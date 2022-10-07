Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Marina Del ReyLet's Eat LAMarina Del Rey, CA
9 Unique PSL Coffees In LA That Will Make You Leave The Big ChainsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Arctic Monkeys coming to Minnesota for 2023 tour
For the first time in a decade, the Arctic Monkeys will perform in Minnesota. The rockers from Sheffield, England, will play The Armory on Aug. 25, 2023, with the Fontaines D.C. supporting. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. You can buy...
NYLON
Arctic Monkeys Announced A Huge 2023 North American Tour
Arctic Monkeys is coming back to the U.S. The English rock band has announced a new North American tour taking place in the fall of 2023 in support of their new album, The Car. The run of dates kicks off August 2023, and will see the band performing at stadiums and theaters across the U.S. — including two nights at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium. Fontaines D.C. will also perform on the tour as a special guest.
Stereogum
Dead & Co Announce Farewell Tour Dates
Earlier this year Dead & Co. shot down reports that 2022 would be their last year touring. As it turns out, 2023 will be their last year touring. The band — comprising Grateful Dead founding members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, plus John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti — just announced the dates for a farewell jaunt that will have them crisscrossing the United States next spring and summer.
Iron Maiden Announces First 2023 ‘The Future Past’ Tour Dates
Iron Maiden has announced the first dates of the Future Past Tour for 2023. Beginning in June, the band will perform a series of concerts in Europe and the U.K., including a hometown gig in London on July 7. You can see a complete list of tour dates below. Iron...
Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
Billboard
Ozuna Unveils ‘Ozutochi’ Album: Every Collaboration Ranked (Staff Picks)
Ozuna returns with his fifth studio album, Ozutochi, released Friday (Oct. 7) via Aura Music and Sony Music Entertainment. The 18-track set finds an experimental Ozuna dipping his toes in dembow (“Perreo y Dembow”), merengue and techno (“Un Lio”), Brazilian funk (“Cielos Rosado”), EDM (“La Suzi”), and pop-rock (“La Copa”), without losing touch with his signature reggaetón romantico, as heard in “Favorita,” “Vida,” and “Mañana.” Notably, the urban act collaborates with a wave of reggaetón veterans and newcomers, including Chencho Corleone, Arcangel, Feid, and El Cherry, to name a few.
withguitars.com
Dermot Kennedy Announces New Track & Biggest Ever UK Tour
TAKEN FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM ‘SONDER’ OUT NOV 4TH. ANNOUNCES BIGGEST EVER UK TOUR INCLUDING NIGHT AT THE O2 IN LONDON. Acclaimed singer/songwriter DERMOT KENNEDY today shares the incredible new track ‘INNOCENCE AND SADNESS’, a song taken from his upcoming second album ‘SONDER’ out on Nov 4th via Island Records/Interscope. Pre-order ‘Sonder’ here.
Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham cancels remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to ‘ongoing health issues’
Lindsey Buckingham has cancelled the rest of his UK and Ireland tour due to “ongoing health issues”.The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist had been touring around Europe in recent weeks, playing in London on Saturday (1 October).This week, he was scheduled to perform three more shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week, the earliest being on Monday (3 October) night.However, on Sunday (2 October), it was announced that the rest of the tour would not be going ahead due to undisclosed health problems.“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current...
11 Things That The U.S. Should Seriously Adopt From Other Countries, According To A World Traveler
I hate to break it to you, but the U.S. could learn a thing or two.
King Crimson announce physical release for new documentary
In The Court Of The Crimson King – King Crimson at 50 will be available on Blu-ray and eight disc box set
No sand in the desert? Supply chain issues delay work on bunkers at one golf course
One of the most obvious side effects of the global pandemic has been supply chain issues, causing shortages in everything from new cars to baby formula. But there is a shortage of something that you might not expect hitting one desert golf facility: a lack of sand for bunkers. ...
NME
Watch Pavement bring out Kurt Vile to perform ‘Zurich Is Stained’ in Philadelphia
Pavement brought Kurt Vile out on stage in Philadelphia on Wednesday night (October 5) to perform ‘Zurich Is Stained’. Check out footage below. Frontman Stephen Malkmus stepped back to let Vile sing lead vocals while he joined in with his guitar. Vile later posted a video of the occasion on Instagram, which Cloud Nothings frontman Dylan Baldi was on hand to film.
Uber tries to charge a passenger almost $40,000 for a 15-minute ride
A glitch in the app meant the trainee chef was sent a huge bill to travel four miles.
Matt Brodlie And Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions Signs Mediawan & Leonine Exec Caroline Kusser
Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions has signed up Mediawan and Leonine Studios co-pro exec Caroline Kusser to head up series. Kusser joins the fledgling LA shingle in the newly-created EVP, Head of Series post after spending less than a year with Mediawan and Leonine. Past employers include Fremantle, where she was involved in co-production deals with Amazon, Netflix and Hulu, and Red Arrow International, where she was Senior Vice President in the U.S. For Upgrade, which was launched last year by former Disney and Sierra execs Brodlie and Kier with backing from Constantin and a Bron partnership, she will...
thebrag.com
There’s a petition to get Depeche Mode to tour Australia
A petition has been started to bring Depeche Mode back to Australia. It’s a perennial frustration for Australasian music fans: getting excited about a favourite artist announcing a world tour, only to discover that an Australia or New Zealand leg hasn’t been included. One huge Depeche Mode fan,...
NME
Hammersmith Apollo evacuated for bomb threat at Iranian singer’s concert
London’s Eventim Apollo venue in Hammersmith was evacuated last night following a bomb threat during an Iranian singer’s concert. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said they received an anonymous call “making a threat towards a music venue” at 8pm on Sunday night (October 9) while Dariush Eghbali was performing.
