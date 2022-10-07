Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
WKYC
Cleveland Browns agree to trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones
CLEVELAND — Needing help with their run defense after another loss, the Cleveland Browns agreed to acquire linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Sunday night. Cleveland will send a late-round draft pick to the...
numberfire.com
Kyle Pitts (hamstring) ruled out for Falcons versus Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pitts missed practice all week and he will not be available on Sunday afternoon. The Falcons don't have another tight end on the roster worthy of fantasy consideration, but Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus should see larger roles.
ESPN
Kirk Cousins sets Vikings record for consecutive completions vs. Bears
MINNEAPOLIS -- With a simple shovel pass, quarterback Kirk Cousins continued a blazing start to the Minnesota Vikings' game Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Cousins' 1-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jalen Reagor was Cousins' 17th consecutive completion to open the game. Overall, it was his 19th consecutive completion, counting his final two passes in a Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Cousins' next attempt vs. the Bears was incomplete.
Jack Driscoll Delivers as Eagles' Sixth Man
Nick Sirianni saved his highest praise for backup for the offensive tackle as the Eagles moved to 5-0 on Sunday
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 3 ruled out for Tampa Bay
A trio of Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to injury, while two more players are still in doubt. Tight end Cameron Brate will miss Week 5 with a concussion, while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and defensive back Logan Ryan are out with foot injuries.
NFL Breaking: Cowboys Ex Saivion Smith Injury, In Ambulance at Patriots vs. Lions
Follow along as the New England Patriots set their 2022 roster and work through the 2022 NFL season.
NFL・
WATCH: Los Angeles Rams Fans Mercilessly Boo Kim Kardashian During Cowboys Game
On Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles Rams fans loudly booed reality TV star Kim Kardashian who… The post WATCH: Los Angeles Rams Fans Mercilessly Boo Kim Kardashian During Cowboys Game appeared first on Outsider.
NFL・
RB Boston Scott, OL Jordan Mailata inactive for Eagles vs. Cardinals
The Philadelphia Eagles will be missing one of their starting offensive linemen as they take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium this afternoon. Left tackle Jordan Mailata, originally listed as doubtful to play with a shoulder injury and then downgraded to out, is among the Eagles’ inactive players for Week 5.
Analyzing Bears' final injury report for Week 5 against Vikings
The Chicago Bears (2-2) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1), where Chicago is looking to avoid their first losing record of the 2022 season. It’s good and bad news for the Bears heading into Sunday, where they’ll be without top cornerback...
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is still pretty banged up heading into Week 5. On Friday, the Buccaneers listed wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable. Roughly 24 hours later, they added another wideout to their injury report. Russell Gage is now being listed as questionable for...
ESPN
Source: Browns swap picks with Falcons for LB Deion Jones
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have acquired linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, a source told ESPN on Sunday night. The teams agreed to swap late-round picks in the 2024 draft to facilitate the trade. Jones, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017, should help...
