Vermillion, SD

KELOLAND TV

Fans sold out SDSU vs. USD rival football game in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Over 19,000 fans packed the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Saturday afternoon for the SDSU vs. USD rival football game. Before the game began, fans wearing blue, yellow and red gathered outside the stadium for a morning of tailgating. Fans old and young geared up to...
BROOKINGS, SD
Volante

Football Fell in Rivalry Game Against SDSU

In the 116th meeting between South Dakota and South Dakota State yesterday, the Jackrabbits pulled ahead for a 28-3 victory. SDSU entered the rivalry game with the series lead (55-53-7), however the Coyotes won the previous two meetings. USD arrived in Brookings with a 1-3 record coming off a bye...
VERMILLION, SD
siouxlandproud.com

The paying field: NIL impacts student athletes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They may not make millions but college student athletes in South Dakota have the chance to make money from their name, image and likeness. It’s been more than a year since the NCAA approved its name, image and likeness (NIL) policy which allows college athletes to monetize their NIL.
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

SDSU vs USD best bet

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be the biggest rivalry in South Dakota, SDSU versus USD. The two Division One football teams square off Saturday in Brookings in what will be their 115th meeting. So who is everyone betting on? We went to Grand Falls Casino to find out.
BROOKINGS, SD
siouxcountyradio.com

Defenders Post High Scoring Victory in Yankton

After falling behind 9-0 in the first quarter, the Dordt University football team scored the next 21 and went on to a 44-29 win in a rare Friday night GPAC football game last night in Yankton. The Defenders led 35-16 early in the second half but Mount Marty rallied. The Lancers got within 35-29 early in the 4th quarter before Dordt put the game away.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday Night Scoreboard – Oct 8.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A look at scores from around the local area: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No. 2 South Dakota State 28 South Dakota 3 Sioux Falls 35 SMSU 14 Augustana 31 Upper Iowa 14 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL South Dakota State 3 St. Thomas 1 South Dakota 3 Western Illinois 0 Northern State 3 Augustana 0 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center cover crop shed in heavy use

SIOUX CENTER—The new cover crop storage shed at Farmers Cooperative Society in Sioux Center became operational just in time for the company’s busy harvest season. The facility, located at the cooperative’s campus at 317 Third St. NW in the Sioux County community, was ready to go in early August and has been in use about every day since.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: October 9th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap-up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. A Cowboy Church Service takes place at 9 a.m. The Cowboy Trade Show goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish boys’ soccer season ends

SPEARFISH — Spearfish fell 4-0 to Brandon Valley, Saturday afternoon, in the quarterfinals of the Class AA boys’ soccer playoffs held at the Black Hills Energy sports complex. The setback ended the season for the Spartans. “We didn’t communicate the way we should have,” Spearfish forward Coy Hamilton...
SPEARFISH, SD
Sioux City Journal

Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board

SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kelo.com

Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Chris Janson coming back to The District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A country musician is coming back to The District in Sioux Falls. Pepper Entertainment announced Chris Janson will play a show Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Tickets will start at $40.50 put fees and go on-sale Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. You can find...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hunters, shooting ranges take aim at ammo shortage

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — Residents-only pheasant season starts in South Dakota Saturday with hunters still facing the lingering effects of a shortage of ammunition. The shortage is related to supply-chain problems going back to the start of the pandemic. They aren’t pheasants flying in the air, but these clay...
HUMBOLDT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

PREMIER Center, Convention Center among top facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a big honor for the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and Sioux Falls Convention Center. EXHIBITOR Magazine has named it one of the top convention center facilities in North America. The magazine recognizes North America’s best convention centers for trade shows and events....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

