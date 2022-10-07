Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD TIES IN STATE RANKED SHOWDOWN
#16 in D2 in the State Canfield Girls Soccer team traveled to #11 Kenston on Saturday and battled the powerhouse for a 1-1 tie. Canfield moves to 11-1-1 (7-0-0). Canfield was able to get goals scored by Hanna Wahib and it was assisted by Lena Wahib. Canfield goalie Lolo Padgett had 7 big saves to keep the Cardinals even with Kenston.
ysnlive.com
GIRARD OPENS EYES WITH SWEEP OF CRESTVIEW
GIRARD OH- It was maybe the most anticipated match up of the year as undefeated Crestview strolled in to a busy Girard high school on Saturday afternoon. The game time got pushed back an hour and a half because Girard’s junior high teams earned the right to host the NE8 tournament. Girard didn’t allow the great matchup that eas supposed to happen, because they swept away the Rebels in three (25-17 25-18 25-23)
ysnlive.com
RAMS FINISH OFF PERFECT MVAC SEASON
LOWELLVILLE OH- Mineral Ridge faced their last league opponent on Saturday as they looked to remain perfect in conference play. They were able to sweep Lowellville to end their MVAC season with no losses. With the victory the Lady Rams improve to a season record of 19-1 and finished with an undefeated conference record of 14-0.
ysnlive.com
WARRIORS RUN AWAY FROM BEAVER LOCAL
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- The Lady Warriors soccer team moved to 11-0-2 on the season with an 8-0 drubbing of Beaver Local on Saturday. The Warriors got off to a fast start leading 3-0 at the half and laid it on in the second half with five more goals while pitching the shutout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD FINISHES EVEN WITH GREEN
CANFIELD OH- Canfield battled a powerhouse in soccer over the weekend, and they worked their way to a tie. Canfield and Green both matched eachother in a 2-2 draw. Canfield got goals from Ben Kovach, and Scott Fleming. Canfield goalie Ali Shalash played well in the net finishing with 5 saves on the day.
ysnlive.com
POLAND DEFENSE UP FOR THE TASK
CORTLAND, OH- It was all defense in the battle between Poland and Lakeview in week 8 action in Cortland Friday night. A late 3rd quarter field goal and a late-game touchdown was all that was needed for Poland to come away with a low scoring victory, 9-0. It was a...
Mattocks’ four TDs power Mercer to blowout win
Mercer improves to 5-3 after winning their fourth straight game.
Salem grad shines but Youngstown State falls to North Dakota
On the day, Davidson threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns
IN THIS ARTICLE
11-year-old Struthers football player’s jersey retired after passing
It honored Nicolas Bennett, a local 11-year-old who passed way unexpectedly Sept. 3.
ysnlive.com
RIDGE CROSS COUNTRY BREAKS SCHOOL RECORDS
NEW SCHOOL RECORD – MEN’S CUMULATIVE TEAM TIME. 2022 The Legends Meet at Trumbull County Fairgrounds. OLD SCHOOL RECORD – MEN’S CUMULATIVE TEAM TIME. VARSITY MEN – 8th of 58 D-2 and D-3 schools (2nd best D-3 team) School Record and Seasonal Best Team Time...
ysnlive.com
SALEM SNEAKS BY THE SPARTANS
BOARDMAN OH- Salem Girls Soccer traveled to Boardman High School for a non-conference match-up vs the Spartans. With a goal in each half, the Lady Quakers won their 12th match of the season by a final score of 2-1. Scoring on the day for Salem were Rylee Hutton and Lauryn Barton. Mikaylynn Murphy provided the assist for Barton’s early 2nd half goal. The defense, lead by Kami Rohm & Ilani Jones-Wallace, was steady throughout the match in front of keeper Kaylee Carlisle, who had 5 saves in goal. Salem improves to 12-2-1 on the season (4-0-1 EBC).
ysnlive.com
HOWLAND ABLE TO HOLD OFF IRISH
HOWLAND OH-The state ranked Howland soccer team was able to keep Ursuline back and pull off the victory 3-1 over the Irish. The Tigers initially fell behind 1-0 before storming back. The Tigers got goals from Vasili Gentis, Pasquale Carannante, and Jak Kenney. Tigers assists were grabbed by Kenney, Caleb...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Austintown-Fitch outlasts No. 16 Wadsworth in four overtimes, 42-35
WADSWORTH, Ohio — It took four overtimes to decide a winner between two of the top teams in the state in Divisions I and II. But Austintown-Fitch came away with the 42-35 nonconference win after making the long drive to face No. 16 Wadsworth on Friday night. Debuting a...
ysnlive.com
ROCKETS DON’T WAIVER ONE BIT
MCDONALD, OH- With Lowellville still unbeaten and almost no one to stop them, they’re sitting comfortably up at the top heading into the last few weeks of the regular season. But, they did have a tall task in front of them in McDonald Friday night as the Blue Devils hosted the Rockets in week 8 action. Lowellville came into Friday night’s matchup looking for their first win at McDonald since 2002. McDonald made the opening portion of the passing game tough for Lowellville by keeping that in check. But just like any other great balanced team does, the Rockets found success in their running game to roll past McDonald with a 36-13 victory.
ysnlive.com
NOTHING STOPS BOOTH FROM GETTING THE KILL
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Mineral Ridge volleyball has all the right ingredients to a successful team. You take a great defense, mix it with an elite setter, and then add multiple attack options for her to get the ball to. Mineral Ridge has an assassin in the middle of the night in Olivia Booth. She gives their offense speed, as most great middles do. When the Rams are in system, you can bet they are going to try and get Olivia the ball. She has made a tremendous impact in the Mineral Ridge program. It is a program that won the MVAC and the district championship 2 years ago. Now after a season of bringing up some youth the Rams are right back in action. Booth is a big reason why. She is so hard to defend. When you add that to her own defensive power at the net, she’s a massive key in Mineral Ridge’s success.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
YSU escapes lawsuit over parking facility
Youngstown State University escapes a lawsuit regarding the construction project bidding of the Arlington Parking Facility.
WKYC
Fans honor Cleveland Guardians drummer John Adams at Progressive Field with sign and messages
CLEVELAND — During Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, fans continued to show their love and support for legendary drummer John Adams. A sign with messages from fans was hung at Progressive Field during the American League Wild Card Game 2 that read, "Keep Rockin' John!"
Crash closes busy part of Youngstown road
It's because there was a low hanging wire from a pole that was broken in half.
Comments / 0