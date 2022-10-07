Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
All Michigan high schools are encouraged to apply for ‘Strive For A Safer Drive’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Applications are being accepted for Strive For A Safer Drive (S4SD). S4SD is a teen-driving initiative aimed at reducing serious traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities among Michigan’s most inexperienced drivers. Schools will receive $1,000 to develop a student-led traffic safety campaign. It is presented by...
WILX-TV
People in Michigan walk to help end hunger and poverty
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One step at a time can help end hunger and poverty. The three-mile walk through Lansing symbolizes those who must walk miles to get food and water in impoverished nations. Dianne Allen has been a part of the Crop Hunger Walk for over 20 years. She...
WILX-TV
East Lansing Trojans, Holt Rams will meet in Week 8 Game of the Week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CAAC-Blue has had plenty of good matchups this year, and that should only continue as we head into week eight of the Friday Night Frenzy. The 6-1 East Lansing Trojans will take on the 4-3 Holt Rams at Holt in our Game of the Week.
WILX-TV
Michigan pumpkin farmers are feeling the high costs of inflation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inflation is on a lot of people minds as we head into the holidays - and we’re not just talking about Christmas. Pumpkin farmers in Mid-Michigan said they’re trying to hold the line on prices before Halloween. Pumpkin farmers were hit hard this year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Demand for manufacturing jobs in Michigan rise as workers retire
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Manufacturers in the United States account for more than 10% of the entire economy, but employers in the industry still struggle to fill jobs. Some businesses in Michigan are trying to fix the problem bringing awareness to the jobs. Ashley Carr never could have imagined she...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
WILX-TV
Pure Michigan ads are back with $40M to put toward tourism
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pure Michigan ads went dark about three years ago after funding was cut to $0 in the state budget. Then six months later, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the state’s multibillion-dollar tourism. According to a recent Michigan Economic Development Corporation report, the Pure Michigan brand outcome...
WILX-TV
Anheuser-Busch announces the arrival of 2 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals
BOONVILLE, Mo. (Gray News) - The Budweiser Clydesdales family is getting a little bigger. Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales in Missouri, has two new members of the herd. Representatives with the ranch said a colt and a filly were recently born...
Comments / 0