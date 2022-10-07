MINERAL RIDGE OH- Mineral Ridge volleyball has all the right ingredients to a successful team. You take a great defense, mix it with an elite setter, and then add multiple attack options for her to get the ball to. Mineral Ridge has an assassin in the middle of the night in Olivia Booth. She gives their offense speed, as most great middles do. When the Rams are in system, you can bet they are going to try and get Olivia the ball. She has made a tremendous impact in the Mineral Ridge program. It is a program that won the MVAC and the district championship 2 years ago. Now after a season of bringing up some youth the Rams are right back in action. Booth is a big reason why. She is so hard to defend. When you add that to her own defensive power at the net, she’s a massive key in Mineral Ridge’s success.

MINERAL RIDGE, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO