Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday garbage collection will cease after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April.
TPS school board votes to oppose state proposal about transgender students
Toledo Public Schools board of education members on Monday unanimously opposed a State Board of Education resolution that, among other provisions, backs requirements for districts to report a student's sexual identity, alternative names, or pronouns to their families. During a special meeting, board members voted 4-0 for their own resolution that says the Ohio school board resolution would endanger students, sets alarming precedents, and negates local authority for districts to create their own policies. The special TPS meeting was held ahead of an expected state board vote on the resolution Wednesday. The TPS resolution will be sent to the State Board of Education informing members of the local dissent. It was approved with votes by Board Vice President Sheena Barnes and board members Chris Varwig, Bob Vasquez, and the Rev. Randall Parker III. President Polly Taylor-Gerken was absent.
Comments / 0