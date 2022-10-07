ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt, MI

WILX-TV

People in Michigan walk to help end hunger and poverty

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One step at a time can help end hunger and poverty. The three-mile walk through Lansing symbolizes those who must walk miles to get food and water in impoverished nations. Dianne Allen has been a part of the Crop Hunger Walk for over 20 years. She...
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
Holt, MI
Holt, MI
WILX-TV

Demand for manufacturing jobs in Michigan rise as workers retire

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Manufacturers in the United States account for more than 10% of the entire economy, but employers in the industry still struggle to fill jobs. Some businesses in Michigan are trying to fix the problem bringing awareness to the jobs. Ashley Carr never could have imagined she...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Pure Michigan ads are back with $40M to put toward tourism

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pure Michigan ads went dark about three years ago after funding was cut to $0 in the state budget. Then six months later, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the state’s multibillion-dollar tourism. According to a recent Michigan Economic Development Corporation report, the Pure Michigan brand outcome...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Anheuser-Busch announces the arrival of 2 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

BOONVILLE, Mo. (Gray News) - The Budweiser Clydesdales family is getting a little bigger. Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales in Missouri, has two new members of the herd. Representatives with the ranch said a colt and a filly were recently born...
BOONVILLE, MO

