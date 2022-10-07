ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

Comments

Theresa Macking

Theresa Macking age 80 of Burnsville, NC passed away Thurs, Oct 6, 2022 at the Brian Center after a short battle with cancer. Born on Aug 4, 1942, in Manhattan NY, she was the daughter of the late Helen Barrow McCoy. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy Hill and Joan Fucci and brother Donald McCoy and her husband Daniel Macking who passed away Nov of 2021.
BURNSVILLE, NC
‘Where I’m meant to be’

A native of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Alex Acosta ’24 had two main goals after high school: 1) Get a good education, and 2) Don’t go into debt for that education. The third of four children, Acosta had his heart set on Carolina after his oldest brother, Luis ’17, attended UNC.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
County
Yancey County, NC
City Council & the Jones Park Situation

Asheville – The Asheville City Council unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Asheville City Board of Education and Buncombe County for the rebuilding of Jones Park with money donated by private citizens. The old playground equipment had been demolished over safety concerns, and, in the words of City Attorney Brad Branham, “citizens rallied and fundraised.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville High implements new, more restrictive protocol for home football games

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School is notifying fans about a new policy now in effect for all home football games going forward, beginning with Friday, Oct. 7. In a tweet Friday morning before 11 a.m., Asheville High Athletics said fans from both home and visitors sides for games played at Asheville High will now have to remain on the side of the stadium from which they enter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area

BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
#Linus K12 #Drugs
Revival at First Freewill Baptist of Spruce Pine

Revival begins Sunday October 9th at the First Freewill Baptist Church of Spruce Pine at 6:00 pm and at 7:00 pm the rest of the week. The evangelists are Rev. Terry Richardson and Rev. Lester Perkins. Pastor Ralph Hedrick and the congregation welcome everyone.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Frost Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 147 pm EDT, Oct 9th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-034-035-045>047-WVZ042>044- 507-508-100200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bedford,. Amherst, Lynchburg, Appomattox,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma

In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
CANTON, NC
Education
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Officers investigate shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said shots were fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police located a vehicle with six gunshot holes. Officers learned that two or three men shot at the vehicle and the driver fired […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

HICKORY, N.C. (WSOC) – A tragic accident occurred in North Carolina when a father drove off a road that washed away more than eight years ago. State troopers in North Carolina said Phil Paxson was in his Jeep when it overturned and was partially submerged Friday night after it plunged into Snow Creek in northeast Hickory. The road there had been washed away years ago, according to reports.
HICKORY, NC
Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City

FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents that have happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no...
FOREST CITY, NC

