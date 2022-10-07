ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Ruled Out For Preseason Game vs. Raptors

By Coty M. Davis
 3 days ago

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas will miss Friday's preseason contest against the Raptors due to the NBA Health and Safety Protocols.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will be without coach Stephen Silas during Friday's preseason match against the 2-0 Toronto Raptors.

Silas entered the NBA Health and Safety Protocols on Tuesday and missed the previous three practices inside the Toyota Center. He did not attend shootaround Friday morning.

Assistant coach John Lucas II will replace Silas as the Rockets' head coach against the Raptors.

When Silas left a game in December due to dehydration, Lucas took over coaching duties during the Rockets' road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

"We have a system in place, and we will do what we normally do when Silas is here," Lucas said. "We miss him because he is our leader."

While filling in as head coach, Lucas has stayed true to Silas' strategic plan for the Rockets ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Rockets will also be without Eric Gordon, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. against the Raptors. Gordon is out due to rest, while Sengun will miss Houston's second exhibition game following a dental procedure.

According to Lucas, Smith sustained an ankle injury during the final play of practice Wednesday afternoon.

Lucas said Smith's absence against the Raptors is for "precautionary reasons." He has regretted not cutting practice one play short.

Smith had an impressive preseason debut Sunday night during the Rockets' 134-96 victory over the San Antonio Spurs . He scored 21 points while connecting on five out of his eight shot attempts from behind the arc, to go along with eight rebounds in the win.

Person
Eric Gordon
