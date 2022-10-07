ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

kusi.com

Nathan Hochman (R) running for California Attorney General

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nathan Hochman is a lifelong Californian, born and raised in the Golden State. Hochman has earned a reputation as one of the nation’s leading criminal justice defense and tax lawyers. He is endorsed by five members of Congress, nine Assembly members, and despite his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials

Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
Bakersfield Channel

California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries

(KERO) — As gas prices continue to rise in California, Congressman Mike Levin along with 30 other democratic leaders in congress are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate California's oil refineries for alleged market manipulation resulting in the state's soaring gas prices. "According to the data from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
presidiosentinel.com

Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis

Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcoastcurrent.com

San Diego community newspapers left in limbo after losing local printer

Community newspapers in North San Diego County were left scrambling for printing services in recent days after the region’s last facility for such work shut down and dropped their contracts, local media sources said. The hit to production and distribution expanded beyond North County independents to include college and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego mayor responds to criticism of his handling of homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria responded to more questions about the homeless crisis Thursday during his monthly media briefing. "The frustration that people are expressing is understandable. I'm frustrated as well. But the difference is you can’t allow that frustration to lead to inaction," said Mayor Gloria. "You have to funnel that frustration toward progress."
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments

The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

"America's Finest Sober Bar" is Technically, Not Legal

Though Kratom Kava Bar bills itself as “America's Finest Sober Bar,” most of its cocktails could technically get you a $500 fine for possession inside San Diego city limits. Repeat offenders could see jail time. The root of the crime is not kava, though. That herbal supplement—promoted as...
SAN DIEGO, CA

