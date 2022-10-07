Read full article on original website
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
Russian seaborne oil exports fell to their lowest in a year in September, according to S&P Global. Moscow has been leaning more on Asian customers ahead of Western price cap plans. If implemented, the cap is estimated to leave Russia with an extra 2.5 million barrels a day of oil...
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
European natural gas prices declined amid growing stockpiles and imports of LNG, while the region tries to ease an unprecedented energy crisis. — European natural gas prices declined amid growing stockpiles and imports of liquefied natural gas, while leaders from the region continue to seek ways to ease an unprecedented energy crisis.
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
The US is looking at easing sanctions on Venezuela so that Chevron can pump more oil there, per the WSJ. The proposed deal comes after OPEC+ agreed to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels a day. One analyst told Insider the deal could bring a "substantial" amount of...
OPEC's cut in oil production by 2 million barrels per day would be the largest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
Efforts to cap Russian oil prices would fundamentally shift the balance of power between OPEC and the West, according to an oil analyst. A scheme that tilts pricing power to the US and Europe "shifts the unspoken red lines," tweeted Karim Fawaz, director for energy advisory at S&P Global. "The...
Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
Germany's cybersecurity chief is facing the sack over alleged ties with Russian intelligence services, government sources told AFP on Monday, amid heightened vigilance over potential sabotage activities by Moscow. The Handelsblatt daily reported that there was "great annoyance" within the government over the allegations.
The White House on Wednesday responded to OPEC+'s historic reduction of oil, to which President Joe Biden said he is disappointed in the shortsighted decision by the coalition to cut production quotas in the current uncertain macro and geopolitical environment. The White House also said the Department of Energy will...
Congressional lawmakers blasted the United States's continued reliance on foreign energy after OPEC+ agreed to slash oil production by more than two million barrels a day.
The White House is hoping transitions to clean energy and continued dips into the strategic oil reserves will help offset OPEC's decision to cut back oil production.
OPEC’s production cuts are both renewing interest in a bill that would make the cartel’s oil companies subject to lawsuits and prompting calls to reevaluate the U.S.-Saudi relationship. Meanwhile, President Biden is expected to designate a new national monument in Colorado next week. This is Overnight Energy &...
OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government expects record income next year from its oil and gas industry, it said on Thursday, predicting a rise of 18% from this year's level and a fivefold increase over 2021 as production rises and prices soar.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to launch dozens of missiles at Ukrainian cities early Monday, an escalatory move that comes as Moscow increasingly accuses Ukrainians of terrorism and warns of Russia’s potential future response. The missiles killed at least 11 people as they struck regions across the...
