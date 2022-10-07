Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?
Michael Gallup caught two passes for 24 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. ...as we monitor the health of CeeDee Lamb.
‘Odell Beckham Jr., Sign with Cowboys!’ OBJ Responds with Wish List
Yes, maybe it’s time to disconnect OBJ from the NFL’s most attention-getting team, the Dallas Cowboys.
Cowboys News: Deion dissed at midfield, Pollard's availability, Dorsett's record broken
A couple college games on Saturday had a decidedly Cowboys angle to them. In our lead story- that’s sure to remain a buzzworthy topic for much of the next wee-, Deion Sanders was involved in a bizarre coaches’ spat after his Jackson State team won again. The opposing coach- Eddie Robinson Jr., no less- shoved Sanders during the midfield handshake and had some choice words about Coach Prime in his postgame press conference. A little farther north, a longstanding record by the legendary Tony Dorsett fell after a Pitt Panther turned in an absolute beast of a performance.
Cleveland Browns to acquire linebacker Deion Jones from Atlanta Falcons to bolster defense
CLEVELAND — The Browns are acquiring linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons, a source confirmed to the Beacon Journal on Sunday evening. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the trade. The compensation the Browns are sending back to the Falcons is late-round draft compensation. Per Albert Breer of MMQB, the...
Titans Give Fitzpatrick Another Try
The second-year wide receiver is a standard elevation from the practice squad ahead of veteran Josh Gordon for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.
Rams vs. Cowboys: Can't 'Stay Away' From Blitzing QB Cooper Rush, Says LB Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner discussed how the Rams defense will approach their blitzes of Cooper Rush.
Cowboys foolish band-aid solution to OL already coming back to bite them
Jason Peters, who was brought in by the Dallas Cowboys to fill the void left by Tyron Smith, is dealing with injury. The Dallas Cowboys dealt with injuries long before the start of the season, perhaps the most notable being offensive tackle Tyron Smith being sidelined with a torn hamstring. With his absence, the Cowboys decided to bring in depth in the form of former Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears lineman Jason Peters.
Giants’ Daniel Jones will play vs. Packers, but can offense still overcome all its issues?
WARE, England — As Daniel Jones prepares to play (and miss no game action) Sunday against the Packers in London, he has one big problem: The Giants’ injury report is not kind to him. Jones, the Giants’ fourth-year quarterback, sprained his ankle last week against the Bears. He...
thecomeback.com
NFL insider provides injury update on Dolphins’ star wide receivers
The Miami Dolphins have had two star wide receivers listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the New York Jets, but there’s an encouraging update on that injury front. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Saturday night that Miami wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad injury)...
Yardbarker
Inactive List: Los Angeles at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns will be glad to have both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney back today against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and you can find today’s inactive list below. Garrett missed the last game following a single car accident, while Clowney returns from a...
Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers’ 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No. 1 overall pick struggled again Sunday, completing 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards with an interception that was returned 41 yards for a touchdown by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Mayfield has four touchdown passes and four picks in five games for the Panthers (1-4), who have lost 11 of their last 12 games under coach Matt Rhule. And now he’s injured. Mayfield’s ankle got rolled up on late in the first half, but he returned to play in the second half, leading the Panthers to a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter. He remained in the game until the final few minutes when he was replaced by P.J. Walker with the game out of hand.
Odell Beckham Jr. Sets Timeline for Signing With Team, per Report
The veteran wide receiver is currently a free agent rehabbing from a knee injury.
Cowboys 'Thermostat' Defense: Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams
The Dallas Cowboys defense has been an integral part of their three-game win streak and is key to a four-game streak.
49ers Active Jimmie Ward off the Injured Reserve List
The 49ers should be extra cautious with him just in case, because they can beat the Panthers without him.
