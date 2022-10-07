ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Loganville's Brad Smith voted SBLive Georgia Coach of the Week

By Gary Adornato
 3 days ago

Congratulations to Loganville head coach Brad Smith, the winner of SBLive Georgia's Coach of Week award as voted by Georgia high school sports fans.

Hill captured 37.50% of this week's state-wide poll after his Red Devils took down a stingy Eastside team, 13-10, to improve to 7-0, the best start in program history. The program dates back to 1964.

If you would like to nominate a coach, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivega.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Sept. 28-Oct. 1:

Clay Stephenson, Calhoun: In one of the best games of the 2022 season, Clay Stephenson and Calhoun took down Cartersville 50-48 in triple overtime Thursday night. Calhoun snapped Cartersville's 62-game win streak in region play. It was also Calhoun’s first win against Cartersville in its last five tries.

Josh Niblett, Gainesville: Hiring one of the best coaches in the country has proved to be a difference maker at Gainesville. The Red Elephants hired longtime Hoover (Ala.) head coach in the offseason and after defeating Lanier Friday night, Niblett’s squad is 6-0 on the season for the first time since 2009.

Bill Stewart, North Gwinnett: No matter what is thrown at the North Gwinnett football program, veteran head coach Bill Stewart almost always gets the most out of his players. Losing multiple players to injury this season, including their starting quarterback before the season ever started, Stewart has his Bulldogs sitting at 5-2 and 3-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA after blasting Meadowcreek 67-41 Friday night.

Wesley Tankersley, Stephens County: The Indians earned a hard-fought victory Friday night at Monroe Area 27-24 on a game-winning field goal. Led by head coach Wesley Tankersley, their road win at Monroe Area is their first since 2014 and the Stephens County is 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in Region 8-AAA.

