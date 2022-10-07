ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

European Gas Prices Decline As Stockpiles, LNG Imports Rise

European natural gas prices declined amid growing stockpiles and imports of LNG, while the region tries to ease an unprecedented energy crisis. — European natural gas prices declined amid growing stockpiles and imports of liquefied natural gas, while leaders from the region continue to seek ways to ease an unprecedented energy crisis.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Charles Michel
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Eu Countries#European Commission#Eu#European Council#Latvian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
The Independent

Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it

Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

German cybersecurity chief faces sack over alleged Russia ties: sources

Germany's cybersecurity chief is facing the sack over alleged ties with Russian intelligence services, government sources told AFP on Monday, amid heightened vigilance over potential sabotage activities by Moscow. The Handelsblatt daily reported that there was "great annoyance" within the government over the allegations.
EUROPE
Benzinga

US Vs. OPEC? White House Responds To OPEC+ Reduction In Oil Output

The White House on Wednesday responded to OPEC+'s historic reduction of oil, to which President Joe Biden said he is disappointed in the shortsighted decision by the coalition to cut production quotas in the current uncertain macro and geopolitical environment. The White House also said the Department of Energy will...
POTUS
The Hill

What we know about Putin’s mass strikes on Ukrainian cities

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to launch dozens of missiles at Ukrainian cities early Monday, an escalatory move that comes as Moscow increasingly accuses Ukrainians of terrorism and warns of Russia’s potential future response. The missiles killed at least 11 people as they struck regions across the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy