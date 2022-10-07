ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

WSMV

Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two teenagers die in shooting at Parkwood Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that ended in the deaths of two young men on Sunday night in North Nashville. According to police, a shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive and two teenage boys were shot and killed.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hendersonville Police make arrest in check cashing scheme

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Hendersonville Police Department has made an arrest in a check cashing scheme that took advantage of a homeless person. Hendersonville Police said their investigation into the scheme started Sept. 28, when they discovered a suspicious homeless person in the Glennbrook Shopping Center. The homeless...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after robbing Nashville bank, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike in Nashville Friday afternoon has been arrested. David Garcia, 37, was taken into custody at his Brookview Estates Drive home in South Nashville, police said. Garcia is accused of demanding money from a teller and threatening to kill her.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway

Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fatal overnight shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police reported a fatal shooting in Antioch at 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Police say 32-year-old Adrian Johnson II, of Nashville, was killed in the shooting that took place on Bell Road. Johnson was on a sidewalk in the 1100 block when he was approached by...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman indicted in relation to death of 13-year-old in July

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman turned herself in on Sunday, Oct. 9 and was indicted for allegedly killing a 13-year-old. Cheyenne Maddox turned herself into the Montgomery County Jail and was served with the indictment for first-degree murder. Detective Hughes with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

