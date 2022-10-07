ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Catfish 100.1

Bite This: Will Tuscaloosa’s Daylight Donuts Make This Donut Snob Happy?

I’ve wanted to try Daylight Donuts for a long time. Every time I drive by there are always cars at the drive-thru. That’s a good sign. My father loved all things donuts. For his alone time, he would venture out to the corner store, coffee shop, diner, or whatever, for a cup of coffee and a donut. He did a whole thing where he dunked his donut in his coffee; so naturally, I picked up that habit as well.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

First In-Person Moundville Native American Festival Since 2019 Set For This Week

The University of Alabama will host the first in-person Moundville Native American Festival since 2019 this week at its Moundville Archaeological Park. The festival will run from Wednesday through Saturday and is returning in-person for the first time since 2019. Several prominent Native American performers will be featured, including Lyndon Alec performing hoop dancing and the group Chikasha Hithla demonstrating Chickasaw stomp dancing.
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Catfish 100.1

4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29

An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Your Tuesday Outlook

-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Stillman College To Host National Night Out

Stillman College is doing its part to encourage positive interactions with the community and law enforcement with an upcoming event. On Tuesday, October 4, Stillman College will host National Night Out on campus, a free event that's open to the community. National Night Out is a cheerful, joyful, spirited occasion...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Your Daily News Outlook: 10/6

-- 2) The next Alabama legislative session doesn’t begin until March but advocacy group Alabama Arise has already set their agenda for change. Among the issue they are pushing are adequate budgets for human service agencies, removing tax from groceries, voting rights, criminal justice reform public transportation, pay day and title lending reform and death penalty reform. The GOP controlled legislature has indicated willingness to debate removing the grocery tax.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
