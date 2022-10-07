Read full article on original website
Related
Cassidy Tours River Parishes Community College & Zen-Noh Grain
BATON ROUGE – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) recently toured River Parishes Community College (RPCC) in Gonzales to learn how they are training students to fill jobs in Louisiana’s energy industry. That industry received a boost from Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes billions for hydrogen hubs, carbon capture technologies, and demonstration projects to develop the cutting-edge energy innovations pioneered here in Louisiana.
Strategic Planning to take up “red dust problem” plaguing neighborhoods (Monday)
A. Discussion of allocating funds to each district at Councilman’s discretion for drainage, roads, and infrastructure per set guidelines. (Chairman Joel Robert) b. Discussion of reducing the cost of storm debris removal. (Chairman Joel Robert) c. Proposed Resolution to request State & Federal Government to address the Red Dust...
BR residents to see stormwater user fee on tax bill in 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Next year East Baton Rouge residents could see a stormwater user charge on their tax bill. “When it rains, it rains on everybody and when water runs off, it runs into our system and that means everybody has to have a fair share,” Kelvin Hill, Chief Public Works Officer for East Baton Rouge Parish said.
Oil company to lay off over 100 employees at Lafayette office, offshore locations
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Houston-based oil and natural gas company is closing its Lafayette office, permanently laying off 135 employees at the office and various offshore locations. QuarterNorth Energy announced that it will cease providing contract operating services for GOM Shelf on or after Nov. 30, 2022, and layoffs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Destination Louisiane: Ideal Market, Louisiana’s largest Hispanic grocer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “I really enjoy shopping here. Especially getting the pan dulce here, if I ever have a craving for something sweet,” said Emilie Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a graduate degree at Louisiana State University. She is also a first-generation college student from San Diego, Ca. Her most recent grocery run included […]
Constitutional Amendments on the ballot: Tax breaks for veterans, removing slavery from constitution
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Voters will have a number of constitutional amendments to vote on this November. Your Local Election Headquarters will break down each one leading up to the election. On the ballot this November is the option to increase property tax breaks for disabled veterans and...
Low water levels on the Mississippi prevent Viking river cruise from finishing its voyage
Low water levels on the Mississippi River caused the grounding and early cancellation of a Viking river cruise on Wednesday and snarled river traffic in both directions. The Viking cruise, originally planned to launch from New Orleans, had to set sail from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, instead. Barges have become a...
A company got tax breaks but didn't meet job goals. What should parish leaders do about it?
After a small Geismar plant failed to meet job and payroll promises that got it a tax break, Ascension Parish officials are struggling with whether to ask the state to claw back money. In 2017, Mauser USA and its landlord, Talon, won a nearly $1 million industrial tax exemption over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along the banks of the Mississippi River, among the ropes and tangles of driftwood, you’ll find Patrick Ford. “I like to just come walking by the river to see what’s happening,” he said, “or just look for fun little treasure.”. The...
Residents address concerns to local leaders about crime at public meeting
BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRRPOUD)– Baton Rouge residents were invited to Broadmoor United Methodist Church to express their concerns about safety to law enforcement. Sherry Griffen and Suzanne Alban have been local Baton Rouge residents for many years and have seen a change. Sherry came forward by stating her concern, “We want to know why the crime in Baton Rouge is just rapid and completely out of control.”
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
Abortion rights activists gather at state capitol spreading awareness on voting, women’s rights
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Saturday, abortion rights activists gathered outside the Louisiana Capitol Building to spread awareness of women’s rights and voting. The nation is currently divided over the Supreme decision on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. “We deserve Bodily autonomy. We deserve to make...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1.4 million to fight crime in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A nonprofit was awarded $1.4 million dollars to help fight increasing crime rates in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The grant was given to Reclamation and Restoration Ministries (RRM) to fund a project dedicated to violent crime prevention in youth and adults, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. The local nonprofit started in 1996 and moved to Baton Rouge in 2005 where it continued its work in preventing crime, drug abuse, and homelessness.
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 26-30
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 26-30. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig Herbert, 211 Lucky St. Plattenville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession...
Louisiana State University will cost you this much
Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/26 to 9/30
During the week of September 26 – September 30, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig...
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
Man who lived in lakeside drug mansion also accused of taking money for botched construction job
BATON ROUGE- A man with ties to a prolific drug ring operated out of a Baton Rouge mansion around the LSU lakes is also accused of leaving a woman with an incomplete roof project after taking her money. Brenda Robinson said she hired Frank Francisco Palma in December 2020 to...
Traffic Alert: Crash causes lane blockage on I-12 East at Airline Highway, 1 injury
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-12 East at Airline Highway on Thursday evening. DOTD says the two left lanes are blocked on I-12 East at Airline Hwy due to a crash with minimal congestion. Officials...
