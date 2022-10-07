Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
St. James Major Catholic Church holds fall festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - St. James Major Catholic Church in Prichard got into the autumn spirit Saturday, hosting its fall festival on the church grounds. Organizers said the festival is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All of the vendors were St. James Major parishioners and donated their profits to the church.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Chamber hosts 25th Annual Eagle Award Ceremony
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of folks gathered in Mobile Friday morning to celebrate local minority-owned businesses. The Mobile Chamber hosting the twenty-fifth annual Eagle Awards ceremony. FOX 10 News’s Lenise Ligon served as the mistress of ceremonies for the 14th year in a row. There were four eagle...
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking ahead following Carnival Ecstacy’s departure
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Post pandemic cruise travel excitement -- coupled with the announcement the Ecstacy’s days were numbered in the Port City has kept travel advisors like Andrea Miller with “Sea It All Travel” busy. “Plus you add that sense of urgency if I’m ever going...
WALA-TV FOX10
Beautiful Sunday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Temps cooled off overnight, and we are waking up Sunday morning in the low 50s with some inland spots dipping into the upper 40s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with a high around 80. The upcoming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRG
The Annual National Shrimp Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for October 7th-9th
Then we have the National Shrimp Festival going on RIGHT NOW and it will be going on all the way until Sunday at Gulf Shores main public beach! There’s going to be so much happening including a “Singing for Scholarships” contest, a Sand Sculpture contest, live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors and of course SHRIMP and all the food that you can eat! So, I believe that its pretty safe to say that you don’t want to miss this!
Bras Across the Causeway makes survivors a family
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A powerful start for the hundreds of runners and walkers who are jogging their way through Meaher State Park. With bras in the breeze, local cancer survivors say they feel fully supported. “They’re trying to find a cure for this, to make sure women like me are OK,” said cancer […]
49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
Foley store pops with mega sale
The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile waving its final goodbye to Carnival cruise ship
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival cruise ship “Ecstasy” will set out on her final voyage Monday. “We’re gonna give it a good farewell with our crewmates, our Azalea trail maids, the bands, about 11 o’clock they’re coming out Monday and we invite the public to come out and experience that,” said David Clarke, CEO of Visit Mobile.
Atmore Advance
ECHS Class of 1966 purchases 5 seats at Strand Theatre
Escambia County High School’s Class of 1966 answered the Class of 1962’s challenge in the purchase of five theatre seats for the renovated Strand Theatre on Oct. 7. The class of 1962 purchased one seat on Sept. 14, and challenged all of the graduating classes to do the same.
WALA-TV FOX10
Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services
(WALA) - The Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services, ranging from education to recreation to social activities. The goal is to help youngsters develop and become viable citizens. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Sonya Smith and Tracie Brown with the Ruff Wilson Youth Organization...
Atmore Advance
United Fund Atmore holds 2022-23 Kickoff, Jail-A-Friend event Thursday
United Fund Atmore held its 2022-23 Kickoff and Jail-A-Friend fundraiser Thursday night at the Atmore City Hall auditorium. United Fund helps many local agencies and organizations, including the Atmore Public Library, the Concerned Citizens of Atmore, local youth sports and others each year. The Jail-A-Friend fundraiser featured select members of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Building fire on Airport Blvd. engulfs Key West Lounge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A building fire on Airport Boulevard destroyed the Key West Lounge Sunday afternoon. As firefighters fought the fire, traffic was blocked in both directions on Airport Blvd. Fox 10 News has a crew on the scene and we will bring you additional information as it is available.
WALA-TV FOX10
Plenty of sunshine and low humidity
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Your Columbus Day Monday looks to be picture perfect with tons of sunshine and low humidity! We’re starting off in the low 50s as of 5 a.m. for most spots, but we’ll warm up to the low 80s later this afternoon. There won’t be any rain around, but we could use the rain.
usahealthsystem.com
With the ring of a bell, kids mark the end of cancer treatment
September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, came to a close with more than a dozen patients completing their cancer treatment at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital. More than a dozen pediatric patients from USA Health Children's & Women's Hospital participated in an outdoor bell ringing ceremony...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Atmore Advance
RPES names Star Students for September 2022
Rachel Patterson Elementary School named its Star Students for the month of September on Oct. 7. Shown in the front row from L to R: Kingston Williams, Jahagan Wilson, Bryson Watkins, Karlee Scott, Travis Brown, Austin Bayne, Kimora Washington and Laylenn Staples. Shown in the middle row from L to R: Brooklyn Staples, Jesus Montalvo, Adalynn Hutcheson, Vera Fularz, Ar’Yiel Pete, Paisley Dorriety, Bryleigh Williams, Janell Frye and Jacob Frost. Shown in the back row from L to R: Derrick Brooks, Mye Rodriguez, Melanie Owens, LaRoyia Turner, Tamarian Webb, Arlaysia Pete, Hezekiah George and Zaya Henderson. Not shown: Indya House.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gas prices are on the rise once again
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It looks like gas prices and a yo-yo have a lot in common. Over the past several months, prices have been going up and down and then back up again. Those low gas prices that gave relief to many people over the summer are no longer.
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
