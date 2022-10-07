ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

L'Observateur

Cassidy Tours River Parishes Community College & Zen-Noh Grain

BATON ROUGE – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) recently toured River Parishes Community College (RPCC) in Gonzales to learn how they are training students to fill jobs in Louisiana’s energy industry. That industry received a boost from Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes billions for hydrogen hubs, carbon capture technologies, and demonstration projects to develop the cutting-edge energy innovations pioneered here in Louisiana.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Residents address concerns to local leaders about crime at public meeting

BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRRPOUD)– Baton Rouge residents were invited to Broadmoor United Methodist Church to express their concerns about safety to law enforcement. Sherry Griffen and Suzanne Alban have been local Baton Rouge residents for many years and have seen a change. Sherry came forward by stating her concern, “We want to know why the crime in Baton Rouge is just rapid and completely out of control.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

$1.4 million to fight crime in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A nonprofit was awarded $1.4 million dollars to help fight increasing crime rates in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The grant was given to Reclamation and Restoration Ministries (RRM) to fund a project dedicated to violent crime prevention in youth and adults, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. The local nonprofit started in 1996 and moved to Baton Rouge in 2005 where it continued its work in preventing crime, drug abuse, and homelessness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 26-30

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 26-30. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig Herbert, 211 Lucky St. Plattenville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
mediafeed.org

Louisiana State University will cost you this much

Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/26 to 9/30

During the week of September 26 – September 30, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA

