Smith’s run for SD governor may not get help from national org
Kristi Noem has received at least $2,680,000 since 2020 from the Republican Governors Association's Right Turn political action committee
Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She’s our governor!” someone yelled. Kari...
dakotafreepress.com
Governor Kristi Noem: Breaking Tourism Records
Given that she submitted this column from her daughter Kennedy’s destination wedding in the beautiful Red Rock Country of Sedona, Arizona, and given that she’s not letting back surgery keep her from getting back to criss-crossing the country with a trip to Palm Beach, Florida, next Friday, Governor Noem’s claim that she is breaking tourism records is the truest thing she has said all year.
Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?
As campaign season ramps up, negative campaign ads are taking over the airwaves.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A new program on several South Dakota Reservations is providing keys to financial stability to residents. Beth Warden shows us how local mortgage lenders with deep ties to the community are making a difference. For those who live on the Pine Ridge, Cheyenne River,...
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota Not Breaking Visitor Records
On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem exhorted people to “Join me in continuing to support our robust tourism industry” and “welcome and encourage every visitor to experience the Great Faces and Great Places of South Dakota.” When she published that note, Noem herself was not in South Dakota to welcome any visitors; she was supporting Arizona’s robust tourism industry by hosting her daughter Kennedy’s destination wedding at a resort in Sedona where rooms cost over a thousand dollars a night.
mprnews.org
Republican candidate for Minn. secretary of state now says she'll accept election results
The Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state now says she will accept the results of the 2022 election, assuming it doesn't end up so close to require a recount. Kim Crockett declined to say whether she would accept the election results when asked at a debate last Sunday. “Given...
KELOLAND TV
Free, K-12 digital tutoring available for any South Dakota student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve all been there: a subject or lesson in school that just isn’t quite sticking. There is a new free tutoring option for students across South Dakota, and it doesn’t matter if you’re in public school, private school or home-schooled. It also doesn’t matter if you’re in kindergarten or a senior in high school.
kscj.com
NOEM DISAPPOINTED BY TYSON DAKOTA DUNES DECISION
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT ABOUT TYSON FOODS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE ITS DAKOTA DUNES HEADQUARTERS. NOEM SAYS THEY ARE DISAPPOINTED TO LEARN ABOUT THIS NEWS WEDNESDAY, BUT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH TYSON ON THE JOBS THAT REMAIN IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES. THE...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Walz claim of 'sending checks' lacks receipts
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is campaigning for re-election as the national economy appears headed for a recession, is shoring up his economic credentials. But Walz has overstepped his record on one of his most well-known proposals, a FOX 9 Fact Check finds. On the campaign trail,...
kotatv.com
South Dakota takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect seniors
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the extensive efforts to protect seniors from fraud and exploitation, the Justice Department along with its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams to phone scams over the past year. Substantial efforts were also made to return money to fraud victims. Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force of the Department is now expanding to increase efforts to combat scams originating overseas, according to a release from DOJ.
sdpb.org
What’s in a poll? Signs of big trouble for Kristi Noem
Much of what Gov. Kristi Noem has done lately in her campaign for a second term as South Dakota’s chief executive doesn’t make sense. Unless, of course, she’s in trouble. A lot of trouble. Again. Noem was in big trouble at this point in her 2018 campaign...
bleedingheartland.com
Turn the ballot over and vote no on Public Measure 1
Katie Jones lives in Des Moines with her family. She is passionate about gun violence prevention. Gun safety is on the ballot in Iowa this year. Voters will consider a state constitutional amendment called Public Measure 1, which states, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
newscenter1.tv
5 things you need to know about South Dakota’s new “one-stop” facility
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The state of South Dakota just opened the doors of its new “one-stop” facility. 1. Construction started in early 2020 at 221 Mall Drive in Rapid City. 2. There are seven different state agencies located in the building: the Departments of Revenue, Social Services, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Human Services, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Attorney behind effort to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota: "This isn't going to be the wild-wild west"
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people behind the effort to place recreational marijuana on the November ballot are joining WDAY Midday to give details on what is inside the measure. North Dakota Attorneys Mark Frise and Scott Brand shared details on the ballot measure which would legalize recreational marijuana within North Dakota. The measure would allow adults 21 years and older to use cannabis and cannabis products, allow adults to own up to three marijuana plants, establish a regulatory system for the drug, require legal marijuana to be tested by state approved laboratories, and prohibit the public consumption of marijuana.
grantcountyreview.com
South Dakotans to See Minimum Wage Increase
Workers in South Dakota will benefit from an increase to the minimum wage on January 1, 2023. The hourly minimum wage will move from $9.95 per hour to $10.80 per hour. The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. South Dakota implements this annual increase as established by SDCL 60-11-3.2, a law passed by the South Dakota Legislature that took effect on January 1, 2016.
brookingsradio.com
Deadline approaching for disabled veterans to apply for property tax relief
November 1st is the deadline for eligible disabled veterans to apply for property tax relief. The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Disabled Veteran’s Program exempts the first $150,000 of valuation on an eligible applicant’s property. The program also applies to surviving spouses of disabled veterans if they have not remarried.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Evidently Sending Guards to Border to Wage Political War
Governor Kristi Noem has kept her travel details secret for “security reasons”. Now “security concerns” are why we don’t get to know where she’s sending our National Guard:. A battalion of the South Dakota Army National Guard was thanked by Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S....
newscenter1.tv
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
