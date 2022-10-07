ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

numberfire.com

Kyle Pitts (hamstring) ruled out for Falcons versus Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pitts missed practice all week and he will not be available on Sunday afternoon. The Falcons don't have another tight end on the roster worthy of fantasy consideration, but Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus should see larger roles.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Kirk Cousins sets Vikings record for consecutive completions vs. Bears

MINNEAPOLIS -- With a simple shovel pass, quarterback Kirk Cousins continued a blazing start to the Minnesota Vikings' game Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Cousins' 1-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jalen Reagor was Cousins' 17th consecutive completion to open the game. Overall, it was his 19th consecutive completion, counting his final two passes in a Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Cousins' next attempt vs. the Bears was incomplete.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is still pretty banged up heading into Week 5. On Friday, the Buccaneers listed wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable. Roughly 24 hours later, they added another wideout to their injury report. Russell Gage is now being listed as questionable for...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Source: Browns swap picks with Falcons for LB Deion Jones

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have acquired linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, a source told ESPN on Sunday night. The teams agreed to swap late-round picks in the 2024 draft to facilitate the trade. Jones, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017, should help...
CLEVELAND, OH

