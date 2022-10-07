Read full article on original website
NY state trooper union puts president on leave amid investigation into finances
The President of the New York State Troopers Benevolent Association, the union that represents state police, has reportedly been put on leave as the organization investigates potential financial misconduct.
New York State Police Superintendent Resigns Amidst Governor Investigation
ALBANY, NY (October 8, 2022) — The New York State Police issued a terse statement about the unexpected departure of their chief. “Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen today announced his resignation, effective October 19,” read a press release. “Under state law and State Police regulation, First Deputy Superintendent Steven...
Head Of NY State Police Resigns Amid Allegations He Shielded Colleague From Complaints
The head of the New York State Police is stepping down after Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed her office was investigating allegations that he mishandled internal personnel complaints. State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen, age 59, of Glens Falls in Warren County, announced his resignation Friday, Oct. 7, the agency said in...
Upstate NY Federal Judge Says NY New Gun Law Unconstitutional
On Oct. 6, Federal Judge Glenn Suddaby issued a temporary restraining order against New York State’s gun law. U.S. District Court Judge Suddaby, located in Syracuse, wrote that several portions of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) were unconstitutional. Judge Suddaby placed the restraining order in effect...
Police: Girl, 13, rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park
CASTILE, N.Y. — A 13-year-old girl was rescued Saturday after she fell 150 feet into a gorge at a New York state park on Saturday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the New York State Park Police, officers responded to a call received from Letchworth State Park about a patron who was injured after falling into the gorge.
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says two people shot in front of his home
NEW YORK (AP) — New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two strangers were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday. Zeldin said in a statement that he does not know the identities of the two people who were shot but that they were found under his […]
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
Certain People In New York Can Now Legally Grow Marijuana At Home
New York State has reached a new milestone when it comes to legalized marijuana. Now, certain people are able to legally grow cannabis at home. No one said it would be quick or easy, right? Although cannabis is legal in New York State now, for both medical and adult-use, the process has not been super quick. There are many steps that the state has taken to begin establishing the cannabis industry.
2021 NYS report finds Onondaga Co. CPS late on safety reports, but made right decisions
A state review of Onondaga County Child Protective Services found the agency fell short in assessing child safety, requiring immediate action from the county to correct timeliness issues in responding to abuse reports. According to the county, these issues were slightly misrepresented and have since been corrected; pointing out the county got a passing grade where it matters most, the final determination of an investigation.
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
New York gun shop owners react to restrain order against concealed carry permit laws
Today's decision by a U.S. federal judge puts the law on hold, for now.
Reaction from North Country after judge blocks part of NY gun law
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A federal judge blocked key parts of a strict New York gun law that passed earlier this year, calling it unconstitutional. Many people speculate it was a hurried attempt to replace old laws ruled out by the Supreme Court in June. However, a lot of New...
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
Local Author To Release Second Book On Central New York Snow This Month
FULTON – After hearing there were bigger winter storms than the Blizzard of 1966, including ones from 1947 and 1958, Jim Farfaglia, a Fulton-based writer, penned his second book on Central New York snow. “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” coming out later this month, is a collection of...
Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
Gun Guy Reacts to Federal Judge Striking Down NY Gun Law on Dave Allen Show
Parts of New York State's new gun laws are being temporarily shot down by a federal judge. Reaction from "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY
Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
