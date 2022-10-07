Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
starlocalmedia.com
‘Progress is here’ is celebrated at inaugural Pride Frisco block party
Local nonprofit Pride Frisco hosted its inaugural block party on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church. The event included live music, arts and crafts booths and more.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Sandy Edwards, the President of Theatre Coppell
Sandy Edwards was one of the founders of Theatre Coppell in 1987 and the group has continued to put on productions for the city ever since. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
For McKinney's Chamber of Commerce president, the business landscape is headed in a positive direction
Lisa Hermes first came to McKinney in 2006 as editor of Inside Collin County Business. Today, she serves as the president of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week
Fall is in full swing with plenty of events and activities to do before the winter months roll around including fall festivals, final Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, live music, and more. Take a look at the events below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Fall Fest at Grandscape.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in the Leader communities this week
The fall season is here and Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound are hosting plenty of fall festivities for the communities. Events this week include a Halloween concert, pumpkin patches and more. Take a look at the activities below that can help satisfy your fall needs. Live symphony orchestra.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Evan Fee, Special Education math teacher at Little Elm High School
Evan Fee has incorporated music into education, engaging students beyond just workbooks. As an avid reader and lover of art, Fee inspires students and has been teaching at Little Elm High School for almost a decade. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week
There are several events happening in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week likely to get you out of the house, including performances, Pioneer Day, and more. Take a look at the events and activities below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Paint and Sip at Coppell Arts Center.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: A Kaleidoscope of Colors in Coppell
The City of Coppell held its annual Kaleidoscope event on Saturday, Oct. 15, encouraging event goers to participate in a chalk art contest, listen to live music, and engage with marketplace and food vendors. This year’s event was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Andrew Brown Park East and provided plenty of activities for attendees to immerse themselves in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket
Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
starlocalmedia.com
A Q&A with the Vice President of Frisco's Economic Development Corporation
Gloria Salinas serves as Vice President of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation.
starlocalmedia.com
For Jenn Rojas, coaching youth in Celina is a way to help build lasting friendships in a growing city
Upon moving to Celina, Jenn Rojas knew that getting involved in the community would be a great way to meet people. Today, she's engrained in the Celina community, serving as a volunteer coach for pee-wee cheer and youth volleyball and maintaining the websites for Bobcat Moms and PeeWee Cheer. Tell...
starlocalmedia.com
121 Media acquires Check Out DFW website, adding its content marketing solution to its digital services portfolio
121 Media, LLC, which owns and operates the digital media assets and nine weekly publications of Star Local Media serving the north Dallas suburban area, announced today the acquisition of Check Out DFW and CheckOutDFW.com, a first-of-its-kind real estate and local recommendations product that helps locals thrive in the communities they call home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Hey golf lovers, get a sneak peek at the PGA Frisco Fields Ranch East course!
The stage has been set as the first major championship at PGA Frisco prepares to hit the ground running in May 2023. The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship has passed a number of milestones as it prepares for its run from May 24-28: availability for corporate hospitality packages launched in May 2022, ticket sales and volunteer openings kicked off in August, and the PGA of America officially celebrated a homecoming to its Frisco campus days later.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police ask for assistance in finding people involved in fight at Hooters
The Plano Police Department is asking for citizens help in identifying the people involved in a fight at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. The incident took place on Thursday, October 6, at a Hooters restaurant located off of Central Expressway and Plano Parkway.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to a small number of home burglaries, motor vehicle thefts since Oct. 1
Since October 1, the Frisco Police Department has responded to four residential burglaries, four motor vehicle thefts and six reports of larceny theft according to community crime map data. The four reports of residential burglary with breaking and entering were:
starlocalmedia.com
UPDATE: Traffic now clear on southbound DNT in Frisco near Main Street
UPDATE: Traffic now clear on southbound DNT after spill in Frisco, according to Frisco Police.
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County detention officer arrested after cell phone and charger found in inmate's cell
On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 a detention officer discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County jail. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, an employee since October 2019, confessed to sheriff’s investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell’s Patel playing a key role in team’s run to third place in 6-6A
The Coppell tennis team has qualified its fair share of student-athletes for the state tournament over the years. This past spring, senior Lindsay Patton and alum Vinay Patel placed third in 6A in mixed doubles. It was the first win in the state tournament for the Cowboys since 2017 when Justin Chen won one match in boys’ singles.
Comments / 0