Kansas City, MO

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

3 surprise Yankees who could be left off the 26-man playoff roster

The New York Yankees playoff roster will ultimately be determined by who they end up playing, the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians. The Wild Card will consist of two games, starting on Friday night and ending on Saturday. This gives the Bombers a bit of time to decide who they will feature depending on who the opposing starting pitcher will be and the defensive alignments required.
BRONX, NY
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers fire scouting director Scott Pleis after 15 seasons, per sources

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has started the restructuring of his front office. Amateur scouting director Scott Pleis was fired after 15 seasons with the organization, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told the Free Press. An email was sent to members of the scouting department Friday morning. The Tigers would not confirm or deny this report.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS

The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn’t have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
theScore

Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS

Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Royals 2022 Season Review and Offseason Preview

The Kansas City Royals sputtered to the finish line as the 2022 season came to a close with six games against the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals lost five of those outings while the Guardians used them as a launching point for their playoff run. This season was full of ups...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS New York

Marte, Álvarez on Mets' roster for Wild Card

NEW YORK — All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was included on the Mets' roster Friday for the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres and could make his first appearance since Sept. 6.Marte has been sidelined since breaking the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand when hit by a 96 mph fastball from Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller.New York also included 20-year-old Francisco Álvarez, who debuted Sept. 30 and went 2 for 12 with a homer, a double and two walks in five games.Marte, the team's regular No. 2 hitter, batted .292 with 16 homers, 63 RBIs, 18 stolen bases...
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals announce wild-card roster

The end of an era is drawing near in St. Louis, and as the Cardinals hope to send at least two franchise icons off on the highest note possible, they have formally set their roster for their best-of-three Wild Card series against the Phillies. Here is how the roster will look as Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols suit up for the final postseason run of their illustrious careers…
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Report: Albert Pujols plans on fulfilling notable Angels contract clause

Albert Pujols’ legendary MLB career came to an end Saturday night when the St. Louis Cardinals were knocked out of the playoffs. We were given a hint about the future Hall of Famer’s future plans shortly afterward, though. The contract Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Angels in...
MLB
Yardbarker

2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
LOS ANGELES, CA

