Jefferson Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 6, 2022, that Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana, was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies arrived at the business and were notified by the owner that someone drove through the business’s gate, cut the locks, and unlawfully accessed eleven storage units.
MONTZ, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 8 Years in Connection With Firearms Charges

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 8 Years in Connection With Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On October 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Warren Picard, age 28, of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced on October 5, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk to a 96-month (8 years) term of imprisonment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jacob Banks, age 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022, before United States District Judge Lance M. Africk to violating the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Lutcher Man Sentenced to 15 Years Following Manslaughter Plea

On May 10, 2022, Darnell Robertson of 2389 Cypress St. Lutcher, LA., age 56, pled guilty to Manslaughter in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Mickquell Duhone also of Lutcher. Robertson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.
LUTCHER, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Some area fishermen asking Gov. Edwards to stop Mid-Barataria Diversion Project

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Some Southeast Louisiana fishermen are appealing to Governor John Bel Edwards to step in and stop the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project. In the push to save Louisiana’s eroding coastline, one of the most significant diversion projects ever announced appears to be moving forward in Plaquemines Parish, much to the chagrin of many fishermen.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

A major port & the Coast Guard closely monitor Mississippi River levels

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low Mississippi River levees impacted Plaquemines Parish’s water systems and there are concerns what is happening to river traffic in some neighboring states could impact the New Orleans area. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jim Fothergill is with Sector New Orleans. “Currently, the New Orleans gauge...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

