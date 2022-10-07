Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green punch: 'You never hit the little homies like that'
Stephen Jackson was the emotional leader of the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors, spending parts of four seasons with the team from 2007-2009. Like Draymond Green, he was a fiery player who regularly appeared among the league leaders in technical fouls. But in punching teammate Jordan Poole, "Stack Jack" says that Green crossed a line.
Richard Jefferson calls for Warriors’ firings after Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch leaks to TMZ
It was reported earlier this week that Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a scuffle at Golden State Warriors’ practice. However, a video of the incident was recently leaked to TMZ. Former NBA player and current analyst Richard Jefferson called for firings after everything transpired. There were a...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"
The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
3 Reasons why the Golden State Warriors can’t consider a Draymond Green trade
The Golden State Warriors are coming off another triumphant NBA championship run. While many believe that winning another title has
Report: Shocking Price TMZ Paid for Draymond Green Punching Poole Video Revealed
The price number is much lower than you would expect.
New York Knicks Star Has Bold Take On Draymond Green Situation
On Friday, New York Knicks star Evan Fournier tweeted about the situation involving Golden State Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Yardbarker
The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents
The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
Yardbarker
One Suns Analyst Points out Irony in Draymond Green, Warriors Treatment
Maybe the Phoenix Suns just aren't held to the same standard. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green apologized for punching teammate Jordan Poole in Wednesday's practice, according to team general manager Bob Myers. We expect Golden State to discipline Green again, but we don't expect him to miss a game...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley On Russell Westbrook Showing Up For His Introductory Press Conference: "It Felt Like A Homie That I Didn't Know I Had"
When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley, all eyes were on Russell Westbrook. Beverley and Westbrook had clashed numerous times in the past, but in what has been a major surprise, the two have gotten along surprisingly well. Beverley even went as far as calling Westbrook his best...
Yardbarker
Myles Turner and Rick Carlisle discuss the Indiana Pacers preseason play so far
The Indiana Pacers are 1-1 in the preseason so far, and while their offense has looked solid in both games they've played, their defense has struggled with consistency. In the Pacers preseason opening win over the Hornets, they conceded just 97 points and played strong defense. The Hornets only mustered 43 points by halftime and shot 34.4% from the field that night. Indiana was rotating well, cutting off ball handlers, and forcing stops.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."
Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have had two different seasons in the past two years. Even though they reached the NBA playoffs last campaign, it wasn't the same experience they had in 2021, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and lost to the eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks. Last...
Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'
After the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game, Steve Kerr shared high praise for Jordan Poole
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"
The NBA today has changed beyond recognition from what it was about two or three decades ago. During the 1980s and the 1990s, forming a superteam was something that fans rarely saw. The closest thing to a superteam was the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s, which had Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman on the roster.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Had A Troubled Preseason Game
Ben Simmons is supposed to be a major part of the Brooklyn Nets and their success in the seasons ahead. When he was picked up from the Philadelphia 76ers, the team’s front office swore up and down that Simmons’ best days were ahead of him and he could return to All-Star status in no time.
FOX Sports
Warriors once again grappling with the duality of Draymond Green
Draymond Green has hit another inflection point in his career. During Golden State Warriors practice Wednesday, trash talk between Green and teammate Jordan Poole took a turn. After a push from Poole, Green punched the fourth-year guard, transforming a routine scene into one that has the potential to fracture any team, even one fresh off an NBA championship.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
LeBron James will turn 38 years old during the 2022-23 NBA season. Most players at this age are usually no longer considered among the best players in the league. However, LBJ has somehow managed to take extremely good care of his health, this has led to the King prolonging his time in the NBA.
Lakers News: NBA Expert's Proposed Draymond Green-To-Lakers Deal
Make it happen, Pelinka.
Yardbarker
New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the more intriguing teams to keep an eye on this season. While they should have the top-end talent to compete, their roster construction remains questionable, especially in the front court. While there are some interesting lineup combinations that include Ben Simmons in the middle,...
NBC Sports
Stack Jack reveals what he told Draymond after Poole fight
There has been no shortage of opinions since the video of Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's altercation was leaked Friday and former Warrior Stephen Jackson is making his thoughts known. On Friday, Jackson took to Instagram to explain what he said to Green following the incident. "Me and Draymond had...
Yardbarker
"I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars. And he turned it down." - Michael Jordan's agent reveals how Chicago Bulls icon turned down mega deals
It's no secret that Michael Jordan is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. However, what may come as a surprise is how much money he has turned down throughout his illustrious career. In a recent interview, Jordan's agent David Falk revealed that he had brought MJ a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars, and the Chicago Bulls legend turned it down!
