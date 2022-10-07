ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Top Moments From the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was full of some incredible moments both on the course and on the sidelines. This year's finish line saw record-breaking finishes, an incredible story of survival, comradery and heartfelt announcements. Here's a look at some of the biggest, most surprising, heart-stopping and emotional...
CHICAGO, IL
City
NBC Chicago

Bears Misspell Running Back David Montgomery's Last Name on Jersey

Bears misspell David Montgomery's last name on jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Wait ... that's not right. Who's David "MontOgomery?" The Chicago Bears screwed up their starting running back's jersey. They misspelled his last name "Montgomery," spelling it "Montogomery," on the back of his jersey. Oh well. At...
NBC Chicago

Bears' Velus Jones Jr. Called His First Catch Being a Touchdown

Velus Jones Jr. called his first catch being a touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. called endzone. “I feel like open field, yards after catch in the open field, I’m breaking," Jones Jr. said to NBC Sports Chicago's Alex Shapiro on Friday about what his first career catch would be as a Chicago Bear.
NBC Chicago

Harry Styles Set to Play Rescheduled Concert Monday

Harry Styles will take to the stage at the United Center Monday after canceling a performance last week just hours before the show was set to begin. Styles' concert originally scheduled for Thursday evening was ultimately rescheduled for Monday after the United Center announced a "band/crew illness." Tickets for the postponed show are now valid for the Oct. 10 date, though fans were also given the option for a refund.
NBC Chicago

Vikings First Quarter Stats Highlight Bears Dysfunctional Offense

Vikings first-quarter stats highlight lowly Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Vikings' offense symbolizes what the Bears' offense would like to become as soon as possible. In the first quarter, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson recorded a lightning-fast six catches from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson's six catches in the...
NBC Chicago

Is COVID Over? Chicago's Top Doctor Says She's Watching for One Thing This Winter

With the COVID-19 pandemic heading into its third winter and many mitigation measures no longer in place, it may start to feel like the pandemic is over. While health experts believe COVID-19 isn't nearly the threat it was at the start of the pandemic, vaccinations for both COVID and the flu are being encouraged as an uptick in both viruses is expected due to more activities moving indoors and the overall lack of mitigation measures.
NBC Chicago

David Montgomery Active for Bears-Vikings NFL Week 5 Game

David Montgomery active for Vikings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery is set to return to the field just two weeks after hurting both his ankle and his knee. The Bears running back is officially active to play against the Vikings in Week 5. The team will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game, however. Jaylon Johnson is officially inactive as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

