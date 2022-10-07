ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

rochesterfirst.com

Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
ROCHESTER, NY
thestylus.org

Brockport tennis team finds bedbugs in their hotel room

On Sept. 23, when traveling to compete at the New Paltz invitational, SUNY Brockport’s tennis team found bedbugs in their rooms. They had to drive hours before they could find another hotel the night before their match. On the way to New Paltz, captains Eliza Gonzalez and Elizabeth Sirico...
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Girl rescued from Letchworth gorge after falling over 100 feet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A teenager had to be saved from the gorge at Letchworth State Park on Friday after falling over 100 feet. New York State Park Police say they got a call about an injured hiker. When they arrived they found a 13-year-old girl about 150 feet down the slope.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rain showers are possible tonight

Sunny skies dominated the first half of Sunday, but clouds rolled in ahead of a weak cold front throughout the afternoon. Not much rain fell through the afternoon, just a few light showers across Livingston and Ontario Counties. Much of the rest of the evening tonight will be dry, but there is a chance for rain overnight.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Drag Conquers Hate event giving "Makeovers for Equality"

The Human Rights Campaign of Western & Central NY is hosting a special drag event for National Coming Out Day on October 11th. Some favorite area drag stars will be giving "Makeovers for Equality" at their Tuesday event. It's Tuesday evening at "ROAR" on Culver Road. Ticket information can be found here.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
YATES COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man fatally shot on E Main St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located 30-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. and said he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WIVB

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Clarence Schools to have counselors on hand following local shootings

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence Schools will have counselors, psychologists and social workers available to provide support on Friday, following a string of shootings in Clarence and Newstead, according to an email from Superintendent Matt Frahm. “Being part of a close-knit community means that events like these can impact us all,” the email said. “We […]
CLARENCE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester woman adopted from China adopts pup from South Korea

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Few things turn a house into a home more than four paws, a wagging tail and an adorable face. “We've been thinking about getting a dog for a while and we're like, 'do we want to get a puppy? Do we want to rescue?' said Kim Richards. "And, you know, we saw this cute little face and we're like 'let's just, let's go for the rescue;' why not?”
ROCHESTER, NY

