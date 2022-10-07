Read full article on original website
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
At least 419 Mpox cases reported in San Diego region
The California Department of Public Health on Friday provided an update on the state's Mpox outbreak, confirming a total of 419 reported cases in the San Diego region.
NBC San Diego
Biden's Marijuana Pardon and San Diego City Council Vote Could Shift Face of Local Cannabis Industry
President Joe Biden's decision to pardon simple marijuana possession charges could be the momentum needed for a larger movement in San Diego. A local cannabis activist says city council is one vote away from a plan that could transform the face of the cannabis industry, benefitting those unfairly targeted by the war on drugs.
kusi.com
Nathan Hochman (R) running for California Attorney General
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nathan Hochman is a lifelong Californian, born and raised in the Golden State. Hochman has earned a reputation as one of the nation’s leading criminal justice defense and tax lawyers. He is endorsed by five members of Congress, nine Assembly members, and despite his...
KTLA.com
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process.
A fifth death prompts state scrutiny of Veterans Village of San Diego
For the fifth time this year, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s campus has died. Marcus Mondragon, a 40-year-old resident at the nonprofit’s drug treatment center, was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista on Oct. 1. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
NBC San Diego
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
Bakersfield Channel
California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries
(KERO) — As gas prices continue to rise in California, Congressman Mike Levin along with 30 other democratic leaders in congress are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate California's oil refineries for alleged market manipulation resulting in the state's soaring gas prices. "According to the data from...
kusi.com
“Gloriaville” homeless encampments ruining San Diego quality of life
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 6, Mayor Gloria gave his monthly recap to the public (below) and covered the pressing issue of homelessness that has held the hot seat in San Diego politics for months leading up to the 2022 midterms. American sports commentator Bill Walton has headed...
San Diego will raise minimum wage to $16.30 next year. What can businesses and workers expect?
'We understand that everyone needs a living wage,' says the co-owner of La Jolla's new Flower Pot Cafe and Bakery.
San Diego teacher criticized for saying Hitler had 'strong leadership qualities' during class
The teacher reportedly told a student that while Hitler may have done some bad things, he also demonstrated strong leadership qualities.
presidiosentinel.com
Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis
Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
northcoastcurrent.com
San Diego community newspapers left in limbo after losing local printer
Community newspapers in North San Diego County were left scrambling for printing services in recent days after the region’s last facility for such work shut down and dropped their contracts, local media sources said. The hit to production and distribution expanded beyond North County independents to include college and...
San Diego mayor responds to criticism of his handling of homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria responded to more questions about the homeless crisis Thursday during his monthly media briefing. "The frustration that people are expressing is understandable. I'm frustrated as well. But the difference is you can’t allow that frustration to lead to inaction," said Mayor Gloria. "You have to funnel that frustration toward progress."
kusi.com
“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
sandiegomagazine.com
"America's Finest Sober Bar" is Technically, Not Legal
Though Kratom Kava Bar bills itself as “America's Finest Sober Bar,” most of its cocktails could technically get you a $500 fine for possession inside San Diego city limits. Repeat offenders could see jail time. The root of the crime is not kava, though. That herbal supplement—promoted as...
‘Diane Sawyer of SD’ or Crabby Anchor? Sandra Maas’ KUSI Suit Could be Killed
In her final years with KUSI News, Sandra Maas was not a happy anchor, according to the station’s lawyers. After taping one promotional spot, Maas allegedly threw down her earpiece to the production crew and stormed off, saying: “I [effing] hate this place . … I’m over it.”
kusi.com
Jim Desmond vs. Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson in race for County Supervisor (District 5)
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is quickly approaching and there are several races KUSI will be keeping tabs on. One such race is the push for District 5 County Supervisor. The incumbent, Jim Desmond, is to face off against his challenger Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson on Nov. 8. KUSI’s Matt...
