Concord, NC

NASCAR driver actually makes his own announcement

For once, fans got to hear a NASCAR driver announcement made by the team and driver themselves, not from an early report or leak. Last month, Kaulig Racing announced that they would be making a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement at their Kaulig Racing Fan Day on Wednesday, October 5.
Whiskey Riff

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Accidentally Texted Wrong Number To Send Post Malone His Vodka… They Didn’t Believe It Was Him

I mean, if Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s trying to give away free vodka, I’ll take it. He recently announced his new vodka brand, High Rock Vodka, in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling. As they gear up to get it in stores this spring, he’s also trying to get it in the hands of some friends to help spread the word before the official release. And that may be harder than you think… In a tweet yesterday, Dale Jr. said he was trying to […] The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Accidentally Texted Wrong Number To Send Post Malone His Vodka… They Didn’t Believe It Was Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Sportscasting

NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues

NASCAR President Steve Phelps candidly admitted that he has been part of the problem and not the solution when it comes to the drivers' concern about safety issues with the Next Gen car. The post NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Elimination News

The NASCAR world witnessed a surprising elimination on Sunday evening. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was eliminated from the Cup Series playoff chase on Sunday afternoon. Fans were pretty surprised. “All on me, and I’ve got to do better," Larson told reporters following the race. NASCAR fans have taken to...
FOX Sports

Kyle Busch move to RCR has driver in Indy 500 conversation

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch's impending move to Richard Childress Racing has provided an immediate boost to the storied NASCAR team and put Busch in the center of talks for an Indianapolis 500 ride. Childress said before Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway that fans have been visiting...
FanSided

IndyCar driver set for NASCAR debut at Charlotte

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti is set to make his NASCAR debut in this Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Former full-time IndyCar driver Marco Andretti is set to make his NASCAR debut this Saturday afternoon with Big Machine Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
WHIO Dayton

NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval: Weekend schedule, TV info, odds, picks, standings and results

The NASCAR Cup Series will whittle its playoff field from 12 to eight drivers this weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Chase Elliott, who has won two of the four races ever staged on the circuit, enters atop the playoff point standings just two points ahead of the inaugural race winner Ryan Blaney. Daniel Suarez comes into the weekend with the final playoff spot, 12 points ahead of Chase Briscoe.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR safety meeting likened to ‘Seinfeld’ episode

NASCAR hosted a safety meeting Saturday with drivers to discuss the much-maligned Next Gen car, and competitors had plenty of grievances. So many, in fact, that a couple of drivers likened the 75-minute meeting to “Festivus,” the faux celebration in “Seinfeld” where characters expressed their grievances.
NBC Sports

NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal

NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Charlotte playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The sixth and final road course race on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the one and only road course race on the four-round, 10-race playoff calendar, and it is set to bring an end to the round of 12 this Sunday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC

