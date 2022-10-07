ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

talkofthesound.com

New York State Police Superintendent Resigns Amidst Governor Investigation

ALBANY, NY (October 8, 2022) — The New York State Police issued a terse statement about the unexpected departure of their chief. “Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen today announced his resignation, effective October 19,” read a press release. “Under state law and State Police regulation, First Deputy Superintendent Steven...
yonkerstimes.com

Upstate NY Federal Judge Says NY New Gun Law Unconstitutional

On Oct. 6, Federal Judge Glenn Suddaby issued a temporary restraining order against New York State’s gun law. U.S. District Court Judge Suddaby, located in Syracuse, wrote that several portions of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) were unconstitutional. Judge Suddaby placed the restraining order in effect...
State
New York State
WIBX 950

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Person
Andrew Cuomo
96.1 The Eagle

Certain People In New York Can Now Legally Grow Marijuana At Home

New York State has reached a new milestone when it comes to legalized marijuana. Now, certain people are able to legally grow cannabis at home. No one said it would be quick or easy, right? Although cannabis is legal in New York State now, for both medical and adult-use, the process has not been super quick. There are many steps that the state has taken to begin establishing the cannabis industry.
cnycentral.com

2021 NYS report finds Onondaga Co. CPS late on safety reports, but made right decisions

A state review of Onondaga County Child Protective Services found the agency fell short in assessing child safety, requiring immediate action from the county to correct timeliness issues in responding to abuse reports. According to the county, these issues were slightly misrepresented and have since been corrected; pointing out the county got a passing grade where it matters most, the final determination of an investigation.
WCAX

Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone

The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
Syracuse.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
WCAX

Reaction from North Country after judge blocks part of NY gun law

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A federal judge blocked key parts of a strict New York gun law that passed earlier this year, calling it unconstitutional. Many people speculate it was a hurried attempt to replace old laws ruled out by the Supreme Court in June. However, a lot of New...
WCAX

Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
Public Safety
WKTV

Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
94.3 Lite FM

New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator

Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
Martin Edic

Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY

Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
SYRACUSE, NY

