Kodak Black isn’t happy about losing the Song of the Year award to Latto’s ‘Big Energy’ at BET Hip Hop Awards. The rapper took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts on the development, calling Latto “frappuccino, cappuccino.” Kodak said, “Why y’all ain’t make my shit tie with cappuccino? But y’all made sure Caresha Please be a tie with Drink Champs. … This whole shit looked like a damn plot. Then I look at the ‘gram like what shawty blocked me for? They probably hollering at BET, like don’t give him that shit. I told weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino.”

HIP HOP ・ 3 DAYS AGO