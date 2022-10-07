Read full article on original website
WSMV
Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
2 brothers killed in shooting at Parkwood Park in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead at Parkwood Park Sunday night.
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
Man shot in abdomen during boxing match in Bellevue; Suspect in custody
An 18-year-old is facing felony assault charges after police say he shot a man during a boxing match in Bellevue.
WSMV
Two teenagers die in shooting at Parkwood Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that ended in the deaths of two young men on Sunday night in North Nashville. According to police, a shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive and two teenage boys were shot and killed.
Nashville man killed in shooting on Cockrill Street
An investigation is underway after a 42-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Cockrill Street late Saturday night.
fox17.com
Speed, alcohol being investigated as factors in S. Nashville deadly hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A deadly hit-and-run is being investigated in South Nashville. A witness tells Metro Nashville police that a pedestrian, for some reason, fell into the roadway at Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Before he could turn around to help, a dark-colored sedan hit and killed him.
Driver flees scene after crashing into telephone pole in Clarksville
A portion of Peachers Mill Road remains shut down after a driver crashed into a telephone pole early Sunday morning and fled the scene.
WSMV
Hendersonville Police make arrest in check cashing scheme
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Hendersonville Police Department has made an arrest in a check cashing scheme that took advantage of a homeless person. Hendersonville Police said their investigation into the scheme started Sept. 28, when they discovered a suspicious homeless person in the Glennbrook Shopping Center. The homeless...
WSMV
Man arrested after robbing Nashville bank, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike in Nashville Friday afternoon has been arrested. David Garcia, 37, was taken into custody at his Brookview Estates Drive home in South Nashville, police said. Garcia is accused of demanding money from a teller and threatening to kill her.
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
WSMV
Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway
Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
WSMV
Fatal overnight shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police reported a fatal shooting in Antioch at 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Police say 32-year-old Adrian Johnson II, of Nashville, was killed in the shooting that took place on Bell Road. Johnson was on a sidewalk in the 1100 block when he was approached by...
Woman arrested, man sought for making false reports
A woman has been arrested and a man is being sought after making false reports to the Clarksville Police Department.
WSMV
Woman indicted in relation to death of 13-year-old in July
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman turned herself in on Sunday, Oct. 9 and was indicted for allegedly killing a 13-year-old. Cheyenne Maddox turned herself into the Montgomery County Jail and was served with the indictment for first-degree murder. Detective Hughes with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide...
Hendersonville caretaker arrested after allegedly stealing patient’s medication
A caretaker was arrested after reportedly stealing a patient's medication.
Man arrested in connection with 2017 homicide, police say
A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in November of 2017 in Clarksville.
2 accused of ramming police cars in stolen vehicle
According to an arrest affidavit, two undercover officers noticed a stolen silver Hyundai Sonata that was stolen from Nashville on Sept. 29 and tried to block it in after activating one of the vehicle's emergency equipment.
Man banned from Kroger stores charged after potato chips theft
A Nashville man accused of stealing $83 worth of potato chips from a Kroger is currently facing a felony charge.
