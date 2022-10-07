Toledo Public Schools board of education members on Monday unanimously opposed a State Board of Education resolution that, among other provisions, backs requirements for districts to report a student's sexual identity, alternative names, or pronouns to their families. During a special meeting, board members voted 4-0 for their own resolution that says the Ohio school board resolution would endanger students, sets alarming precedents, and negates local authority for districts to create their own policies. The special TPS meeting was held ahead of an expected state board vote on the resolution Wednesday. The TPS resolution will be sent to the State Board of Education informing members of the local dissent. It was approved with votes by Board Vice President Sheena Barnes and board members Chris Varwig, Bob Vasquez, and the Rev. Randall Parker III. President Polly Taylor-Gerken was absent.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO