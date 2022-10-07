ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Deion dissed at midfield, Pollard's availability, Dorsett's record broken

A couple college games on Saturday had a decidedly Cowboys angle to them. In our lead story- that’s sure to remain a buzzworthy topic for much of the next wee-, Deion Sanders was involved in a bizarre coaches’ spat after his Jackson State team won again. The opposing coach- Eddie Robinson Jr., no less- shoved Sanders during the midfield handshake and had some choice words about Coach Prime in his postgame press conference. A little farther north, a longstanding record by the legendary Tony Dorsett fell after a Pitt Panther turned in an absolute beast of a performance.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Cowboys foolish band-aid solution to OL already coming back to bite them

Jason Peters, who was brought in by the Dallas Cowboys to fill the void left by Tyron Smith, is dealing with injury. The Dallas Cowboys dealt with injuries long before the start of the season, perhaps the most notable being offensive tackle Tyron Smith being sidelined with a torn hamstring. With his absence, the Cowboys decided to bring in depth in the form of former Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears lineman Jason Peters.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sills
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Dale Robinson
thecomeback.com

NFL insider provides injury update on Dolphins’ star wide receivers

The Miami Dolphins have had two star wide receivers listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the New York Jets, but there’s an encouraging update on that injury front. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Saturday night that Miami wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad injury)...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Inactive List: Los Angeles at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns will be glad to have both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney back today against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and you can find today’s inactive list below. Garrett missed the last game following a single car accident, while Clowney returns from a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers’ 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No. 1 overall pick struggled again Sunday, completing 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards with an interception that was returned 41 yards for a touchdown by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Mayfield has four touchdown passes and four picks in five games for the Panthers (1-4), who have lost 11 of their last 12 games under coach Matt Rhule. And now he’s injured. Mayfield’s ankle got rolled up on late in the first half, but he returned to play in the second half, leading the Panthers to a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter. He remained in the game until the final few minutes when he was replaced by P.J. Walker with the game out of hand.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#The New York Giants#The Green Bay Packers#Espn#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Comments / 0

Community Policy