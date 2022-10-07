Read full article on original website
Sentencing of rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer delayed
Sept 15 (Reuters) - A California man convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle, will face a judge on Thursday to learn if he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video
Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
TMZ.com
Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e
9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Says She’s ‘Single’ After Blueface Caught In Bed With Another Woman
Chrisean Rock has declared herself single after Blueface was caught in bed with another woman. The duo’s tumultuous relationship has made numerous headlines these past few months, but Rock took to Twitter to tell her followers that it’s all over now because of the “Thotiana” rapper’s infidelity.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent’s Oldest Son Marquise Vents About Struggles With $81K/Year Child Support From His Dad
$6,700 a month isn’t enough to sustain a life in New York City, Fif’s son told Choke No Joke during a recent Instagram Live session. 50 Cent officially finished his child support payments for his oldest son, Marquise Jackson, back in 2017, but that doesn’t mean the 25-year-old is done talking about his financial relationship with his estranged father just yet.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye Takes Back A$AP Rocky & Yoon Ahn Claims, Admits Crush On Kylie’s BFF
Early on Friday morning, the father of four took back his previous claims that A$AP Rocky slept with fashion designer Yoon Ahn. Just when you thought things on Kanye West’s Instagram page couldn’t get any more confusing, the 45-year-old has admitted to having a crush on the 25-year-old best friend of his ex-sister-in-law Anastasia Karanikolaou.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Calls Latto “Hating Ass Mutt” After BET Hip Hop Song of the Year Loss
Kodak Black isn’t happy about losing the Song of the Year award to Latto’s ‘Big Energy’ at BET Hip Hop Awards. The rapper took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts on the development, calling Latto “frappuccino, cappuccino.” Kodak said, “Why y’all ain’t make my shit tie with cappuccino? But y’all made sure Caresha Please be a tie with Drink Champs. … This whole shit looked like a damn plot. Then I look at the ‘gram like what shawty blocked me for? They probably hollering at BET, like don’t give him that shit. I told weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino.”
Fans React To YG’s New “How To Rob A Rapper” Track
YG released his new album after a three year hiatus. The only issue is that fans are questioning one of the standout tracks on the project.
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’
Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
hotnewhiphop.com
Juvenile Responds To NBA YoungBoy’s Re-Do Of “400 Degreez” Cover Art
Juvenile was honored by YoungBoy’s homage. NBA YoungBoy’s on a hot streak right now. The rapper has been jaw-droppingly prolific recently, having dropped a grand total of five— yes, five— albums so far this year. He kicked off the run in January with Colors, and followed the project up with Better Than You, a collab album with DaBaby. He then released The Last Slimeto, which boasted a grand total of thirty songs, and a month later dropped Realer 2.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé & JAY-Z Pose In An Elevator Together For Her Latest IG Photo Dump
Queen B reportedly wore over $200K in Tiffany & Co. jewels for the party the photos were snapped at. It’s been over two months since Beyoncé dropped off her long-awaited RENAISSANCE album, but even now, she’s not quite done celebrating the project’s massive success. On Saturday...
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video
Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
thesource.com
Quavo Says He and Takeoff Cleared New Album Title With Raekwon: ‘We Most Definitely Got Respect for the OGs’
Quavo and Takeoff are ready to drop their debut duet album, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. The album carries a title very similar to the classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, commonly known as The Purple Tape, by Raekwon. TMZ caught up with Quavo at the airport and questioned...
Soulja Boy Tells DJ Vlad To Stop Bringing Teddy Riley On His Show
During a recent interview with VladTV, R&B legend Teddy Riley got straight and to the point when calling out Soulja Boy for his alleged physical abuse of Riley’s daughter, Nia Riley, and calling on him to apologize to her. Riley also shared that he had previously confronted Soulja Boy which let to a physical fight. […] The post Soulja Boy Tells DJ Vlad To Stop Bringing Teddy Riley On His Show appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Is Impressed By YG’s “How To Rob A Rapper”
YG rattled the hip-hop community with the release of his latest album, I Got Issues, though it wasn’t for the right reason. Track five, “How To Rob A Rapper” ft. Mozzy and D3szn is a playbook on hitting licks. “Peep game, I’ma teach you how to rob a rapper/ Catch a n***a lackin’, he slackin’ on IG Live/ He gon’ show his whereabouts on accident, he be high,” YG raps at the beginning of the song.
