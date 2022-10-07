‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina; ‘He will chase you’
NORWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County after escaping a stockyard Wednesday, according to the Norwood Police Department.
Police said they received a report Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard on Indian Mount Road.
The bull is reportedly chocolate in color and was said to be “extremely aggressive.”
Norwood Police said residents should call 911 immediately if they spot the animal. Authorities said NOT to approach the bull.
"He will chase you," police said.
