Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Cloud State 6-2, sweep home-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Michigan State
Local and national pundits react to the Buckeyes’ 49-20 victory over the Spartans on Saturday.
First Look: Open week comes at right time for injury-plagued Buckeyes; Iowa due in next
Each week, this will be our first taste of what Ohio State will face the following week. We hope this gives you some riveting reading each week. Here is our First Look as Ohio State enters its bye week. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten...
Listen: More on the Buckeyes' win over Spartans | Is OSU the best team in the country?
On Sunday's On The Money show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, Dave Biddle and Scotty Vegas discussed Ohio State's 49-20 win over Michigan State, and debated whether or not the Buckeyes are the best team in college football halfway through the regular season. You can listen to the full segment here:
ESPN's Computer Predicts If Ohio State Can Finish Undefeated
It's no secret that Ohio State is off to a great start this season. The Buckeyes are 6-0 heading into their next game against the Iowa Hawkeyes and have looked dominant. It's led to ESPN's FPI giving its prediction for how the rest of the season could play out for the Buckeyes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Ohio State
Mel Tucker opened Saturday night's post-Ohio State press conference with the one nugget of good news he could deliver: Freshman safety Jaden Mangham, who was carted off the field in the first quarter after a violent hit on Buckeye running back TreVeyon Henderson, had returned to MSU's sideline and the initial outlook for him was positive. The rest of Tucker's media session was pretty grim in the wake of MSU falling 49-20, suffering its fourth straight loss.
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
No. 3 Ohio State RB Henderson hurt against Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson limped off the field with an apparent right leg injury against Michigan State on Saturday. With an abundance of caution, coach Ryan Day kept him on the sideline. “If it was a different game, he probably would’ve come back in,” Day said after the Buckeyes beat the Spartans 49-20. Henderson was hit hard by cornerback Charles Brantley in the third quarter. After initially trying to stay on the field, Henderson tapped his helmet to signal to the sideline that he was hurt.
Kurelic: What I saw Friday night; Carter, Curtis and McDonald; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Springfield at Centerville game to see Ohio State 2024...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio State away games mean big business for bars outside Columbus
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – When the Ohio State Buckeyes play at home, crowds tend to stay closer to Ohio Stadium, but for away games, restaurants, and bars in suburban areas often have huge money-making weekends without the competition on High Street. All day long on Saturday, sports bars in Westerville were packed with people dressed […]
Ohio State Will Be Without 2 Key Offensive Pieces Today
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be missing two key playmakers this Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams have been ruled out. Smith-Njigba has been out for a while due to a hamstring injury. He last played on Sept. 17 against Toledo.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard’s Ohio State trash talk
Say this much about Desmond Howard: The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his alma mater’s first win over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011. After infamously taking a potshot at Ohio State’s offensive line during the Heisman Trophy presentation last December, Howard couldn’t resist needling his lifetime rival about what he perceived as their schedule of cupcakes entering Week 6.
cwcolumbus.com
Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwcolumbus.com
Buckeye mothers show love for sons and support for each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It may be football on the field but it's about family and community off it. Kim Stroud and Monica Daniels, the mothers of Ohio State players C.J. Stroud and Paris Johnson Jr., do more than just cheer on their sons each game day. "We remind...
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
columbusfreepress.com
The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same
The proximity of “Buckeyes” and “America’s Opportunity--for a Few--City” is partly historical accident. Although main campuses of some American state universities originated in their states’ capitals, OSU was sited outside developed Columbus on land stolen from Indigenous Peoples following passage of the segregationist agriculture, manufacturing, and mining-focused Morrill Land Grant Act.
Sunbury, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Sunbury. The Westerville North High School football team will have a game with Big Walnut on October 08, 2022, 06:00:00. The Westerville North High School football team will have a game with Big Walnut on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
WSYX ABC6
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
WSYX ABC6
'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
Lima News
As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming
As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0