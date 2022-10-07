Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Council on Aging 'day of older persons' event highlights need for resources for seniors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After postponing the event for a week due to weather-related concerns, the Council on Aging for Henderson County hosted its first annual International day of Older Persons event Saturday, Oct. 8. For five hours, senior citizens and other community members gathered at Guidon Brewery for...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Theresa Macking
Theresa Macking age 80 of Burnsville, NC passed away Thurs, Oct 6, 2022 at the Brian Center after a short battle with cancer. Born on Aug 4, 1942, in Manhattan NY, she was the daughter of the late Helen Barrow McCoy. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy Hill and Joan Fucci and brother Donald McCoy and her husband Daniel Macking who passed away Nov of 2021.
School district paints over mural celebrating diversity at East Burke High
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A school district painted over portions of a mural at East Burke High School, which celebrates people’s differences. In the video at the top of this webpage, why the district painted over it. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
unc.edu
‘Where I’m meant to be’
A native of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Alex Acosta ’24 had two main goals after high school: 1) Get a good education, and 2) Don’t go into debt for that education. The third of four children, Acosta had his heart set on Carolina after his oldest brother, Luis ’17, attended UNC.
tribpapers.com
City Council & the Jones Park Situation
Asheville – The Asheville City Council unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Asheville City Board of Education and Buncombe County for the rebuilding of Jones Park with money donated by private citizens. The old playground equipment had been demolished over safety concerns, and, in the words of City Attorney Brad Branham, “citizens rallied and fundraised.”
my40.tv
Asheville High implements new, more restrictive protocol for home football games
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School is notifying fans about a new policy now in effect for all home football games going forward, beginning with Friday, Oct. 7. In a tweet Friday morning before 11 a.m., Asheville High Athletics said fans from both home and visitors sides for games played at Asheville High will now have to remain on the side of the stadium from which they enter.
my40.tv
'Bears will coexist if we will': Conservation a prime topic at Bears Bees & Brews Fest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Talk of conservation filled Rabbit Rabbit Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the second annual Bears Bees and Brews Festival in Asheville. About two dozen vendors and speakers highlighted the importance of protecting the wildlife in the mountains. Education on safely living alongside western North...
my40.tv
Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area
BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Revival at First Freewill Baptist of Spruce Pine
Revival begins Sunday October 9th at the First Freewill Baptist Church of Spruce Pine at 6:00 pm and at 7:00 pm the rest of the week. The evangelists are Rev. Terry Richardson and Rev. Lester Perkins. Pastor Ralph Hedrick and the congregation welcome everyone.
wataugaonline.com
Frost Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 147 pm EDT, Oct 9th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-034-035-045>047-WVZ042>044- 507-508-100200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bedford,. Amherst, Lynchburg, Appomattox,...
biltmorebeacon.com
Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma
In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
my40.tv
Asheville bus tour puts a "totally different twist" on historical sightings and more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are city bus tours, and then there is a truly unique bus tour around Asheville. Whether you are visiting or have lived in the Asheville area for years, LaZoom Bus Tours offers a little Asheville flavor for all ages. They are telling real, historical city stories on the tour, but LaZoom mixes in comedy and mischief.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
my40.tv
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
my40.tv
Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
Officers investigate shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said shots were fired at a vehicle early Saturday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police located a vehicle with six gunshot holes. Officers learned that two or three men shot at the vehicle and the driver fired […]
School bus involved crash near Chesnee
A school bus was involved in a crash near Chesnee Friday afternoon.
WBKO
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
HICKORY, N.C. (WSOC) – A tragic accident occurred in North Carolina when a father drove off a road that washed away more than eight years ago. State troopers in North Carolina said Phil Paxson was in his Jeep when it overturned and was partially submerged Friday night after it plunged into Snow Creek in northeast Hickory. The road there had been washed away years ago, according to reports.
my40.tv
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
FOX Carolina
Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City
FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents that have happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no...
