WNY’s leading rusher Camren Warburton breaks father’s Cheektowaga record
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Twenty years later, the Warburton name remains atop the Warriors’ all-time rushing list. But there is a new career leader at Cheektowaga after Camren Warburton rumbled past his father Derrick’s mark on Friday night. The No. 1 contender for Western New York’s rushing title ran for 294 yards against Albion, bringing […]
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
thestylus.org
Brockport tennis team finds bedbugs in their hotel room
On Sept. 23, when traveling to compete at the New Paltz invitational, SUNY Brockport’s tennis team found bedbugs in their rooms. They had to drive hours before they could find another hotel the night before their match. On the way to New Paltz, captains Eliza Gonzalez and Elizabeth Sirico...
WHEC TV-10
Girl rescued from Letchworth gorge after falling over 100 feet
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A teenager had to be saved from the gorge at Letchworth State Park on Friday after falling over 100 feet. New York State Park Police say they got a call about an injured hiker. When they arrived they found a 13-year-old girl about 150 feet down the slope.
Wat Pa Lao Buddadham Temple holds Fall Food Festival
The temple was founded mostly by refugees from Laos who were displaced during the Southeast Asian War.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
13 WHAM
Rain showers are possible tonight
Sunny skies dominated the first half of Sunday, but clouds rolled in ahead of a weak cold front throughout the afternoon. Not much rain fell through the afternoon, just a few light showers across Livingston and Ontario Counties. Much of the rest of the evening tonight will be dry, but there is a chance for rain overnight.
WUHF
Drag Conquers Hate event giving "Makeovers for Equality"
The Human Rights Campaign of Western & Central NY is hosting a special drag event for National Coming Out Day on October 11th. Some favorite area drag stars will be giving "Makeovers for Equality" at their Tuesday event. It's Tuesday evening at "ROAR" on Culver Road. Ticket information can be found here.
Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
Arrest made after overnight shooting near Oregon St. in Rochester
Investigators identified him as the suspect after responding to a stabbing call an hour after he shot the female victim.
‘Day of Mercy’ ride for three-year-old recovering from shooting
The family is inviting the community to gather for a mercy ride starting at 804 Clinton Avenue.
“I know there’s a lot of pain”: Eastern Hills Church fund to help Bergum kids
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Clarence community is rallying behind the four Bergum children, who lost both of their parents and grandparents. The pastor of Eastern Hills Church, Patrick Jones, says the church is trying to bring the Bergum family hope in the wake of tragedy. “There’s a number of people just saying what can […]
2 suspects charged for Genesee County building fire
Both suspects are to appear at the Alabama Town Court on November 15.
Rochester man fatally shot on E Main St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located 30-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. and said he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR […]
Wayne Co. man allegedly drives intoxicated, strikes house
Dewaters refused all subsequent DWI tests, officers said, and was charged with DWI-refusal, open container, and moving from a lane unsafely, police said.
WIVB
Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
URMC holds prescription medicine buy-back for the Rochester community
Participants were then given a survey about the number of drugs turned in and their knowledge of routine disposal, as part of a research project.
Clarence Schools to have counselors on hand following local shootings
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence Schools will have counselors, psychologists and social workers available to provide support on Friday, following a string of shootings in Clarence and Newstead, according to an email from Superintendent Matt Frahm. “Being part of a close-knit community means that events like these can impact us all,” the email said. “We […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester woman adopted from China adopts pup from South Korea
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Few things turn a house into a home more than four paws, a wagging tail and an adorable face. “We've been thinking about getting a dog for a while and we're like, 'do we want to get a puppy? Do we want to rescue?' said Kim Richards. "And, you know, we saw this cute little face and we're like 'let's just, let's go for the rescue;' why not?”
WHEC TV-10
Senator Gillibrand announces some of $1 billion she fought to secure will help New Yorkers defray home energy costs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State is expecting to see energy bills rise more than 40 percent this winter. Several state, and local leaders say there’s help out there, and announced millions of dollars in assistance for low income residents. News10NBC finds out just how much will be...
