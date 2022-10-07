ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

kpic

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake woke up Linn County Friday

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — "The house started shaking and creaking and whatnot. Hat fell off a tall dresser of ours. I shook the wife and I said, 'Hey, is this an earthquake?' And she goes 'What else would it be?" If you thought you felt your house shaking early...
LINN COUNTY, OR
EWEB building sale changes course

EUGENE, Ore. — Since February, EWEB has been looking to sell its riverfront property in Eugene. After opening a request for proposals in May, EWEB got four proposals from different groups in town. As of Friday morning, EWEB has cancelled the proposal process; not picking any of the groups.
EUGENE, OR

