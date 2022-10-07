Read full article on original website
Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty
A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
Four men are arrested over death of Liverpool council worker Ashley Dale, 28, who was found shot dead in the back garden of her home
Four men have been arrested over the death of a 28-year-old council worker who was found shot dead in the back garden of her home. Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday August 21. She was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.
BBC
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
BBC
Thai nursery attack: The story of the three-year-old survivor
Three-year-old Emmy was napping next to her best friend at a day-care centre in northern Thailand when the attacker broke in, armed with a gun and a knife. The class of 11 children, all around three years old, had earlier been busy drawing and writing. At around 10:00 local time, teachers sent photo updates to all the parents of smiling, happy children.
Woman with cerebral palsy subjected to ‘appalling’ abuse in lift as CCTV released
A hate crime investigation has been launched after an elderly woman with cerebral palsy was abused in a lift. A man became aggressive towards the disabled pensioner when asked to wait and use the elevator after her in a shopping centre in Nottingham, police say. The pensioner had told him she was worried about catching Covid.During the altercation, which left the victim ‘distressed’, the man also reportedly made a derogatory comment about the 72 year-old woman’s disability. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukPolice have now released images of a man they would like to speak to following...
Woman Mauled To Death By Dogs Inside Home, Man Arrested: Police
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after the woman was reportedly killed by the dogs.
Parents of Olivia Pratt-Korbel watch in court as her alleged killer and his 'getaway driver' appear for the first time charged over the nine-year-old's murder
Little Olivia Pratt-Korbel's parents came face to face with the man accused of killing her as he appeared in court for the first time. Thomas Cashman, 34, was in Liverpool Magistrates' Court this morning alongside a second defendant, Paul Russell, 40, who is accused of assisting an offender by helping him dump his clothes and drive him to an address.
Four men arrested after woman is raped in Bolton town centre
FOUR men have been arrested after a woman was allegedly raped in a town centre. Police have called the attack a “serious sexual offence” and are quizzing the suspects in custody. The attack happened near Bradshawgate in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Saturday morning. Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives...
Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend
A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
BBC
Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
Life detention order for 15-year-old boy who fatally stabbed father of three
A 15-year-old boy has been detained for life for fatally stabbing a father of three outside his home.The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged just 14 and subject to an antisocial behaviour order (Asbo) when he attack 45-year-old Jamie Markham, in Chingford, east London, on August 9 last year.Now aged 15, he was described in court as an “obnoxious teenage trouble maker” who had already breached his Asbo six times before fatally stabbing hard working family man Mr Markham with an 18in knife.The youth claimed to have acted in self defence but was found guilty of...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Woman arrested over critically-ill baby at Oldham nursery
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after a baby became critically ill at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the seven-month-old girl was taken from an Oldham nursery to hospital at about 15:45 BST on 21 September. The force said the...
Police release CCTV of 'two masked gunmen who shot dead Belfast man, 42, in broad daylight at football social club in calculated and ruthless execution' - as Crimestoppers offer £20,000 reward for information leading to conviction
Police investigating the weekend murder of a man in Belfast have released CCTV footage of two suspects at the scene of the shooting. Detectives from the PSNI major investigation team probing the shooting of 42-year-old Sean Fox have also revealed that a reward of up to £20,000 has been offered for information which leads to a conviction.
Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6
A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
Pensioner, 90, followed burglar who stole his wallet to a nearby ASDA and PUNCHED him in the face to get it back - before criminal was jailed for three years
A 90-year-old former boxer followed a burglar out of his house and tracked him down in a nearby ASDA before smashing him in the face and taking his wallet back. The pensioner, who wishes to remain anonymous, was in his house in Hull when Nicholas Norton, 49, came to his door pretending to have injured his leg on September 3.
'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'
A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
Australian Man Taken to Morgue in Body Bag… Then He Opens His Eyes
When a man’s body bag was unzipped the day after it had arrived at a morgue, staff were greeted by an unsettling strange sight: There was fresh blood on the man’s hospital gown from a skin tear on his arm, two of his limbs had moved from their original position... and his eyes were open.A state coroner’s office in Perth, Australia, is now investigating alarming claims from a doctor that the 55-year-old man may have been taken to the hospital morgue while he was still alive.This horror story concerns the final hours of Kevin Reid, a patient who was in...
Man dies in hospital after being shot by officers in police station car park
A man has died in hospital after being shot by armed officers responding to reports from colleagues of a knifeman in a police station car park, Derbyshire Constabulary said.Officers reported seeing the man in the car park of Ascot Drive police station, in Derby, at 9.55am on Friday, the force said.Armed officers were called and shot the man at 10.03am, it added.The man was treated by officers until paramedics arrived.Armed officers were sent to the scene and at 10.03am where a police firearm was discharged.The man, whose identity is unknown, sustained a gunshot injury and East Midlands Ambulance Service were...
