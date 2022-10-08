ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMkcE_0iQDPiat00

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who allegedly stabbed eight people on the Las Vegas strip, killing two, said some had laughed at him and he “let the anger out,” according to an arrest report released Friday.

Yoni Barrios, 32, also told one victim “sorry, man” before stabbing him in the back and also said that he hoped police would shoot him, the report said.

He was covered in blood when he was arrested after a brief chase Thursday, authorities said. They seized a large, long-bladed knife.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Barrios had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. The Clark County Public Defender’s office was closed Friday.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he intends to file two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon against Barrio along with six counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

He said his office would give serious consideration to pursuing the death penalty but it was too early to make that decision.

Wearing a dark blue jumpsuit and orange hand restraints for his first court appearance Friday, Barrios was ordered held without bail. An initial arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday.

The coroner’s office identified those killed as Las Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30. Hallett was stabbed in the back and DiGiovanni died from a chest wound, authorities said.

DiGiovanni was part of the Best Showgirls In Vegas modeling and talent agency, according to Cheryl Lowthorp, who runs the business. She said two others with the agency were among the wounded and a third escaped without injury.

DiGiovanni was “the life of any gathering,” her family said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Maris always saw the best in people, always gave them a chance, and always accepted people for who they were,” it said. “... She was a beautiful spirit and soul, and we’ll miss her for the rest of our lives.”

According to the Facebook page of her brother, Gage DiGiovanni, his sister grew up in Spokane, Washington. She and her husband, Cole Jordan, had traveled the world, visiting dozens of countries in Europe and Asia, and lived in Hong Kong before moving to Las Vegas because they liked concerts and festivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhkfx_0iQDPiat00

DiGiovanni, who went by her husband’s last name on her own Facebook page, was with three other women on a pedestrian bridge over Las Vegas Boulevard. All were street performers dressed as showgirls who accept money to have their photographs taken with tourists.

Barrios, who told police he had arrived in Las Vegas two days earlier, asked to take a photo with them, according to the arrest report.

He was wearing a chef’s long-sleeved white jacket, said he was a chef, and removed a black carbon knife from a suitcase, according to the report.

Some performers said he made them feel uncomfortable and one backed away. One woman said he stabbed her in the back, then stabbed DiGiovanni, according to the report.

“Barrios thought the women were laughing at him and making fun of his clothing,” the arrest report stated.

“Barrios started running and looking for groups of people so he could ‘let the anger out,’” it added.

He was captured within minutes by security guards and police. Police seized a 12-inch (30-centimeter) knife that had been thrown into some bushes.

Barrios had an address in Los Angeles, told police that he came to Las Vegas to move in with a friend who then refused to let him stay at the house, so he packed his things and took a bus to the Las Vegas Strip, according to the arrest report.

“Barrios stated that on the bus ride to the strip people were making fun of him and he wasn’t being treated like a human being,” the report said.

Barrios then went to the Wynn Las Vegas casino and asked a janitor about jobs and told a security guard he was trying to sell his knives to raise money so he could go home to Guatemala but the guard told him to “jump in front of a train,” the report said.

He then went onto the overcrossing where he encountered the showgirls.

Barrios told police following his arrest that he was hoping officers would shoot him, the arrest report said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he was in the country illegally.

Two of the surviving victims went to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center. One was in good condition and another in fair condition Friday, said Marissa Mussi, a hospital spokeswoman.

Four went to University Medical Center, where one was in critical condition, another was in fair condition and two had been released.

Lowthorp said one showgirl was among those released from the hospital.

In her 12 years operating the agency, she said the models have pretty much gone day to day “without incident.” Best Showgirls In Vegas provides models and showgirls for various promotional events from restaurant openings to airport greetings.

Digiovanni took to being a showgirl when she started with them two years ago.

“She loved it. She left teaching for it,” Lowthorp said. “This is a great job. They set all their own schedules. The girls get to be their own boss ... This man may have very well taken all that away from them.”

Comments / 98

noodles
2d ago

so they want to let illegals stay but they also want to take away my rights to own a gun. liberals are the enemy of this country.

Reply(21)
58
michael casias
2d ago

Apparently he’s here illegally with a California criminal record, let’s here the left excuse on this

Reply(13)
30
rtem
1d ago

Hope the family Sues Brandon and the democrats socialist communist that allow for these criminals come into our country.

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
TODAY.com

Six people shot at a California school, official says

Six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland school Wednesday, authorities said. The victims, all of whom were adults, were being treated at local hospitals, Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter. Two were in critical but stable condition, and a third person was listed as stable at a...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ne Las Vegas Strip#Security Guards#Casino#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Rock Star Held at Gunpoint by Perpetrator of Hit-and-Run Crash

Jared James Nichols was held up at gunpoint during a hit-and-run accident in Portland, Oregon, the guitarist revealed on Instagram Friday. Nichols, 33, and his friend Jesse James were sitting at a red light when a truck "plowed into" James' car. The driver fled the scene, but his getaway driver later returned and pulled a gun out. The man took off when the police arrived.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Man charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction

DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 22 elderly women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths — his second murder conviction. With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir, 49, automatically received a second sentence of life without parole, this time for the smothering death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. Jurors took less than 30 minutes to reach the verdict against Chemirmir, who was already sentenced to life in prison without parole for an April conviction in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Authorities allege that he preyed on older women, killing them and stealing their valuables. Time after time, their deaths were initially determined to be from natural causes, even as family members raised alarm bells about missing jewelry. “This is a conscious, dedicated effort to stalk, surveil, kill, steal, strip and sell,” Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said in closing arguments.
DALLAS, TX
wegotthiscovered.com

Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’

A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Five Years Since the Route 91 Massacre No One Knows a Damn Thing

WES PERRY WAS in his Las Vegas hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino when a gunman, a few rooms away, smashed his own room’s window and opened fire. Fans were gathered across the Las Vegas Strip at a country-music festival. It was Oct. 1, 2017, the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival, and headliner Jason Aldean had just started singing his hit “When She Says Baby.” The rampage went on for 10 minutes, killing 58 people and injuring more than 850. It is considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy