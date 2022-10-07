Read full article on original website
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Do you find old dolls creepy? Then the Chicago History Museum's 'haunted' doll exhibit is for youJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Top Moments From the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was full of some incredible moments both on the course and on the sidelines. This year's finish line saw record-breaking finishes, an incredible story of survival, comradery and heartfelt announcements. Here's a look at some of the biggest, most surprising, heart-stopping and emotional...
Emily Sisson Smashes American Record in 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Finish
Emily Sisson entered the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon looking to challenge the American record - and that's exactly what she did. Sisson not only broke the American record but finished just minutes behind winner Ruth Chepngetich, who raced just seconds under a world record finish. Sisson's official time...
Benson Kipruto Wins 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Signature Style
Benson Kipruto won the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday, defeating defending champion Seifu Tura in a tight battle for the finish. Kipruto, of Kenya, entered the 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon with four top 10 finishes in Abbott World Marathon Majors under his belt -- but finished in Chicago with an unofficial time of 2:04:24.
2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite Athlete: Aaron Pike
The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon tallies as Aaron Pike's return to the city after he landed third place in the event's 2021 running. Pike broke out onto the field in 2012 when he sailed under the course record at Grandma’s Marathon, finishing runner up in 1:22:25. More...
Photos: Best Signs From the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was held on Oct. 9 in the city, and amid the glorious weather and competitive racing were a slew of excellent signs designed to help support those participating. Here were some of our favorites.
‘A New Appreciation to be Alive:' Susannah Scaroni Wins Chicago Marathon Just 1 Year After Horrific Crash
Badly injured in a crash just last year, Susannah Scaroni put together a remarkable race on Sunday as she captured her first title in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon’s women’s wheelchair division. Scaroni defeated reigning champion Tatyana McFadden by nearly four minutes on Sunday, completing an incredible...
Bears Misspell Running Back David Montgomery's Last Name on Jersey
Bears misspell David Montgomery's last name on jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Wait ... that's not right. Who's David "MontOgomery?" The Chicago Bears screwed up their starting running back's jersey. They misspelled his last name "Montgomery," spelling it "Montogomery," on the back of his jersey. Oh well. At...
Why This Winter Could Be Pivotal Moment in the Pandemic, According to Chicago Doctor
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, many Americans have resumed pre-pandemic activities and many mitigation measures that were a mainstay of the early days of the pandemic are no longer in place. After the winter of 2021 saw a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the then-recently spread...
Who Is Chicago Bears Wide Receiver No. 17 Ihmir Smith-Marsette?
Who is Chicago Bears No. 17 Ihmir Smith-Marsette? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ihmir Smith-Marsette (No. 17) caught a sideline pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' final drive of the game but was stripped by Cam Dantzler to end the team's chances of coming back against the Minnesota Vikings.
Will This Flu Season Be Worse Than Others? Chicago's Top Doctor Says She's Worried
COVID cases across Illinois and the Chicago area continuing to decrease, but now, health experts including Chicago’s top doctor are starting to worry about a possible rise in a more routine virus: influenza. "I would be shocked if this year we didn't have the worst flu season that we've...
How Bears' Velus Jones Jr. Manifested First Career TD With Previsualization
How Velus Jones Jr. manifested his first career TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. is big into previsualization. He likes to imagine himself in certain scenarios so that he can manifest his success. It was no different this week, as the Bears rookie saw himself finally making his debut on offense.
Bears' Velus Jones Jr. Called His First Catch Being a Touchdown
Velus Jones Jr. called his first catch being a touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. called endzone. “I feel like open field, yards after catch in the open field, I’m breaking," Jones Jr. said to NBC Sports Chicago's Alex Shapiro on Friday about what his first career catch would be as a Chicago Bear.
Chicago Suburb Named Among Safest US Cities for Trick-or-Treating. Read the Full List
With Halloween less than one month away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to...
Harry Styles Set to Play Rescheduled Concert Monday
Harry Styles will take to the stage at the United Center Monday after canceling a performance last week just hours before the show was set to begin. Styles' concert originally scheduled for Thursday evening was ultimately rescheduled for Monday after the United Center announced a "band/crew illness." Tickets for the postponed show are now valid for the Oct. 10 date, though fans were also given the option for a refund.
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette Explains What Happened on Costly Fumble Vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Ihmir Smith-Marsette had been craving the moment that arrived Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the Bears trailing the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 late in the fourth quarter, Smith-Marsette had the chance to drive a dagger into the heart of the team that cut him before the season.
Vikings First Quarter Stats Highlight Bears Dysfunctional Offense
Vikings first-quarter stats highlight lowly Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Vikings' offense symbolizes what the Bears' offense would like to become as soon as possible. In the first quarter, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson recorded a lightning-fast six catches from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson's six catches in the...
Is COVID Over? Chicago's Top Doctor Says She's Watching for One Thing This Winter
With the COVID-19 pandemic heading into its third winter and many mitigation measures no longer in place, it may start to feel like the pandemic is over. While health experts believe COVID-19 isn't nearly the threat it was at the start of the pandemic, vaccinations for both COVID and the flu are being encouraged as an uptick in both viruses is expected due to more activities moving indoors and the overall lack of mitigation measures.
David Montgomery Active for Bears-Vikings NFL Week 5 Game
David Montgomery active for Vikings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery is set to return to the field just two weeks after hurting both his ankle and his knee. The Bears running back is officially active to play against the Vikings in Week 5. The team will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game, however. Jaylon Johnson is officially inactive as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.
WATCH: NFL Wide Receivers Make Insane One-Handed Catches in Week 5
NFL wide receivers make insane one-handed catches in Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A one-handed snag by a wide receiver is one of the most exciting plays in football. It’s thrilling enough seeing one on a given Sunday, but the NFL’s early Week 5 slate featured three jaw-dropping grabs.
Bears Observations: Comeback Falls Short in 29-22 Loss Vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Bears were dead and buried after 18 minutes at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday. The Vikings had bulldozed them on three straight possessions to open the game, taking a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter. The Bears looked cooked. The Vikings were...
