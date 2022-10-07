ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Cincinnati police kick off traffic blitz to enforce laws, educate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A two-week-long traffic safety blitz is underway in Cincinnati. The department hopes to curb an increase in high-risk driving. Officers will be making more traffic stops and issuing citations. They will also talk to drivers about slowing down, distracted driving, and watching for pedestrians. Police will focus...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

College Hill's designated outdoor refreshment area opens

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Part of College Hill is a designated outdoor refreshment area, also known as DORA. This means people can get a drink at many businesses along Hamilton Avenue and take it to the park or enjoy it while taking a stroll through the Business District. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD to begin traffic blitz to curb high-risk driving

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Buckle up and slow down. Cincinnati Police begin a two-week traffic safety blitz Sunday. The department hopes to curb an increase in high-risk driving. Officers will be making more traffic stops and issuing citations. They will also talk to drivers about slowing down, distracted driving, and watching for pedestrians.
CINCINNATI, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Motorcyclist dies in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a crash in Middletown Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the scene at Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street around 2 p.m. The crash involved a passenger car and a motorcycle. Officers say the motorcyclist was dead when they arrived. Investigators are...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Chainsaw team honored for work in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio (WKRC) – A team of workers was honored for their work in cleaning woody debris for residents. American Regulators were honored by the Goshen United Methodist Church and Modern Woodsman with the Hometown Heroes Award. Mark Fouts led the team, which was one of four chainsaw teams...
GOSHEN, OH
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Carthage park

CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after a man was shot at a park in Carthage Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the Caldwell Playground on W. North Bend Road around 5 p.m. The victim's friend told Local 12 that his friend, a man in his mid-30s, was shot in the chest during a robbery.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

SCPA puts on free concerts designed for the whole family to enjoy

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The School for Creative and Performing Arts downtown invited people to watch free concerts designed for the whole family. The first of two shows was Saturday in the school's theater off Central Parkway. It is a new verson of the "Carnival of the Animals" with many local...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man seriously injured in Addyston highway crash

ADDYSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is seriously injured after a crash in Addyston Sunday. Police were called to the scene on US 50 near Depot Drive around 5:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed the 37-year-old man was riding a motorcycle out of a parking lot. He reportedly tried to make...
ADDYSTON, OH
WKRC

Sharonville pizzeria reopens after being closed for a year

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A pizza place in Sharonville finally reopens after being shut down for almost a year. The Angilo's Pizza at Main Street and Creek Road was hit by an SUV. And they have finally finished all the repairs and had a grand reopening at 10:30 Friday morning.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Hamilton Saturday evening. Police were called to the scene on Fairgrove Avenue near Campbell Drive in front of a Marathon gas station around 7 p.m. for a car crash. Authorities say a felonious assault followed, and when officers...
HAMILTON, OH
News Break
Politics
WKRC

1 person injured after shooting in West End

WEST END (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night shooting in the West End. It happened around 10:00 Friday night on Linn Street. Police say someone was shot in the back, but those injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Investigators say evidence at scene suggests people were possibly...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Learning Health System: Patients provide information on epilepsy dashboard

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A medical team at the University of Cincinnati is one of the first in the country to help patients with neurological conditions in a whole new way. It's called a "learning health system." It works by having those such as Scott Badzik provide very specific data that could make a huge difference in the lives of others.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Oktoberfest celebrations continue in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - Another Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled in Lebanon. It kicks off from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday and continues 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Fun includes plenty of German food, beer, and music. There is also a kids zone from COSI. Saturday there is a...
LEBANON, OH
WKRC

Kentucky Wool Festival offers farm fun

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - People have a chance to enjoy some old-fashioned farm fun in Pendleton County. The Kentucky Wool Festival is set to begin at a property near Falmouth and the Kincaid Lake State Park. Visitors can see live demonstrations of sheep shearing and herding. And artists are...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY

