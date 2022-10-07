Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?
Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
psychologytoday.com
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs
Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
YOGA・
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Dismissed in Your Relationships? Time to Be Heard
A common problem in relationships is that one person's feelings are dismissed, not heard, or not taken seriously. Often this is tied to old childhood wounds that get triggered in the present. Healing the past and changing requires you to speak up, push back, and let others know how you...
psychologytoday.com
Attraction Is the First Step to a Meaningful Relationship
People form groups for communal interaction, and lovers pair off for romantic relationships. Males tend to be attracted to physical beauty, a sign of reproductive health. Women have historically shown preferences for selecting mates who can ensure their survival as well as the survival of their offspring. Personality and self...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
Opinion: Toxic People Take Advantage Of Their Victims For Specific Reasons
When I was younger, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors.
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Practicing radical honesty may help struggling couples
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have been dishonest in most of my relationships. It was always out of fear: Fear of being rejected, fear of being hurt, or just general anxiety about the future.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opinion: Lying Could Be The Demise Of Your Relationship
Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead
When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
psychologytoday.com
Does Kiss and Make Up Work as a Relationship Strategy?
Relationships are made up of positive and negatives, but the question is whether the positive can balance out the negative. New research on couples shows that, indeed, positive perceptions of your partner can go far in buffering the negative. To improve your relationship satisfaction, kissing and making up may actually...
psychologytoday.com
Resilience, the Sabbath, and the Planet
Resilience is a physiologic phenomenon. Resilience is complex and does not arise from character or the mind. Resilience requires periods of safety. Our planet is amazingly resilient but needs our help. With so much suffering and so many tragedies in the world today—war, hurricanes, floods, fires, homelessness, homicides, suicides, overdoses—...
psychologytoday.com
Taking Responsibility for Your Emotions
Mindfulness can give you the presence of mind to take responsibility for the energy your emotions bring. When you interact with others in a reactive mode, you give up control to other people's words and actions. You have power over how you view situations, what information you seek about them,...
The Myth of Sisyphus: Life Lessons from His Punishment in Today’s Life
Vector silhouette of Sisyphus with a big stone carried over his head.Licensable image under Public Domain via freesvg.org. In this article, we will be visiting an old tale that perhaps you heard before but maybe never took it to heart. We’re going to talk about “Sisyphus”. Let’s get ready to conquer the world and carry even the heaviest burdens with resilience, but what does building resilience look like? We’ll illustrate that in this article with a famous story, the one of Sisyphus, found in a 1942 philosophical essay written by the French philosopher, author, and journalist Albert Camus.
Comments / 0