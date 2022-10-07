ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NYLON

Arctic Monkeys Announced A Huge 2023 North American Tour

Arctic Monkeys is coming back to the U.S. The English rock band has announced a new North American tour taking place in the fall of 2023 in support of their new album, The Car. The run of dates kicks off August 2023, and will see the band performing at stadiums and theaters across the U.S. — including two nights at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium. Fontaines D.C. will also perform on the tour as a special guest.
Stereogum

Dead & Co Announce Farewell Tour Dates

Earlier this year Dead & Co. shot down reports that 2022 would be their last year touring. As it turns out, 2023 will be their last year touring. The band — comprising Grateful Dead founding members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, plus John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti — just announced the dates for a farewell jaunt that will have them crisscrossing the United States next spring and summer.
Billboard

Ozuna Unveils ‘Ozutochi’ Album: Every Collaboration Ranked (Staff Picks)

Ozuna returns with his fifth studio album, Ozutochi, released Friday (Oct. 7) via Aura Music and Sony Music Entertainment. The 18-track set finds an experimental Ozuna dipping his toes in dembow (“Perreo y Dembow”), merengue and techno (“Un Lio”), Brazilian funk (“Cielos Rosado”), EDM (“La Suzi”), and pop-rock (“La Copa”), without losing touch with his signature reggaetón romantico, as heard in “Favorita,” “Vida,” and “Mañana.” Notably, the urban act collaborates with a wave of reggaetón veterans and newcomers, including Chencho Corleone, Arcangel, Feid, and El Cherry, to name a few.
withguitars.com

Dermot Kennedy Announces New Track & Biggest Ever UK Tour

TAKEN FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM ‘SONDER’ OUT NOV 4TH. ANNOUNCES BIGGEST EVER UK TOUR INCLUDING NIGHT AT THE O2 IN LONDON. Acclaimed singer/songwriter DERMOT KENNEDY today shares the incredible new track ‘INNOCENCE AND SADNESS’, a song taken from his upcoming second album ‘SONDER’ out on Nov 4th via Island Records/Interscope. Pre-order ‘Sonder’ here.
The Independent

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham cancels remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to ‘ongoing health issues’

Lindsey Buckingham has cancelled the rest of his UK and Ireland tour due to “ongoing health issues”.The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist had been touring around Europe in recent weeks, playing in London on Saturday (1 October).This week, he was scheduled to perform three more shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week, the earliest being on Monday (3 October) night.However, on Sunday (2 October), it was announced that the rest of the tour would not be going ahead due to undisclosed health problems.“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current...
Deadline

Matt Brodlie And Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions Signs Mediawan & Leonine Exec Caroline Kusser

Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions has signed up Mediawan and Leonine Studios co-pro exec Caroline Kusser to head up series. Kusser joins the fledgling LA shingle in the newly-created EVP, Head of Series post after spending less than a year with Mediawan and Leonine. Past employers include Fremantle, where she was involved in co-production deals with Amazon, Netflix and Hulu, and Red Arrow International, where she was Senior Vice President in the U.S. For Upgrade, which was launched last year by former Disney and Sierra execs Brodlie and Kier with backing from Constantin and a Bron partnership, she will...
thebrag.com

There’s a petition to get Depeche Mode to tour Australia

A petition has been started to bring Depeche Mode back to Australia. It’s a perennial frustration for Australasian music fans: getting excited about a favourite artist announcing a world tour, only to discover that an Australia or New Zealand leg hasn’t been included. One huge Depeche Mode fan,...
NME

Hammersmith Apollo evacuated for bomb threat at Iranian singer’s concert

London’s Eventim Apollo venue in Hammersmith was evacuated last night following a bomb threat during an Iranian singer’s concert. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said they received an anonymous call “making a threat towards a music venue” at 8pm on Sunday night (October 9) while Dariush Eghbali was performing.
