The stage has been set as the first major championship at PGA Frisco prepares to hit the ground running in May 2023. The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship has passed a number of milestones as it prepares for its run from May 24-28: availability for corporate hospitality packages launched in May 2022, ticket sales and volunteer openings kicked off in August, and the PGA of America officially celebrated a homecoming to its Frisco campus days later.

FRISCO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO