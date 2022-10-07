Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WKRC
Cincinnati police kick off traffic blitz to enforce laws, educate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A two-week-long traffic safety blitz is underway in Cincinnati. The department hopes to curb an increase in high-risk driving. Officers will be making more traffic stops and issuing citations. They will also talk to drivers about slowing down, distracted driving, and watching for pedestrians. Police will focus...
WKRC
College Hill's designated outdoor refreshment area opens
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Part of College Hill is a designated outdoor refreshment area, also known as DORA. This means people can get a drink at many businesses along Hamilton Avenue and take it to the park or enjoy it while taking a stroll through the Business District. It...
WKRC
CPD to begin traffic blitz to curb high-risk driving
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Buckle up and slow down. Cincinnati Police begin a two-week traffic safety blitz Sunday. The department hopes to curb an increase in high-risk driving. Officers will be making more traffic stops and issuing citations. They will also talk to drivers about slowing down, distracted driving, and watching for pedestrians.
WKRC
Transportation leaders work to make sure BLINK festival is accessible to all
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We are less than a week away from the start of BLINK Cincinnati, and transportation leaders with Cincinnati Connect, Cincinnati's streetcar, are making sure this festival is accessible to people of all abilities. "This streetcar goes from the Central Business District to Over-the-Rhine. There are a lot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Instructors take teen drivers to the extreme to teach them about safety on the road
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of thousands of teens suffer major injuries and death from car crashes in the US each year. That's why a cutting-edge driving school made a pit stop in Blue Ash Sunday to do some hands-on training for teens behind the wheel. The nonprofit Tire...
WKRC
Motorcyclist dies in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a crash in Middletown Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the scene at Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street around 2 p.m. The crash involved a passenger car and a motorcycle. Officers say the motorcyclist was dead when they arrived. Investigators are...
WKRC
Chainsaw team honored for work in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio (WKRC) – A team of workers was honored for their work in cleaning woody debris for residents. American Regulators were honored by the Goshen United Methodist Church and Modern Woodsman with the Hometown Heroes Award. Mark Fouts led the team, which was one of four chainsaw teams...
WKRC
Police investigating shooting in Carthage park
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after a man was shot at a park in Carthage Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the Caldwell Playground on W. North Bend Road around 5 p.m. The victim's friend told Local 12 that his friend, a man in his mid-30s, was shot in the chest during a robbery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
SCPA puts on free concerts designed for the whole family to enjoy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The School for Creative and Performing Arts downtown invited people to watch free concerts designed for the whole family. The first of two shows was Saturday in the school's theater off Central Parkway. It is a new verson of the "Carnival of the Animals" with many local...
WKRC
Man seriously injured in Addyston highway crash
ADDYSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is seriously injured after a crash in Addyston Sunday. Police were called to the scene on US 50 near Depot Drive around 5:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed the 37-year-old man was riding a motorcycle out of a parking lot. He reportedly tried to make...
WKRC
Sharonville pizzeria reopens after being closed for a year
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A pizza place in Sharonville finally reopens after being shut down for almost a year. The Angilo's Pizza at Main Street and Creek Road was hit by an SUV. And they have finally finished all the repairs and had a grand reopening at 10:30 Friday morning.
WKRC
1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Hamilton Saturday evening. Police were called to the scene on Fairgrove Avenue near Campbell Drive in front of a Marathon gas station around 7 p.m. for a car crash. Authorities say a felonious assault followed, and when officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Sauerkraut will bring nearly half a million people to sleepy Warren County town
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - In this area, sauerkraut starts getting a lot of attention as late summer chills into fall. And most people say, sauerkraut is at its best when it's on the wurst. But for one weekend a year in Waynesville, they'll put that stuff on just about anything...
WKRC
Organization hosts "Stand Down" to help veterans experiencing homelessness
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - A local group is helping veterans get back on their feet. The Disabled American Veterans hosted a "Stand Down" to assist vets in Erlanger Friday. The group is working with between 200 and 300 former military members who are experiencing homelessness. It features a mix of...
WKRC
1 person injured after shooting in West End
WEST END (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night shooting in the West End. It happened around 10:00 Friday night on Linn Street. Police say someone was shot in the back, but those injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Investigators say evidence at scene suggests people were possibly...
WKRC
Learning Health System: Patients provide information on epilepsy dashboard
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A medical team at the University of Cincinnati is one of the first in the country to help patients with neurological conditions in a whole new way. It's called a "learning health system." It works by having those such as Scott Badzik provide very specific data that could make a huge difference in the lives of others.
WKRC
Lighting Up Cincinnati: The work behind the most intricate BLINK animations:
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When the sun sets next week, the city of Cincinnati will light up. Did you ever wonder how much work goes into bringing to life the light shows that will inundate every busy intersection and prominent building in the city? The answer is a lot. The artists' only canvas: a building.
WKRC
Oktoberfest celebrations continue in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - Another Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled in Lebanon. It kicks off from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday and continues 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Fun includes plenty of German food, beer, and music. There is also a kids zone from COSI. Saturday there is a...
WKRC
Kentucky Wool Festival offers farm fun
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - People have a chance to enjoy some old-fashioned farm fun in Pendleton County. The Kentucky Wool Festival is set to begin at a property near Falmouth and the Kincaid Lake State Park. Visitors can see live demonstrations of sheep shearing and herding. And artists are...
WKRC
Police arrest suspect accused of hitting Cheviot officer, who then shot at him
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have arrested a suspect accused of hitting a police officer with a stolen vehicle. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Davis Street. Cheviot Police say they were called about a vehicle that was occupied and running in a homeowner’s driveway with an unknown white male inside.
Comments / 0