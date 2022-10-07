ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week

Fall is in full swing with plenty of events and activities to do before the winter months roll around including fall festivals, final Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, live music, and more. Take a look at the events below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Fall Fest at Grandscape.
LAKESIDE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in the Leader communities this week

The fall season is here and Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound are hosting plenty of fall festivities for the communities. Events this week include a Halloween concert, pumpkin patches and more. Take a look at the activities below that can help satisfy your fall needs. Live symphony orchestra.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week

There are several events happening in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week likely to get you out of the house, including performances, Pioneer Day, and more. Take a look at the events and activities below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Paint and Sip at Coppell Arts Center.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: A Kaleidoscope of Colors in Coppell

The City of Coppell held its annual Kaleidoscope event on Saturday, Oct. 15, encouraging event goers to participate in a chalk art contest, listen to live music, and engage with marketplace and food vendors. This year's event was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Andrew Brown Park East and provided plenty of activities for attendees to immerse themselves in.
COPPELL, TX
#Polio#Pinot#Food Drink#Beverages#Rotary Club Of Coppell
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket

Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack's BBQ in Plano.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

121 Media acquires Check Out DFW website, adding its content marketing solution to its digital services portfolio

121 Media, LLC, which owns and operates the digital media assets and nine weekly publications of Star Local Media serving the north Dallas suburban area, announced today the acquisition of Check Out DFW and CheckOutDFW.com, a first-of-its-kind real estate and local recommendations product that helps locals thrive in the communities they call home.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Hey golf lovers, get a sneak peek at the PGA Frisco Fields Ranch East course!

The stage has been set as the first major championship at PGA Frisco prepares to hit the ground running in May 2023. The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship has passed a number of milestones as it prepares for its run from May 24-28: availability for corporate hospitality packages launched in May 2022, ticket sales and volunteer openings kicked off in August, and the PGA of America officially celebrated a homecoming to its Frisco campus days later.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell’s Patel playing a key role in team’s run to third place in 6-6A

The Coppell tennis team has qualified its fair share of student-athletes for the state tournament over the years. This past spring, senior Lindsay Patton and alum Vinay Patel placed third in 6A in mixed doubles. It was the first win in the state tournament for the Cowboys since 2017 when Justin Chen won one match in boys' singles.
COPPELL, TX

