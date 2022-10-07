Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury
At about 7:20PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site firearm arrest of Vandell Mason, 38, of Dorchester, in the area of 48 Wayland Street in Roxbury. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle...
WMUR.com
Man arrested following high risk search warrant in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man has been arrested following a high risk search warrant in Manchester that was conducted in September, according to police. Manchester police said the high risk search warrant was part of an investigation into gang activity, violent crime and drug distribution. The Manchester Police Department...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 2 Arrests + Serve 2 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 29, 2022 to October 5, 2022. Douglas Paul Emar (38, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Marked Lanes Violation; Improper Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; and Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License. (8:22am)
manchesterinklink.com
Somerville Street search warrant leads to arrest
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a 22-year-old city man in connection with a search warrant that was conducted at a Somerville Street address late last month. On September 30, 2022, the Manchester Police Department SWAT Team executed a high-risk search warrant at 943 Somerville St. This was...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 7:50 PM, Friday, October 07, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with Massachusetts State Police, conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an on-site firearm arrest at the intersection of Fernboro Street and Intervale Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor...
6 teens, 1 man facing charges after fight breaks out at Boston playground
BOSTON -- Multiple teens and one adult were arrested at a playground in Boston Friday night. A large group of people was at the Carter Playground for a football game when a fight broke out around 8 p.m. Police said the following arrests were made: 16-year-old boy charged with affray 17-year-old boy charged with disorderly conduct17-year-old boy charged with disorderly conduct 15-year-old girl charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest 15-year-old girl charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest 15-year-old boy charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest Chiquela Howard, 37, of Weymouth, was also charged with disorderly...
whdh.com
Boston Police searching for suspects in North End vandalism incident
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals suspected of vandalism at a barber shop in the North End. According to police, the incident happened on August 23 around 12:00 a.m. at North End Blendz Barbershop on Endicott Street. Police are asking...
whdh.com
New Hampshire Police looking for missing woman in Epping
EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police reported that they are looking for a woman who went missing in Epping. Priscilla Wotton, 61, was reported missing by a caregiver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after she did not return home from a walk. Wotton left her residence on Church Street...
WMUR.com
Relatives of Alstead shooting victim urge greater action against domestic, gun violence
ALSTEAD, N.H. — Relatives of a woman shot in Alstead nearly two weeks ago are urging people to take action to prevent domestic violence as they hope for her recovery. The woman was shot at an Alstead home last month and suffered life-threatening injuries. Jeremy Fitzgerald, 44, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
fallriverreporter.com
Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police cancel Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Epping woman
EPPING, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police canceled a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert Sunday evening for a 61-year-old woman from Epping. Police said Priscilla Wotton, 61, was safely located. Wotton went on her daily walk and did not return home, according to her caregiver, who reported her missing to...
Lyft driver assaulted at MBTA Waterland Station in Revere
REVERE - A 30-year-old East Boston man is facing charges after he reportedly assaulted a Lyft driver at the MBTA's Wonderland Station in Revere early Saturday morning.Transit Police said the Lyft driver responded to an order for a single-passenger ride. When he arrived at Wonderland Station, the driver saw that the man was also with a woman.The driver then told the man he couldn't provide them with a ride due to ordering a single-person ride, and that prompted the man to get upset. The driver then assured that the ride would be canceled free of charge, but the 30-year-old walked over to the passenger's door and punched the driver in the face and ear. The driver then fled off.Police said the victim flagged an officer around 1:30 a.m. to tell them about the assault and provided them with a description. The driver had blood dripping down his face when he talked to police, but refused to get any medical attention. The officer was later able to find the man near the parking garage of Wonderland Station, where he admitted he hit the driver. The East Boston man will be summoned to court for assault and battery at a later time.
cambridgeday.com
Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated)
Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated) The fight reported overnight between Central and Harvard squares was no simple affair, but a street brawl culminated in the sound of gunfire, police said Saturday. The size of the crowd was given as anywhere between 50 to 200 people – though the larger estimate was from police.
whdh.com
One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
BPD Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston
At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
whdh.com
UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
K9 Chases Down Driver Who Fled Scene Of Stafford Crash, Police Say
A man who fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash was nabbed by K9 officer Drago after a three-mile chase. The incident took place in Tolland County on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Stafford. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers from Troop C responded to a report of a one-car motor...
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds killed, two others seriously injured, after three vehicle MA highway crash involving ride-share
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash involving a tow truck and an SUV on Interstate 93 north in Boston last night that resulted in the death of both rear seat passengers in the SUV. The operator of the SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, suffered serious injuries. According to...
Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said. Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling...
