Manuel Rodriguez who deputies say attacked his blind neighbor and shot at him
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) needs your help to find 44-year-old Manuel Rodriguez. On Wednesday, September 28, BCSO was dispatched to a residence in far West Bexar County for an assault. Deputies arrived at the scene and spoke to a victim, who is blind, and...
Woman tells police she's being chased, found minutes later shot in the head
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she was being chased by someone. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg and Gardina Road.
DA Joe Gonzales commends SAPD for firing officer who shot teen at Northside McDonald's
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales discussed the status of the officer who shot a teen at a Northside McDonald’s Wednesday night. According to Gonzales, the teen was charged with evading a vehicle and aggravated assault. Since reviewing the footage, he is dismissing those charges pending further investigation. He also commends the San Antonio Police Department for firing the officer.
Two people dead, one in critical condition following horrific crash
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials say two people are dead following a horrific crash Sunday morning. The crash happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway. According to officials, the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer was driving the wrong-way and collided head-on into a...
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who ran over man riding a bicycle
SAN ANTONIO – The police are asking for public help in locating a suspect who ran over a man riding a bicycle. The incident happened Sept. 26, 2022, at around 1:32 a.m. on Enrique M. Barrera towards the West Side of town. According to officials, the victim, Henry Arizola,...
Deputies arrest three more teens after deadly drive-by shooting that left one woman dead
SAN ANTONIO – Three more teens have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that left one woman dead and another woman hospitalized. The shooting took place after midnight on Tuesday at the 11000 block of Bald Mountain. According to officials, two teenage boys were arrested after they...
Authorities investigate what caused vacant building to go up in flames
SAN ANTONIO - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a vacant building to go up in flames this afternoon near a Northwest side shopping center. Firefighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Popping Drive at around 12:28 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames and smoke billowing out...
Comal ISD sued after child allegedly inappropriately touched on elementary school campus
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Katy Smith had her dream job: a P.E. teacher at her children's school, Timberwood Park Elementary in Comal county. But a chain of events that she says put her child in harm's way would lead her to file a lawsuit against the district almost a year later.
Two people are dead after altercation between neighbors led to fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating what led to a fatal shooting between neighbors that left two men dead and one hospitalized. The incident happened at the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Oak Meadows Apartments at around 1:27 a.m. Police say that residents in building 12 and...
Man arrested after severely beating woman to death, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after police say he severely beat a woman to death. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Prestwick Blvd at around 11 p.m. for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, an officer found the suspect standing in the front yard next...
