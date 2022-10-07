Read full article on original website
Kyle Larson Has the Green Light To Go After Something Bigger Than Le Mans in 2023
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has the OK from Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon to take a run at the Indianapolis 500 if he so desires. The post Kyle Larson Has the Green Light To Go After Something Bigger Than Le Mans in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rick Hendrick’s Congratulatory Note Was Nice, but It Was Late and Didn’t Cover All the Bases
Rick Hendrick was a bit late and maybe a little forgetful in acknowledging recent work by Petty GMS that benefitted the Hendrick Motorsports empire. The post Rick Hendrick’s Congratulatory Note Was Nice, but It Was Late and Didn’t Cover All the Bases appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR driver actually makes his own announcement
For once, fans got to hear a NASCAR driver announcement made by the team and driver themselves, not from an early report or leak. Last month, Kaulig Racing announced that they would be making a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement at their Kaulig Racing Fan Day on Wednesday, October 5.
Chase Elliott shoos tv cameras after NASCAR Roval race (Video)
Elliott was bumped from the lead By AJ Allmendinger in the closing laps then spun out by Tyler Reddick. On Sunday, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The Roval event was a playoff elimination race with four more drivers getting eliminated. Watch the video of...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Accidentally Texted Wrong Number To Send Post Malone His Vodka… They Didn’t Believe It Was Him
I mean, if Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s trying to give away free vodka, I’ll take it. He recently announced his new vodka brand, High Rock Vodka, in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling. As they gear up to get it in stores this spring, he’s also trying to get it in the hands of some friends to help spread the word before the official release. And that may be harder than you think… In a tweet yesterday, Dale Jr. said he was trying to […] The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Accidentally Texted Wrong Number To Send Post Malone His Vodka… They Didn’t Believe It Was Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FOX Sports
Chaos reigns at Charlotte with Kyle Larson out, Bell and Briscoe advancing
CONCORD, N.C. — Let chaos reign. NASCAR's playoff format isn't designed to reward the best driver of the season. It's designed to create pressure moments and see who can emerge. Kyle Larson, the defending Cup champion, saw his hopes for back-to-back championships end Sunday. Some will be frustrated by...
NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues
NASCAR President Steve Phelps candidly admitted that he has been part of the problem and not the solution when it comes to the drivers' concern about safety issues with the Next Gen car. The post NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daniel Suarez, Corey LaJoie heated exchange after Roval incidents (Video)
Daniel Suarez and Corey LaJoie had a heated post-race discussion as they signed autographs after the NASCAR race on the Charlotte Roval. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 17-turn Roval road course brought drama in the Playoff elimination event. Watch the Daniel Suarez vs...
NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Elimination News
The NASCAR world witnessed a surprising elimination on Sunday evening. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was eliminated from the Cup Series playoff chase on Sunday afternoon. Fans were pretty surprised. “All on me, and I’ve got to do better," Larson told reporters following the race. NASCAR fans have taken to...
NASCAR drivers Hamlin, Briscoe flustered with Byron appeal result
NASCAR playoff drivers are surprised at the results of the appeal of William Byron’s penalty. Drama unfolded two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Series opened the Round of 12 in the playoffs at the 1.54-mile oval. And the results of that drama only unfolded a few days ago.
Charlotte Roval Race Results: October 8, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR results from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Charlotte, North Carolina for the Sparks 300. The Charlotte Roval is set to host a playoff elimination race as 12 playoff drivers come into this event and only 8 will remain at the finish.
FOX Sports
Kyle Busch move to RCR has driver in Indy 500 conversation
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch's impending move to Richard Childress Racing has provided an immediate boost to the storied NASCAR team and put Busch in the center of talks for an Indianapolis 500 ride. Childress said before Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway that fans have been visiting...
IndyCar driver set for NASCAR debut at Charlotte
IndyCar driver Marco Andretti is set to make his NASCAR debut in this Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Former full-time IndyCar driver Marco Andretti is set to make his NASCAR debut this Saturday afternoon with Big Machine Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval: Weekend schedule, TV info, odds, picks, standings and results
The NASCAR Cup Series will whittle its playoff field from 12 to eight drivers this weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Chase Elliott, who has won two of the four races ever staged on the circuit, enters atop the playoff point standings just two points ahead of the inaugural race winner Ryan Blaney. Daniel Suarez comes into the weekend with the final playoff spot, 12 points ahead of Chase Briscoe.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR safety meeting likened to ‘Seinfeld’ episode
NASCAR hosted a safety meeting Saturday with drivers to discuss the much-maligned Next Gen car, and competitors had plenty of grievances. So many, in fact, that a couple of drivers likened the 75-minute meeting to “Festivus,” the faux celebration in “Seinfeld” where characters expressed their grievances.
Sporting News
What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, start time for 2022 Charlotte ROVAL race
The Cup Series playoffs heads to the Queen City for the Bank of America Roval 400. The last race that took place at "America's Home for Racing" was an absolute barnburner. Denny Hamlin outlasted Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in double overtime at the Coca-Cola 600, capturing his second checkered flag of the season.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 ends on a road course.
NBC Sports
NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal
NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs
CONCORD, N.C. — (AP) — Christopher Bell saved his title chances with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a stunning finish that knocked reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs. Bell entered the race 11th in the standings with four...
NASCAR: 2022 Charlotte playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The sixth and final road course race on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the one and only road course race on the four-round, 10-race playoff calendar, and it is set to bring an end to the round of 12 this Sunday afternoon.
