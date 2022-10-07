Monroe Police arrested a Green Oaks Detention Center escapee Friday.

The suspect, age 15, escaped custody from the Green Oaks Detention Center on Thursday along with two other juveniles. According to authorities, the three juveniles fled the facility in an unknown direction.

The two other juveniles are still at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other juveniles is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Juvenile detention escapee taken into custody Friday, two others still at-large