Albany, NY

Anthony Futia appears in court, facing new charges

By Skylar Eagle
 2 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of striking several pedestrians , killing two people, appeared in court, handcuffed and in a wheelchair.

Futia is accused of hitting and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo in a motorcycle crash. Investigators tell News10 Futia did not have a New York State license when operating the motorcycle.

Futia was originally arraigned in July, but a grand jury issued a superseding indictment with two additional charges, resulting in the original charges being discarded by the court.

Futia, 33, now faces 15 charges:

  • Five Counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide
  • Two Counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree
  • One Count of Assault in the Second Degree
  • Two Counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault
  • Two Counts of Driving While Intoxicated
  • One Count of Driving While Ability Impaired By Combined Influence of Drugs or of Alcohol and Any Drug or Drugs
  • One Count of Reckless Driving
  • One Count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree.

A pre-trial is scheduled for Jan. 2023.

