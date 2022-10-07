Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Fans sold out SDSU vs. USD rival football game in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Over 19,000 fans packed the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Saturday afternoon for the SDSU vs. USD rival football game. Before the game began, fans wearing blue, yellow and red gathered outside the stadium for a morning of tailgating. Fans old and young geared up to...
Volante
Football Fell in Rivalry Game Against SDSU
In the 116th meeting between South Dakota and South Dakota State yesterday, the Jackrabbits pulled ahead for a 28-3 victory. SDSU entered the rivalry game with the series lead (55-53-7), however the Coyotes won the previous two meetings. USD arrived in Brookings with a 1-3 record coming off a bye...
siouxlandproud.com
The paying field: NIL impacts student athletes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They may not make millions but college student athletes in South Dakota have the chance to make money from their name, image and likeness. It’s been more than a year since the NCAA approved its name, image and likeness (NIL) policy which allows college athletes to monetize their NIL.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU vs USD best bet
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be the biggest rivalry in South Dakota, SDSU versus USD. The two Division One football teams square off Saturday in Brookings in what will be their 115th meeting. So who is everyone betting on? We went to Grand Falls Casino to find out.
siouxcountyradio.com
Defenders Post High Scoring Victory in Yankton
After falling behind 9-0 in the first quarter, the Dordt University football team scored the next 21 and went on to a 44-29 win in a rare Friday night GPAC football game last night in Yankton. The Defenders led 35-16 early in the second half but Mount Marty rallied. The Lancers got within 35-29 early in the 4th quarter before Dordt put the game away.
Saturday Night Scoreboard – Oct 8.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A look at scores from around the local area: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No. 2 South Dakota State 28 South Dakota 3 Sioux Falls 35 SMSU 14 Augustana 31 Upper Iowa 14 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL South Dakota State 3 St. Thomas 1 South Dakota 3 Western Illinois 0 Northern State 3 Augustana 0 […]
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center cover crop shed in heavy use
SIOUX CENTER—The new cover crop storage shed at Farmers Cooperative Society in Sioux Center became operational just in time for the company’s busy harvest season. The facility, located at the cooperative’s campus at 317 Third St. NW in the Sioux County community, was ready to go in early August and has been in use about every day since.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 9th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap-up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. A Cowboy Church Service takes place at 9 a.m. The Cowboy Trade Show goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish boys’ soccer season ends
SPEARFISH — Spearfish fell 4-0 to Brandon Valley, Saturday afternoon, in the quarterfinals of the Class AA boys’ soccer playoffs held at the Black Hills Energy sports complex. The setback ended the season for the Spartans. “We didn’t communicate the way we should have,” Spearfish forward Coy Hamilton...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls stabbing; 6 injured in 2-vehicle crash; Fans sell out SDSU vs. USD game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. The Highway Patrol says a total of six...
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
kelo.com
Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
dakotanewsnow.com
OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
KELOLAND TV
Weekend stabbing; Free tutoring program; An unforgettable anniversary gift
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Western Sioux Falls over the weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Chris Janson coming back to The District
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A country musician is coming back to The District in Sioux Falls. Pepper Entertainment announced Chris Janson will play a show Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Tickets will start at $40.50 put fees and go on-sale Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. You can find...
KELOLAND TV
Hunters, shooting ranges take aim at ammo shortage
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — Residents-only pheasant season starts in South Dakota Saturday with hunters still facing the lingering effects of a shortage of ammunition. The shortage is related to supply-chain problems going back to the start of the pandemic. They aren’t pheasants flying in the air, but these clay...
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
KELOLAND TV
PREMIER Center, Convention Center among top facilities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a big honor for the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and Sioux Falls Convention Center. EXHIBITOR Magazine has named it one of the top convention center facilities in North America. The magazine recognizes North America’s best convention centers for trade shows and events....
dakotanewsnow.com
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
