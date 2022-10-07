LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CAAC-Blue has had plenty of good matchups this year, and that should only continue as we head into week eight of the Friday Night Frenzy. The 6-1 East Lansing Trojans will take on the 4-3 Holt Rams at Holt in our Game of the Week.

