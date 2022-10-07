Read full article on original website
D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 10.9.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter that is supposed to about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida, but this week is mostly focused on the incredible response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian.
Twitter flags anti-vaccine guidance from Joseph Ladapo as misinformation
Florida's Surgeon General recommended against mRNA vaccines for those under 40. Twitter temporarily took down a post by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on guidance against COVID-19 vaccines for those under 40. The move comes as medical experts and scientists criticize the Florida Department of Health recommendations for being based on weak data that never saw peer review.
Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate, national insurance group warn Ian survivors of fraud
'Consumers who have already been impacted by Hurricane Ian should not also have to deal with deceptive, unscrupulous tactics perpetrated by scammers.'. Still reeling from Hurricane Ian’s destruction, residents and homeowners in the storm’s path should now be on alert for fraudulent contractors and other scammers, Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter and a national insurance group are warning.
Florida TaxWatch recommends nine steps to ease financial impact from Hurricane Ian
Some of the steps wouldn’t be possible without recently passed legislation. When Hurricane Ian tore across Florida last week, it upended the lives of millions, sending their financial futures spiraling into the unknown. While governments at the local, state and federal levels have since taken steps to cushion the monetary blow, more can be done — particularly when it comes to taxes, according to the nonprofit Tallahassee-based think tank, Florida TaxWatch.
‘Just heartbreaking’: SW Florida small family farmers struggle after Hurricane Ian
Watching from an elevated window at home as Hurricane Ian struck their farm in Fort Myers, the McMahon family saw the storm blow the market roof into the pond. Torrential wind and rain whipped across two acres of hydroponic vegetables. By last week, the fourth-generation farm family had lost every...
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
Public reimbursement period officially extended to 60 days after Hurricane Ian
Governments will have debris removal and other costs completely covered by FEMA dollars. President Joe Biden formally granted a 30-day extension to seek full reimbursement of public assistance expenses after Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis requested the assistance, and the White House announced it would be granted during a visit to Southwest Florida by Biden this week.
Here’s how Farm Share is stepping up for Hurricane Ian relief
The organization has filled 38 semi-trucks and 12 box trucks with needed food and other items. Farm Share has donated 1.76 million pounds of food, water, blankets, cleaning supplies and general disaster relief aid to those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida, the group announced. The donations took 38 semi-trucks...
All FPL users have power after Hurricane Ian, but 46K LCEC users still in the dark
A report from the Florida Public Service Commission showed full service for Florida’s largest energy provider for the first time since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. But more than 46,000 electric customers remain without power, with the majority on Lee County Electric Cooperative service. Ian made landfall...
Documents show Florida migrant transport planning began in July
Documents indicate a program on 'voluntary relocation of Unauthorized Aliens who are found in Florida.'. Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday...
Jimmy Patronis sounds alarms on dangerous mix of electric cars, storm surge
Seeing problems facing fire rescue in Collier County raised concerns for Florida's Fire Marshal. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is expressing new concern over electric vehicles. He penned a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sounding alarms on the dangerous mix of lithium batteries and storm surge.
Juan Carlos Porras drubs Democratic opponent in post-Primary fundraising rush for HD 119
Democrat Gabriel Gonzalez’s exclusively grassroots fundraising has him at a significant cash disadvantage. Republican Juan Carlos Porras and his Democratic opponent in House District 119, Gabriel Gonzalez, have applied very different approaches to fundraising. Judging from his haul in the month since the Primary Election, Porras’ method appears more effective.
Major work ahead in energy, transport to achieve net-zero emissions in Florida by 2050
The good news is that there has been progress. Getting to net-zero emissions in Florida will take a structure that so far state leaders have yet to put in place, despite the climate issues at our doorstep or, for many unfortunate state residents, inside their homes through flooding and storm damage. There is a path, though, and it runs through the processes of electricity generation and transportation.
Delegation for 10.7.22: Kumbaya — missing — lobster roll — breakthrough
Hurricane Ian did what many thought impossible. Hurricane Ian did what few thought possible — brought together political forces in a show of unity not normally found weeks ahead of Midterm elections. As President Joe Biden toured deep-red Southwest Florida, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott joined him...
Republicans overtake Democrats in voter registration in yet another county
Is this another sign of Republicans' state dominance?. Every victory counts, and the Republican Party of Florida has another notch on its belt: Hamilton County, population 14,397, has flipped from blue to red. The Hamilton County Supervisor of Elections Office shows the 3,302 Republicans in the county — which lies...
New Democratic headquarters opening in Broward County to spur voter turnout
The center is sponsored by Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and the Dolphin Democrats. Democrats at the top of the ticket for the General Election next month are coming to Broward County to open a center aiming to unleash Broward County’s demographic might at the ballot box. U.S. Rep. Val...
Cities push back against Legislature’s environmental policy preemptions
'The need to act to mitigate climate change is both real and urgent.'. Conservative state Legislatures putting the kibosh on progressive municipal measures became a part of American political life in the past decade, and it extends to preempting environmental and climate-related policies sought by local governments, governments often quite literally on the front lines of the issue.
