Stanly County, NC

‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina; ‘He will chase you’

By Mike Andrews
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMKCw_0iQDNreQ00

NORWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County after escaping a stockyard Wednesday, according to the Norwood Police Department.

Police said they received a report Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard on Indian Mount Road.

Forget the kitten in the tree! High Point Fire Department, animal control officer help a different kind of pet in need

The bull is reportedly chocolate in color and was said to be “extremely aggressive.”

Norwood Police said residents should call 911 immediately if they spot the animal. Authorities said NOT to approach the bull.

“He will chase you,” police said.

Clyde Watter
2d ago

Well, I guess we'll see if there are any cattle Wranglers worthy of the buckle in the county.

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

