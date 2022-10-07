Anthony Futia appears in court, facing new charges

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of striking several pedestrians , killing two people, appeared in court, handcuffed and in a wheelchair.

Futia is accused of hitting and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo in a motorcycle crash. Investigators tell News10 Futia did not have a New York State license when operating the motorcycle.

Futia was originally arraigned in July, but a grand jury issued a superseding indictment with two additional charges, resulting in the original charges being discarded by the court.

Futia, 33, now faces 15 charges:

Five Counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

Two Counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree

One Count of Assault in the Second Degree

Two Counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Two Counts of Driving While Intoxicated

One Count of Driving While Ability Impaired By Combined Influence of Drugs or of Alcohol and Any Drug or Drugs

One Count of Reckless Driving

One Count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree.

A pre-trial is scheduled for Jan. 2023.

