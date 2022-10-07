ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.

A search warrant for a cell phone related to the case gave more details on Jerrish Stephens, 42, of St. Petersburg — one of the three suspects who were accused of burning the body of Heather Olmstead in a dumpster.

St. Pete man arrested after woman’s body found in a burning dumpster, police say

According to the document, Stephens was previously arrested in December on a murder charge in Okaloosa County. Nexstar sister station WKRG reported that Stephens was accused of stabbing a man to death outside a club.

Deputies said the stabbing happened after a fight between Stephens and 36-year-old Dewayne Lacy, a father of two.

Stephens was released on bond for that murder charge, but a judge ordered him to wear an ankle monitor.

The search warrant said it was through this ankle monitor that St. Petersburg police and a detective from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office used the GPS data from the monitor to place him at 10th Avenue South, where Olmstead’s body was found.

Police said using the data and surveillance video from the area, they were able to determine that Stephens was at the scene at the time when Olmstead’s body was burned beyond recognition.

In one piece of video evidence, Stephens was seen putting a gas can on a truck that was spotted in the area of 10th Avenue, according to police. When questioned by police, Stephens said it was indeed a gas can, but that was left by a landscaper who “frequently leaves gas cans and other equipment at that residence, and also dates one of Stephens nieces who resides there.”

Stephens was one of three people charged in the case. The other two suspects were Julie Curran, 64, of Pinellas Park, and her daughter, Cree Worley, 30, of Pinellas Park.

Comments / 30

Elderly Retiree
2d ago

I hope they get this crazy looking man this time and that another judge doesn't let him out because he will only become more brazen the next time he's out.

Reply
15
Stoners Paradise
2d ago

Cree worley another involved party had warrants dating back to Oct 2021 if she was locked up on them maybe another life would of been saved

Reply
6
sst.pete. guess
2d ago

shame on the judge for letting him out on a anchor monitor now a life has been lost👎

Reply(1)
19
 

