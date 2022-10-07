Read full article on original website
Pa. man charged in fatal crash was supposed to have license suspended from prior DUI
A man who police say was intoxicated when he caused a fatal Lancaster County crash last month was supposed to have his license suspended because of a prior DUI, but the proper paperwork was never filed, prosecutors said. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that the Lancaster County...
abc27.com
Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
Man sought by police in central Pa. dies after running into traffic, getting hit by vehicle: DA
A man police in Lancaster County were looking for after a domestic dispute Friday died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car, police said. The coroner on Saturday identified him as Brandon Smith, 27, of Mountville. The Lancaster District Attorney’s office gave this account of the incident, that started at 11:20 a.m. Friday when police were called to an argument between a man and woman at a business in the 300 block of E. Main Street in Mountville:
local21news.com
Lancaster County Clerk of Courts says it failed to process over 1,700 license revocations
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — A DUI conviction was supposed to lead to a one-year suspension of Derek Sensenig’s driver’s license. But in early September, just 38 days after the conviction, Sensenig of Akron, Lancaster County, was charged with DUI and homicide-by-vehicle in the incident that resulted in the death of Jeffrey Myers, 65, of Brownstown, Lancaster County.
Driver hits fire police worker, 71, and flees from central Pa. festival
A 71-year-old fire police worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Lebanon County last month, according to state police. Suzanne Whitman, of Myerstown, was standing in the middle of Route 343 wearing a high-visibility vest and holding a color wand in Bethel Township due to the Hinklefest Chicken Festival on Sept. 16, state police said.
sanatogapost.com
Liquor Law Violation Complaints Jumped Last Month
ALLENTOWN PA – The number of complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties nearly doubled during September 2022 when compared to August, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania turnpike with scheduled closure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement. The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near...
local21news.com
Burglary in progress call leads to several roadways being closed in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The West Earl Township Police Department says a man is behind bars after a burglary in Akron Borough. According to authorities they were called around 4:00 AM on October 6 for a burglary in progress. Police say 24-year-old Morgan Carloni entered a room through a...
local21news.com
Lithium battery fire melts vehicle in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An individual was met with an unfortunate scene yesterday morning after discovering that their car had been severely damaged from lithium batteries that were left inside of it, according to Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team. Hazard and fire crews were called to the...
abc27.com
York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
abc27.com
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
Guy Doing Loud Burnouts In Dead Of Night Charged Hours Earlier For Public Intoxication: Police
A Central Pennsylvania man who police say was publicly intoxicated was charged twice in less than eight hours. Jonathan M. Beck, of East Earl, was found walking through traffic on Main Street in East Earl Township when officers arrived for a well-being check around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, local police said.
WGAL
Crash closes roads in Dauphin County
Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
local21news.com
UPDATE | Missing teen in Berks County found
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | PSP have found Kiara Shaw, and have said that she is safe and sound. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police are asking for help in the search for 15-year-old Kiara Shaw who went missing on Oct. 7 at around 4 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Berks County.
WGAL
Update: Route 30 now reopened
Update: Both route 30 East and West are now open. Part of route 30 in Lancaster County is closed right now because of a crash. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. At Route 30 and Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Route 30 East is closed, and one lane...
15 arrested in Harrisburg drug trafficking operation: AG
Fifteen people have been charged as part of a six-month investigation into drug trafficking in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday.
local21news.com
Bomb threat cleared at Landis Field in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say no threat was found and people are being allowed back in to the stadium. In a statement, the Central Dauphin School District says district officials became aware of a rumor of a bomb threat at Landis Field. The statement goes on to say "local law enforcement and the K-9 Units conducted a thorough search of Landis Field and the surrounding areas and have given the “ALL CLEAR” for tonight’s game."
abc27.com
Concrete patching planned for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Cumberland County are advised that they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle. A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching northbound and southbound on the interstate between mile markers 49 and 52. The work is scheduled...
sanatogapost.com
Crime Stoppers Post Reward in Collegeville Theft
COLLEGEVILLE PA – A reward is being offered by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization for information on a suspect sought in the alleged theft from a Collegeville store of cosmetic makeup valued in the thousands of dollars, the group announced Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). The Upper Providence Township Police...
Man dies in Lancaster County after being struck by a vehicle
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Lancaster County on Friday evening. The Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner says 27-year-old Brandon Smith of Mountville, was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound lane of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township. Smith...
