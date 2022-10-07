ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

WCVB

House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
DUXBURY, MA
Travel Maven

The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall

Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
PAXTON, MA
Popculture

Candy Corn Recalled as Halloween Approaches

Arcade Snacks recalled its candy corn in late September, with Halloween just around the corner. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this brand had eggs not listed among the other ingredients – a dangerous undeclared allergen. The product was sold mostly in Massachusetts as well as one location in Connecticut.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Police Seek Help Locating Sturbridge Woman

STURBRIDGE - Police are asking for help from the public to locate a Sturbridge woman missing since Thursday afternoon, Oct. 6. Elizabeth "Beth" Sullivan Hopkins was last known to be at her residence on Thursday, when her family spoke with her. Also missing is Sullivan Hopkins' 2016 dark grey Jeep Compass.
STURBRIDGE, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Fall River, MA
Fall River, MA
Lifestyle
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Child in critical condition following hazmat incident at Cape Cod YMCA

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A child is in critical condition following a hazmat incident that took place at a Cape Cod YMCA, Friday, Boston 25 News has learned. “Barnstable Police were notified at 2:30 PM of a suspected chemical reaction in the pool area that led to seven children experiencing symptoms of illness, including coughing and vomiting,” a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police reads.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

Boy who nearly drowned returns home after 12-week recovery

SANDWICH - Some great news for a family on Cape Cod after a harrowing summer. Five-year-old Zohaib Malik-Mohammed, who's been nicknamed "little Z" is finally back home after a 12-week recovery at Boston hospitals. The boy nearly drowned in Snake Pond in Sandwich in June. It happened during another child's birthday party, prompting other parents there to jump in and help. They called 9-1-1 and performed CPR until police and EMTs arrived. "It's a miracle," said Danielle Hairston, who had just finished training for her lifeguard certification a week before. "I didn't think that this day would come, I really...
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

Red graffiti sprawled on Christopher Columbus monument in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating after a Christopher Columbus monument was vandalized in Waltham over the weekend. Words spray painted in red were scrawled across the front of the stone monument located on Waltham Common. One woman took it upon herself to start cleaning it up. She said...
WALTHAM, MA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
WCVB

Tuesday, October 11: Main Streets and Back Roads of Grafton, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Who says you can’t go home again? Tonight we hitch a ride with Nicole Estaphan to her hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts. This rural Central Mass. town may be small but it packs big flavors - warm loaves at Bread Guy Breads and a global selection of fine wine and cheeses at Pecorino. Grafton is also home to the world's largest collection of antique Willard Clocks. And far from Tufts University’s Medford campus is its Grafton training ground for future veterinarians, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine.
GRAFTON, MA
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI

